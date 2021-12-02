Major Link Soccer: LAFC interviewing Juan Carlos Osorio

Seattle

OL Reign’s Bethany Balcer on her unusual route to the NWSL, learning from Megan Rapinoe and plans to breakthrough with the USWNT. All of US: The U.S. Women’s Soccer Show

USWNT forward Bethany Balcer earned her first cap this week after a meteoric rise from a small college in Michigan. From obscurity to the USWNT: Rising star Balcer continuing to beat the odds | Goal.com

Ichiro has been retired for a couple years, spending his time with the Mariners as special assistant to the chairman. But unlike most retirees who give up their craft, the world’s greatest hitter has continued to make frequent appearances on the field — throwing batting practice or catching bullpens. Ichiro hits homers at high school practice

MLS

Former Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio is among the candidates LAFC plans to interview for its vacant coaching position, a source confirmed to ESPN. LAFC to interview former Mexico boss Juan Carlos Osorio - source

He’s in a league of his own. Nashville SC center back Walker Zimmerman has been named MLS Defender of the Year for the second consecutive season, Major League Soccer announced Wednesday as part of 2021’s year-end awards. Nashville SC's Walker Zimmerman named 2021 MLS Defender of the Year | MLSSoccer.com

Real Salt Lake have been for sale for a year, their coach walked out in August and their captain is out with COVID. How are they in the MLS final four? Real Salt Lake, without owner, manager or star player, have become playoff team of destiny | ESPN

Headline is Carlos Vela’s option picked up. LAFC announce initial rosters decisions for 2022 season - Angels on Parade

NWSL/WoSo

As more people see the importance of transparency in women’s soccer, a new club in the USL W League aims to break new ground. Minnesota club brings community ownership model to American women’s soccer: ‘We’ve got to put everything out there’ – The Athletic

Olympic champions Canada are added to the invitational international women’s tournament being held next February in England. Canada added to women's tournament in England that includes Spain and Germany - BBC Sport

England’s 20-0 hammering of Latvia was indicative of a trend in international games and pre-qualifiers can be part of a solution. Women’s football mismatches are happening too often – it is time for action | Women's football | The Guardian

Rhian Wilkinson’s introduction as Portland Thorns head coach was filled with smiles and laughter, with effervescent general manager Karina LeBlanc adding to the feel-good Canadian moment. Rhian Wilkinson lands dream job, but mindful she had to flee Canada to pursue soccer career | CBC Sports

The Spirit gained expansion draft protection from San Diego, but at a high cost. Washington Spirit trade Tegan McGrady, NWSL first round pick to San Diego Wave FC - Black And Red United

McGrady, a Stanford graduate and former U.S. youth national team defender, was the seventh overall pick in the 2019 draft. Tegan McGrady traded to San Diego Wave - The Washington Post

Sources: Orlando Pride to hire Amanda Cromwell as head coach – Equalizer Soccer

USA

Rog sits down with RB Leipzig and USMNT standout Tyler Adams, discussing everything from World Cup qualification to why he credits his mom and stepdad. How family put Leipzig, USMNT's Tyler Adams on path to soccer stardom | NBC Sports

With a mix of younger players and newcomers getting their chance in Australia, we’re getting a sense of who we might see more of in 2022. The USWNT players trending toward more playing time in 2022 after the matches against Australia – The Athletic

FIFA is pleased to announce the much-anticipated, 64-fixture match schedule for the ninth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, to be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand in 2023. Match schedule confirmed for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™

Sydney will host the 2023 Women’s World Cup final at Stadium Australia on Aug. 20, while co-hosts New Zealand kick off the tournament in Auckland. Sydney’s Stadium Australia to host Women’s World Cup final in 2023

World

The Rossoneri thrashed Andriy Shevchenko’s Genoa 3-0 on Wednesday to close the gap to Serie A leaders Napoli to one point. Ex-delivery driver Junior Messias the hero again as AC Milan thump Genoa

Medical emergencies in the crowd cause two Premier League matches to be halted on Wednesday night. Medical emergencies in crowd stop Watford v Chelsea and Southampton v Leicester - BBC Sport

Qatar has moved to reassure the gay Australian footballer he should not be afraid to visit the country, where homosexuality is illegal. ‘Nobody feels unsafe here’: gay footballer Josh Cavallo told he is welcome at Qatar World Cup | World Cup 2022 | The Guardian

The Tottenham manager Antonio Conte admitted: ‘The club in the last years has been slipping,’ and he is making no promises of big spending in January. Tottenham job is ‘the biggest challenge for me’, admits Antonio Conte | Tottenham Hotspur | The Guardian

What’s on TV?

9:30 AM - Torino v. Empoli - Serie A - Paramount+

9:45 AM - AZ Alkmaar v. Fortuna Sittard - Eredivisie - ESPN+

10:00 AM - San Agustín v. Osasuna - Copa del Rey - ESPN+

10:00 AM - Guijuelo v. Rayo Vallecano - Copa del Rey - ESPN+

10:00 AM - Huracán Melilla v. Levante - Copa del Rey - ESPN+

10:00 AM - Utrillas v. Valencia - Copa del Rey - ESPN+

11:00 AM - Leioa v. Elche - Copa del Rey - ESPN+

11:30 AM - Tottenham v. Brentford - Premier League - Peacock

11:45 AM - Lazio v. Udinese - Serie A - Paramount+

11:45 AM - Celtic v. Hearts - Scottish Premiership - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Ajax vs Willem II - Eredivisie - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Villa De Fortuna v. Cadiz - Copa del Rey - ESPN+

12:15 PM - Manchester United v. Arsenal - Premier League - Peacock

1:00 PM - Bahia v. Atlético Mineiro - Brasileirão - Paramount+

3:00 PM - Grêmio v. São Paulo - Brasileirão - Paramount+

7:00 PM - Pumas UNAM v. Atlas - Liga MX - TUDN