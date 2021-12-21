Major Link Soccer: Tottenham knocked out of Europa Conference League

MLS

We did this last year for the 25th year of Major League Soccer. I couldn’t help but bring it back. And I couldn’t help but be amazed by how much I had to cut to bring it down to 26. There’s a lot missing here. The 26 wildest and wackiest moments from MLS' 26th season | MLSSoccer.com

Austin FC have signed winger Ethan Finlay as a free agent through the 2023 season, the club announced Monday. Austin FC sign winger Ethan Finlay as free agent | MLSSoccer.com

Sweat has been signed to a two-year contract. Sporting Kansas City signs left back Ben Sweat - The Blue Testament

Better be one amazing offer. Rumor: São Paulo want to acquire Alan Franco from Atlanta United - Dirty South Soccer

Ward led the Washington Spirit to their first NWSL championship after taking over mid-season following the departure of Richie Burke. Kris Ward to be named Washington Spirit’s permanent manager: ‘I think there’s a lot for us to do around culture’ – The Athletic

As Sounders fans can attest, it turns out that when you’re an interim head coach, winning it all is a good way to get the gig on a permanent basis. Washington Spirit remove interim tag, name Kris Ward as head coach - Black And Red United

Opinions on Cali rivalry run the gamut at expansion club. Angel City FC gearing up for rivalry vs. San Diego? Depends on who you ask - Angels on Parade

Yes, you read that right. Angel City FC announce 13,200 season tickets sold for 2022 - Angels on Parade

USA

The NHL will pause its season on Wednesday, two days before its planned Christmas break, with players set to report back to team facilities on Dec. 26 and play set to resume on Dec. 27. NHL to pause season Wednesday, resume as scheduled after Christmas break, amid COVID-19 cases

World

Rivaldo is one of the world’s greatest players, a legend of Brazil and Barcelona. At 19, he looked very little like a footballer. Rivaldo: The Brazil & Barcelona great who - in childhood poverty - never dared to dream - BBC Sport

Tottenham are out of the Europa Conference League after Uefa rules they forfeited their final match against Rennes. Tottenham out of Europa Conference League after Uefa rules they forfeited final match - BBC Sport

Premier League and EFL clubs decide to keep all fixtures in place over the festive period despite record positive Covid-19 tests. Premier League and EFL clubs to fulfil fixture list amid record positive Covid-19 results - BBC Sport

Newcastle United write to the Premier League to question refereeing decisions during their last three fixtures. Newcastle United request explanations on referee decisions in recent fixtures - BBC Sport

Arsenal face a difficult task to overcome Wolfsburg in the last-eight with Lyon and Barcelona expected to challenge for success in the Women’s Champions League. Women’s Champions League quarter-finals: tie-by-tie analysis and verdicts | Women's Champions League | The Guardian

Fifa’s president, Gianni Infantino, has said his plans would create a £2.65bn ‘solidarity scheme’ for developing nations. Fifa’s Gianni Infantino claims biennial World Cup would create £3.3bn revenue | World Cup | The Guardian

Aaron Wan-Bissaka admitted earlier this year to driving while disqualified and without insurance; defender given six-month driving ban at Manchester Magistrates Court; he had previously pleaded guilty to failing to provide driver details for two speeding offenses in September 2020. Aaron Wan-Bissaka: Manchester United defender banned from driving for six months and fined £30,000 | Football News | Sky Sports\

The next two World Cup qualifying matches at home for the Mexico men’s national team will remain behind closed doors. Mexico loses appeal to FIFA of two-match stadium ban

The Premier League has reported that 16% of players registered with its 20 member clubs have yet to receive a first vaccine against COVID-19. Premier League says 16 percent players unvaccinated amid COVID-19 crisis

What’s on TV?

9:30 AM - Udinese v. Salernitana - Serie A - Paramount+

10:00 AM - Villarreal v. Deportivo Alaves - La Liga - ESPN+

11:45 AM - Arsenal v. Sunderland - Carabao League Cup - ESPN+

11:45 AM - Genoa v. Atalanta - Serie A - Paramount+

11:45 AM - Juventus v. Cagliari - Serie A - Paramount+

12:00 PM - AZ Alkmaar vs. FC Groningen - Eredivisie - ESPN+

12:30 PM - Sevilla v. Barcelona - La Liga - ESPN+