Major Link Soccer: MLS Free Agents are finding new homes

MLS/USL

Wow, what a season. A Cascadia team made MLS Cup, Atlanta United hired a new manager, the Supporters’ Shield winner failed to win in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, a team of plucky upstarts with a low budget made waves and an expansion team provided a phenomenal atmosphere. The 2021 MLS season's top 11 storylines | MLSSoccer.com

The 33-year-old boosts New England’s backline. New England Revolution sign Omar Gonzalez - The Bent Musket

A free agent this offseason for the first time in his 10-year MLS career, Omar Gonzalez didn’t have to think too long upon receiving word of interest from the New England Revolution. "I'm all in": What Omar Gonzalez gives the New England Revolution | MLSSoccer.com

Houston Dynamo FC have signed goalkeeper Steve Clark as a free agent through the 2023 season and with club options for 2024 and 2025, it was announced Wednesday. Houston Dynamo FC sign goalkeeper Steve Clark as free agent | MLSSoccer.com

If it’s nearly Christmas which means it’s again time to pay tribute to the finest acquisitions from abroad this year and to the MLS general managers/technical directors who brought them home from market. Top 10 inbound transfers of the 2021 MLS season | MLSSoccer.com

Santa Cruz, CSUMB, El Salvador National Team and now an otter again. Monterey Bay F.C. Announces Walmer Martinez as First Signing in Club’s History

Sydny Nasello and Jaelene Daniels — players with public histories of homophobic and anti-trans sentiment — joined NWSL rosters ahead of next season. NWSL Anti-LGBTQ Signings: Sydny Nasello Tweets, Jaelene Daniels Return

The flurry of trades and drafts has subsided, leaving a markedly different landscape across the now-12-team league. How did each club fare? NWSL offseason grades: Angel City makes strong splash - Sports Illustrated

Gotham FC might have last kicked a soccer ball on November 7, but news from the team has certainly not slowed down. Scott Parkinson Talks Gotham FC Off-Season Moves and Bright Future for the NJ/NY Club - Jersey Sporting News

Eniola Aluko, Freya Coombe and the Angel City front office have filled out their roster with a focus on player wishes and data analytics. Inside Angel City's modern approach to building a NWSL contender – JWS

USA

Eugénie Le Sommer is France’s career scoring leader and showed off her skill in a National Women’s Soccer League game on July 31. With precise footwork, she made her way into the penalty area, dropped Racing Louisville F.C. defender Erin Simon to the grass with two quick cutbacks and curled a shot into the far corner for her team, OL Reign. 18 Sports Highlights From 2021 Worth Watching Again - The New York Times

Sergino Dest is one of the players Barcelona are prepared to listen to offers for in January to help fund other signings, sources have told ESPN. Barcelona open to offers for USMNT defender Sergino Dest in January - sources

World

The superclub is on the brink of financial ruin, lost Lionel Messi to PSG and is on a fifth manager in less than two years. The only way is up. Barcelona have no Messi and billion-dollar debt. Can Xavi and his young stars come to the rescue?

Benjamin Mendy has been charged with another count of rape following an appearance in court on Wednesday. Benjamin Mendy: Manchester City defender charged with seventh count of rape

Maheta Molango, the Professional Footballers’ Association chief executive, cautions against an “over-simplistic” reaction to players who have opted not to be vaccinated. Premier League vaccines: Players 'may have legitimate concerns', says PFA boss Maheta Molango - BBC Sport

Frank Mill is known in Germany as the man behind the ‘miss of the century’. But this charismatic ex-striker has plenty more to say. Frank Mill: The Germany striker whose name means failure - and how he found success - BBC Sport

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says managers will meet with the Premier League on Thursday to discuss issues around the Covid-19 pandemic. Managers to meet Premier League - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp - BBC Sport

Arsenal will face Liverpool in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, while Chelsea will meet Tottenham. Carabao Cup semi-final draw: Arsenal v Liverpool & Chelsea v Tottenham - BBC Sport

Aston Villa’s manager Steven Gerrard has said a player who Covid symptoms and a young family was reluctant to get out of the car. Steven Gerrard: Covid anxiety left Aston Villa player ‘reluctant to get out of car’ | Aston Villa | The Guardian

Barcelona have agreed an initial €55m deal to sign the Spain international Ferran Torres from Manchester City, with additional clauses that could take the total fee to €65m. Barcelona agree initial €55m fee to sign Manchester City’s Ferran Torres | Barcelona | The Guardian

Liverpool’s captain, Jordan Henderson, is concerned player welfare is not being taken seriously enough as the season continues as normal amid Covid. ‘This isn’t right’: Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson voices player welfare fears | Soccer | The Guardian

Ads for a crypto fan token launched by the Arsenal FC soccer team were banned by the UK’s ad regulator for misleading investors about the volatility of cryptocurrency assets. Own goal for Arsenal FC as regulator bans crypto fan token ads - The Verge

What’s on TV?

9:45 AM - PSV vs Go Ahead Eagles - Eredivisie - ESPN+

9:45 AM - RSC Anderlecht vs Kortrijk - Belgian Cup - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Club Brugge vs OH Leuven - Belgian Cup - ESPN+