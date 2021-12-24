Major Link Soccer: Ozzie to Atlanta; Omar to New England

The last of MLS drafts of 2021 took place, with a few DPs making a move. Sporting KC strengthened their attack via RED2. Free Agency continues to enable players to choose their new homes, and not all of them are moving for money — including former Best XI talents Alonso and Gonzalez.

Puget Sound soccer

Men's Postseason Top 100 released | College Soccer

Dylan Teves finishes the college season number 2.

MLS

Atlanta United sign MLS veteran Osvaldo Alonso - Dirty South Soccer

The longtime Seattle Sounders midfielder rejoins Gonzalo Pineda.

Sporting KC Drafts Former DP Striker Beric from Chicago Fire - The Blue Testament

We take a look at what this means for Sporting Kansas City and where he could fit into the team (if he fits in at all).

Can You Really Go Home Again? - The Blue Testament

Another former Sporting KC player returns to the club. How has it gone for the previous players that returned?

Omar Gonzalez: “I want to win and that’s why I’m joining the Revs” - The Bent Musket

The 33-year-old center back hopes to help finally bring an MLS Cup to New England

Steve Clark set to leave Portland Timbers - Stumptown Footy

The starting goalkeeper pens a goodbye message on Instagram and will depart Portland after three and a half years.

Meet the Houston Dynamo new guys: Steve Clark - Dynamo Theory

Goalkeeper Steve Clark joins the Dynamo from the Portland Timbers

Who is rumored Houston Dynamo head coach Jaime Lozano? - Dynamo Theory

The Mexican has been rumored to be the frontrunner for the Dynamo job.

A player at the table: Sydney Miramontez retires to join NWSLPA – Equalizer Soccer

The number of retired players now working full-time for the NWSL Players Association has just doubled, as they work toward their first CBA.

National Women’s Soccer League Business 2021 In Review

It’s been a deeply consequential year for women’s pro soccer in the United States, one that will reverberate for years to come in a variety of ways.

‘I look back with a little smile’: Vanessa Gilles took the long road to Angel City FC, NWSL – Equalizer Soccer

Undrafted three years ago and unsure of what to do next, Gilles took a gamble on a contract in Cyprus and has seen her career take off since.

Lower division men’s soccer

NISA Receives 2023 Application From 1000 Oaks FC | National Independent Soccer Association

Their owner’s biggest soccer credential is that he had the second best Las Vegas bid when Las Vegas was passed over for expansion back in the early 2000s.

The World’s Game

PFA welcomes Human Rights Risk Assessment of 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup - Professional Footballers Australia

“However, the experience for many of the 700 plus players who arrive in Australia and New Zealand in 2023 will be gender inequity, the lack of a genuine voice within their profession and the absence of the dignity that should come with playing the world’s greatest game on its greatest stage. Equally the tournament must ensure respectful and genuine inclusion of First Nations people. Tokenism will not foster trust and change.” - former Reign keeper Lydia Williams

Culture

Polygon’s Best of 2021 - Polygon

Polygon looks back on 2021, curating the staff’s favorite video games, board games, movies, and TV shows.

Bad Astronomy | Rogue planets found in nearby star forming region | SYFY WIRE

Excellent online tool for NPC portraits and traits | Full Moon Storytelling

You don't need to be an artist to have character art.

What to Watch

Between Christmas and covd-19 postponements there’s not a lot of soccer this weekend. But you can watch DeAndre Yedlin take on Antalyaspor.

Friday

There’s no live soccer. Watch the Wheel of Time on Amazon Prime Video or watch Christmas movies all day, and play Christmas movie bingo.

Saturday

5:00 AM PT — Galatasaray v. Antalyaspor on BeIN Sports, BeIN en Español, Fubo TV

Sunday

7:00 AM PT — Manchester City v. Leicester City on Peacock

7:00 AM PT — Tottenham Hotspur v. Crystal Palace on USA Network, Telemundo

9:30 AM PT — Aston Villa v. Chelsea on NBC, Telemundo