Sounders will face Honduras’ Motagua in 2022 CCL

Just like the last time they were in the Concacaf Champions League, the Seattle Sounders will open against a Honduran team based in the capital city of Tegucigalpa. This time, however, it’s FC Motagua who will be their opponent. CD Olimpia, who shares their stadium with Motagua, knocked out the Sounders in penalties in 2020.

The first round of matches are scheduled to be played Feb. 15-17 and 22-24. The Sounders will host the return leg.

Although the Sounders have previously played at Estadio Tiburcio Carías Andino in the 2015-16 CCL, the 2020 match was moved to San Pedro Sula due to it not being up to Concacaf’s standards. It was not immediately clear if those issues have been resolved.

Motagua qualified through the Concacaf League, where they were runners-up. In the most recent Liga Nacional season, Motagua finished the regular season second on points to Olimpia, who also knocked them out of their playoffs in the semifinals.

Their best player in recent years has been midfielder Kevin Lopez, who has 36 goals over the past four seasons.

If the Sounders get past Motagua, they’ll face the winner Club Leon (MEX) vs CD Guastatoya (GUA) in the quarterfinals. Leon, who the Sounders faced in the Leagues Cup final, is the only Liga MX team on their side of the bracket. The Colorado Rapids and New York City FC are the other Pot 1 teams.