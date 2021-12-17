Major Link Soccer: Alex Morgan among the NWSL stars on the move

Friday’s links post leads off with the NWSL which just had the Expansion Draft and opened a trade window. Tomorrow is their college draft. MLS draft season resumes with the Re-Entry Draft Phase 1.

Jordan and Cristian play with the US and there’s a championship in Mexico for a busy weekend on TV.

NWSL News and Notes

Angel City FC 2021 expansion draft tracker - Angels on Parade

Here’s who the new team on the block is adding to their squad.

The 2022 NWSL Expansion Draft: Angel City FC and San Diego Wave FC make their picks - All For XI

Angel City FC swap 2022 NWSL College Draft picks with Houston Dash - Angels on Parade

Positioning ahead of Saturday’s draft.

Pride Acquire NWSL Record $275,000 in Allocation Money, Angharad James from San Diego; Trade Forward Alex Morgan | Orlando City

ORLANDO, Fla. (Dec. 16, 2021) — The Orlando Pride has acquired $275,000 in Allocation Money, a National Women’s Soccer League record, and midfielder Angharad James from San Diego Wave FC, it was announced today. In exchange, the 2022 expansion side has received the rights to forward Alex Morgan.

NWSL Players Underpaid, Need Fund to 'Afford Basic Living Expenses'

The Support the Players National Emergency Trust (NET) will also help players access mental health services after the tumultuous 2021 NWSL season.

MLS News and Notes

Ariel Lassiter traded by Houston Dynamo to Inter Miami - Dynamo Theory

Houston has traded the Costa Rican attacker to Miami for $100K in General Allocation Money.

Lletget excited to win championships, play with Turner - The Bent Musket

Lletget: Turner is "probably another huge reason that I’m excited to play for this club."

USL News and Notes

Colorado Springs Switchbacks Sign Midfielder Issa Rayyan

Now a former Tacoma Defiance right wingback, Rayyan joins his college coach.

SAN ANTONIO FC ANNOUNCES INITIAL 2022 ROSTER

Justin Dhillon stays with San Antonio after his 7 goal, 3 assist season that had him 4th on the team for xG+xA.

USMNT Plays Saturday

Five Things to Know About Bosnia and Herzegovina

Jordan Morris, Cristian Roldan, and some other players take on B&H Saturday

USMNT Friendly 2021: Scouting Bosnia and Herzegovina - Stars and Stripes FC

The USMNT closes the year against European competition.

ASN article: Orange County and U.S. U-20 defender Kobi Henry looking to impress with USMNT

Premier League action reduced and other World Soccer News

Premier League: Covid-19 outbreaks mean four more of weekend's games called off - BBC Sport

Half of the weekend's Premier League fixtures are now off after four more games are postponed because of Covid-19 outbreaks.

Statement on four further match postponements

Southampton v Brentford, Watford v Palace, West Ham v Norwich and Everton v Leicester all off due to COVID-19 outbreaks

Six games called off as Covid wreaks havoc on Premier League

The Premier League on Thursday postponed six more matches due to the wave of coronavirus infections hitting Britain, but said it intended to "continue its current fixture schedule where safely possible" as calls for a circuit break intensified.

Women’s Champions League: Chelsea crash out of Europe after loss at Wolfsburg - BBC Sport

Chelsea crash out of the the Women’s Champions League after suffering a 4-0 defeat at Wolfsburg in their final group game.

Theory of Soccer Pt 2: The Abstract - by Tiotal Football

Reframing a macro and micro general theory of soccer

Palmeiras president to fans: Stop sending me money for new striker

The new president of Palmeiras asked fans to stop sending her money after her personal information was read at her inauguration ceremony.

Atlas’ historic Liga MX championship win almost didn’t happen - FMF State Of Mind

A feel-good story about Mexican soccer almost didn’t happen at all.

Liga MX Clausura 2022 transfer rumor mill - FMF State Of Mind

Sebastián Córdova and Fabián Castillo could be on the move during this offseason. Here’s what’s cooking so far.

Why young journalists are giving fans in Mexico more stats & tactics, less shouting & drama

Plus: Thoughts on the draw for the 2022 Concacaf Champions League

Dave’s Nerd Stuff that he sometimes calls culture

Errata for December 2021 mostly focused on helping your character be yours | Full Moon Storytelling

A vast majority of new changes are to how player characters are guided towards Alignments, and how they no longer will be guided towards alignments.

Lord of the Rings, Star Wars added to America’s National Film Registry - Polygon

Fellowship of the Ring, Return of the Jedi, A Nightmare on Elm Street, plus a number of influential films about Black experience made The Library of Congress’ 2021 National Film Registry where they’ll be recommended for preservation. Here’s the full list.

Creature In The Well Isn't an Action Game. It's a game about Fighting Mental Illness.

Creature In The Well is an excellent adventure game well worth your time, but the themes of mental illness make it shine the brightest.

What to Watch This Weekend

ESPN+, Peacock, and Paramount+ are flooded with matches this weekend, especially if you are an early riser. Here are the highlights.

Friday

Bayern München vs Wolfsburg on ESPN+ at 11:30 AM PT

Paris vs Olympique Lyonnais in Coupe de France action at Noon on BeIN Sports

Liga MX Femenil 2021 Apertura Final match preview: Rayadas de Monterrey vs. Tigres UANL - FMF State Of Mind

Rayadas hosts Tigres in the first leg of the 2021 Grita México Final Friday at 7 PM PT on FOX Deportes

Saturday

Atalanta vs Roma at 6:00 AM PT on CBS Sports

Tunisia vs Algeria in the Arab Cup Final on FS1 at 7:00 AM PT

Bologna vs Juventus at 9:00 AM PT on CBS Sports

Leeds United vs Arsenal on NBC at 9:30 AM PT

NWSL College Draft at 11:00 AM PT on CBS Sports — Reign’s first pick is at 10, and they have 6 total.

USA vs Bosnia-Herzegovina at 5:00 PM PT on FS1/TUDN/UniMas

Sunday

Tottenham vs Liverpool at 8:30 AM PT on Peacock