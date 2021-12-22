Major Link Soccer: King Kazu has no intention of hanging up his boots yet

Puget Sound

It seemed it was only a matter of time before the NHL had to take more drastic action in response to a surge in Covid cases around the league. Tuesday’s Kraken vs. Coyotes game has been postponed - Davy Jones Locker Room

While the Round of 16 match-up between the Seattle Sounders and Honduran side Motagua will represent the first ever meeting between the two clubs, going up against Honduran opposition is nothing new to the team from the Pacific Northwest. Honduran opposition nothing new for Seattle in SCCL | Concacaf

MLS / USL

Heading into Toronto on a snowy December day in past years may have had visitors buzzing about the state of BMO Field’s snowy pitch in preparation for an MLS Cup final. For now, there is just roster talk. Roster talk, and manager talk. Enter Bradley. Not the old Bradley we’ve come to know and love, but the even older Bradley who is new to us. Bob Bradley: Possession, Pressing, and Personnel — American Soccer Analysis

Franco will reunite with head coach Miguel Ángel Ramírez, with whom he won the 2019 Copa Sudamericana while at Independiente del Valle. Charlotte FC sign Ecuador midfielder Alan Franco on loan from Atlético Mineiro | MLSSoccer.com

The 29-year-old returns to his first MLS club after four years in Orlando. Oriol Rosell returns to Sporting Kansas City as free agent | MLSSoccer.com

Club president Ishwara Glassman Chrein has focused on three goals since joining on June 1: hiring and retaining great front office talent, increasing ticketing and attendance, and becoming more relevant in Chicago and the community. Chicago Fire FC Striving To Build A Winning Team On And Off The Field

Nashville SC’s stadium is the only new stadium scheduled to open in US’s major pro sports. 7 Stadium Stories To Watch In 2022 | Forbes

27 teams. 34 games. 2 Conferences. USL Championship Announces 2022 Competition Format

The agreement will see the second year USL Championship soccer team gain access to a high level professional training center for the players and technical staff. Oakland Roots to Call Former Oakland Raiders Training Facility Home for 2022

Louisville City FC leads the honorees as front office leaders are recognized. United Soccer League Announces Starting XI Awards

NWSL / women’s soccer

After 90 scoreless minutes, two huge penalty saves by Alex Godínez secured Rayadas’ second title in front of a massive crowd. Liga MX Femenil 2021 Apertura match recap: Rayadas de Monterrey defeat Tigres UANL in penalties for second title - FMF State Of Mind

Attacker makes move abroad for first time. Angel City FC sign Japanese international Jun Endo - Angels on Parade

Jamaican international moves back stateside from Roma. Angel City FC sign defender Allyson Swaby - Angels on Parade

International soccer

Patrice Motsepe, president of the Confederation of African Football, has reiterated that the Africa Cup of Nations will go ahead in January. Afcon 2021: Caf president Motsepe says next month’s finals will be ‘exceptional’ - BBC Sport

FIFA is trying to push through a biennial World Cup, but is receiving pushback from Europe and South America. World Cup every two years seems unlikely, but here's what a compromise might look like | ESPN

World club soccer

The psychological challenges of sports have been talked about for ages. In 2021, athletes in a number of disciplines took action. A Year That Changed How Athletes Think About Mental Health | The New Yorker

Assistant boss Pep Lijnders says it is “absurd” that Liverpool must play two games in four days given the number of Covid-19 cases and injuries at the club. Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders says Reds playing two games in four days is ‘absurd’ - BBC Sport

Tottenham are considering an appeal against Uefa’s decision to award Rennes a 3-0 victory after their Europa Conference League fixture was postponed and they exited the competition. Tottenham consider appeal against Uefa decision to award Rennes Europa Conference League win - BBC Sport

Celtic and Motherwell request the Scottish Premiership winter break is brought forward to avoid festive fixtures being impacted by capped capacities. Celtic & Motherwell ask for winter break to be brought forward to avoid restrictions - BBC Sport

Salernitana have had Covid-19 issues and had already stated they were forbidden from travelling from their area by local health authorities. Serie A: Udinese vs Salernitana off after visitors do not travel - BBC Sport

Embattled club will need to find new owners by the end of the year to stay in Serie A. Salernitana risk Serie A removal over conflict of interest, unable to field team vs. Udinese over COVID issues - CBSSports.com

It alleged the three fans had “regularly displayed their desire to promote their dislike of Oldham Athletic Football Club, its management and its progression and are influencing others to do the same”. Oldham Athletic ban three fans for three years for ‘promoting dislike’ of club - BBC Sport

Rafael Benitez failed with two bids for the right-back Nathan Patterson in the summer but is close to signing £18m left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko. Everton set to make third attempt to sign Rangers’ Nathan Patterson | The Guardian

Serie A champion Inter Milan was the latest club to have its offices raided by the finance police on Tuesday as part of the ongoing investigation into false accounting. Police raid Inter Milan offices as part of finances probe | AP News

File in the “age is just a number” folder. Japan’s 54-year-old ‘King Kazu’ says eight clubs out to sign him | Reuters

There’s plenty of mid-week European action today, including games broadcast from England, Spain, Italy, Belgium and the Netherlands. Here are some highlights:

7:30 AM: Venezia vs. Lazio (Serie A) — Paramount+

9:30 AM: Internazionale vs. Torino (Serie A) — Paramount+

9:45 AM: Heerenveen vs. Feyenoord (Eredivisie) — ESPN+

10:00 AM: Granada vs. Atlético Madrid (La Liga) — ESPN+

11:30 AM: Gent vs. Standard Liege (Belgian Cup) — ESPN+

11:45 AM: Brentford vs. Chelsea (League Cup) — ESPN+

11:45 AM: Liverpool vs. Leicester City (League Cup) — ESPN+

11:45 AM: Empoli vs. Milan (Serie A) — Paramount+

11:45 AM: Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham United (League Cup) — ESPN+

12:00 PM: Ajax vs. Fortuna Sittard (Eredivisie) — ESPN+

12:30 PM: Athletic Club vs. Real Madrid (La Liga) — ESPN+