Vote for the Sounder at Heart 2021 Offensive Player of the Year

Switching things up a bit, the next vote is for the Seattle Sounders Offensive Player of the Year. This Sounder at Heart award goes to the player you think most contributed to the attack.
Past winners are a who’s who of Sounders legends. Three-time winners include Fredy Montero and Nicolás Lodeiro. Obafemi Martins won it twice. Clint Dempsey, Eddie Johnson, Mauro Rosales, and Raúl Ruidíaz each have a single win.
Nominees are presented in alphabetical order. Each player with at least 6 goals or 6 assists in MLS play is eligible for your vote.
Fredy Montero
MLS regular season: 7 goals and 6 assists
Leagues Cup: 1 goal and 0 assists
João Paulo
MLS regular season: 3 goals and 11 assists
Leagues Cup: 0 goals and 1 assist
Cristian Roldan
MLS regular season: 6 goals and 6 assists
Leagues Cup: 1 goal and 2 assists
Raúl Ruidíaz
MLS regular season: 17 goals and 1 assist
Leagues Cup: 2 goals and 0 assists
Poll
Who was the 2021 SaH Sounders Offensive Player of the Year
-
0%
Fredy Montero
-
10%
João Paulo
-
5%
Cristian Roldan
-
83%
Raúl Ruidíaz
Loading comments...