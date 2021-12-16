Major Link Soccer: Sergio Aguero officially retires

The biggest news of the day yesterday was OL Reign announcing they are going to play home games at Lumen Field going forward! The stadium change is a massive step and going to great for fans and the club, the Ride of the Valkyries team has done a great job sharing everything you need to know about the move.

Seattle

The path was cleared Tuesday morning for a United Soccer League team to play in Spokane. Spokane officials chose United Soccer League to bring men's and women's teams to new downtown stadium | The Spokesman-Review

MLS

The 2022 Concacaf Champions League field is set, meaning all five MLS participants know their Round of 16 competition following Wednesday’s draw in Miami as they look to become the league’s first club to win the modern version of the continental title. Concacaf Champions League 2022 draw: MLS teams learn Round of 16 matchups | MLSSoccer.com

Major League Soccer announced the complete 2022 schedule Wednesday. And for now, every team has a chance at turning that schedule into a collection of special moments. Yes, really, every team. This could be the year. Eight best things about the 2022 MLS regular season schedule | MLSSoccer.com

Ring the bell. Free agency in Major League Soccer opened yesterday (Wednesday, Dec. 15) at 1 pm ET, and it’s bigger than ever before. Where could players land? 2021 MLS Free Agency matchmaker | MLSSoccer.com

The Vancouver Whitecaps have acquired Tristan Blackmon (25) from Charlotte F.C (after they selected him in the MLS expansion draft) for $475,000 in General Allocation Money over the course of two seasons. Deep Dive: Tristan Blackmon - Eighty Six Forever

Ahead of last week’s MLS Cup, commissioner Don Garber sat down with ESPN for an exclusive, wide-ranging interview on the state of the league. Don Garber Q&A: MLS commissioner talks expansion, Las Vegas, gambling, Liga MX and more

Everything is coming together, as the San Diego Wave unveiled their crest and colors today. San Diego Wave FC unveil club crest and colors - LAG Confidential

Everything you’ll need to know before the expansion draft. The 2022 NWSL Expansion Draft guide - All For XI

The National Women’s Soccer League has signed a multi-year deal with cryptocurrency brokerage Voyager Digital, one of the largest corporate sponsorships in league history. NWSL players will receive a portion of the deal directly in cryptocurrency. NWSL, Crypto Broker Voyager Ink One of League’s Largest Partnerships

The NBA, MLB and the NWSL are just some of the sports leagues that are now signing deals with cryptocurrency platforms as the popularity of crypto explodes. Cryptocurrency companies take multimillion-dollar step into sports

The region has over 20 years of women’s soccer history, a big fan base, and a talent pool that goes far beyond Carli Lloyd. The only piece missing is the most important one: a big-money owner. Why Philadelphia should remain an NWSL expansion contender

USA

The NHL’s current COVID-19 outbreak isn’t evidence that the vaccine isn’t working. The increase in cases also is not special to hockey. Why the NHL is having a huge COVID-19 outbreak despite high vaccination numbers | The Seattle Times

Kicking the former FC Dallas goalkeeper got Urban Meyer fired. Former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo says he was kicked by Urban Meyer during warmups

World

Brighton boss Graham Potter questions how long “football can continue on the path it’s on” after he tried to get their midweek game postponed. Brighton 0-1 Wolves: Graham Potter says Seagulls tried to have game postponed over Covid-19 cases - BBC Sport

Arsenal qualify for the Women’s Champions League knockout stage despite a 4-1 defeat by Hoffenheim in their final group match. Hoffenheim v Arsenal: Gunners qualify for knockout stage despite heavy defeat by Hoffenheim - BBC Sport

Africa Cup of Nations organisers have insisted next month’s tournament will take place despite European clubs threatening not to release players because of Covid concerns.Africa Cup of Nations to go ahead despite European clubs’ threat, say organisers | Africa Cup of Nations | The Guardian

Kevin De Bruyne has said he still feels the effects of contracting Covid in November – ‘I do two or three sprints and feel it’. Kevin De Bruyne admits his body is still recovering from Covid-19 and injuries | Kevin De Bruyne | The Guardian

The Premier League was straining to keep its competition on the road and clubs onside amid increased uncertainty over Covid-19. Premier League faces rising Covid crisis after Burnley v Watford is postponed | Premier League | The Guardian

A former World Cup 2022 worker has failed in his appeal against a jail sentence in Qatar – sparking fierce condemnation from human rights groups and a counter-claim from the authorities. Human rights groups warn of ‘serious issues’ as Qatar World Cup worker jailed | World Cup 2022 | The Guardian

Antonio Conte said Tottenham’s fixture pile-up could be responsible for the Premier League rejecting their request to postpone game at Leicester. Tottenham's COVID-19 crisis: Antonio Conte blames fixture pile-up after Premier League reject postponement request

Barcelona striker and Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has announced his retirement from football at the age of 33 due to a heart condition. Barcelona's Sergio Aguero announces retirement from football due to heart condition

Fiji hired Lisa Cole, the former Boston Breakers coach. Fiji hire former US top division coach as national team coach - Football in Oceania

Human rights activists in France have urged the country’s soccer officials to pay attention to rights violations of migrant workers in Qatar a year before the World Cup. Amnesty International activists unveiled a giant banner Wednesday in central Paris on the French soccer federation’s building. Amnesty flags Qatar rights abuses with French soccer body | AP News

What’s on TV?

9:00 AM - Spezia v. Lecce - Coppa Italia - Paramount+

9:45 AM - PSG v. Breidablik - UEFA Women’s Champions League - YouTube, DAZN

9:45 AM - Real Madrid v. Zhytlobud-1 - UEFA Women’s Champions League - YouTube, DAZN

10:00 AM - Llanera v. Mallorca - Copa del Rey - ESPN+

10:00 AM - Arenteiro v. Valencia - Copa del Rey - ESPN+

10:00 AM - Talavera CF v. Real Betis - Copa del Rey - ESPN+

11:30 AM - Leicester City v. Tottenham - Premier League - Peacock

11:45 AM - Chelsea v. Everton - Premier League - NBCSN

12:00 PM - Wolfsburg v. Chelsea FC - UEFA Women’s Champions League - YouTube, DAZN

12:00 PM - Juventus v. Servette Chênois - UEFA Women’s Champions League - YouTube, DAZN

12:00 PM - Liverpool v. Newcastle United - Premier League - Peacock

12:00 PM - KRC Genk v. Sporting Charleroi - Belgian First Division - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Sampdoria v. Torino - Coppa Italia - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Albacete v. Cádiz - Copa del Rey - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Mancha Real v. Granada - Copa del Rey - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Atlético Baleares v. Getafe - Copa del Rey - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Deportivo La Coruña v. Osasuna - Copa del Rey - ESPN+