Major Link Soccer: Ozzie to Atlanta; Omar to New England

The last of MLS drafts of 2021 took place, with a few DPs making a move. Sporting KC strengthened their attack via RED2. Free Agency continues to enable players to choose their new homes, and not all of them are moving for money — including former Best XI talents Alonso and Gonzalez.
Puget Sound soccer
Men's Postseason Top 100 released | College Soccer
Dylan Teves finishes the college season number 2.
MLS
Atlanta United sign MLS veteran Osvaldo Alonso - Dirty South Soccer
The longtime Seattle Sounders midfielder rejoins Gonzalo Pineda.
Sporting KC Drafts Former DP Striker Beric from Chicago Fire - The Blue Testament
We take a look at what this means for Sporting Kansas City and where he could fit into the team (if he fits in at all).
Can You Really Go Home Again? - The Blue Testament
Another former Sporting KC player returns to the club. How has it gone for the previous players that returned?
Omar Gonzalez: “I want to win and that’s why I’m joining the Revs” - The Bent Musket
The 33-year-old center back hopes to help finally bring an MLS Cup to New England
Steve Clark set to leave Portland Timbers - Stumptown Footy
The starting goalkeeper pens a goodbye message on Instagram and will depart Portland after three and a half years.
Meet the Houston Dynamo new guys: Steve Clark - Dynamo Theory
Goalkeeper Steve Clark joins the Dynamo from the Portland Timbers
Who is rumored Houston Dynamo head coach Jaime Lozano? - Dynamo Theory
The Mexican has been rumored to be the frontrunner for the Dynamo job.
NWSL
A player at the table: Sydney Miramontez retires to join NWSLPA – Equalizer Soccer
The number of retired players now working full-time for the NWSL Players Association has just doubled, as they work toward their first CBA.
National Women’s Soccer League Business 2021 In Review
It’s been a deeply consequential year for women’s pro soccer in the United States, one that will reverberate for years to come in a variety of ways.
‘I look back with a little smile’: Vanessa Gilles took the long road to Angel City FC, NWSL – Equalizer Soccer
Undrafted three years ago and unsure of what to do next, Gilles took a gamble on a contract in Cyprus and has seen her career take off since.
Lower division men’s soccer
NISA Receives 2023 Application From 1000 Oaks FC | National Independent Soccer Association
Their owner’s biggest soccer credential is that he had the second best Las Vegas bid when Las Vegas was passed over for expansion back in the early 2000s.
The World’s Game
PFA welcomes Human Rights Risk Assessment of 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup - Professional Footballers Australia
“However, the experience for many of the 700 plus players who arrive in Australia and New Zealand in 2023 will be gender inequity, the lack of a genuine voice within their profession and the absence of the dignity that should come with playing the world’s greatest game on its greatest stage. Equally the tournament must ensure respectful and genuine inclusion of First Nations people. Tokenism will not foster trust and change.” - former Reign keeper Lydia Williams
Culture
Polygon’s Best of 2021 - Polygon
Polygon looks back on 2021, curating the staff’s favorite video games, board games, movies, and TV shows.
Bad Astronomy | Rogue planets found in nearby star forming region | SYFY WIRE
Excellent online tool for NPC portraits and traits | Full Moon Storytelling
You don't need to be an artist to have character art.
What to Watch
Between Christmas and covd-19 postponements there’s not a lot of soccer this weekend. But you can watch DeAndre Yedlin take on Antalyaspor.
Friday
There’s no live soccer. Watch the Wheel of Time on Amazon Prime Video or watch Christmas movies all day, and play Christmas movie bingo.
Saturday
5:00 AM PT — Galatasaray v. Antalyaspor on BeIN Sports, BeIN en Español, Fubo TV
Sunday
7:00 AM PT — Manchester City v. Leicester City on Peacock
7:00 AM PT — Tottenham Hotspur v. Crystal Palace on USA Network, Telemundo
9:30 AM PT — Aston Villa v. Chelsea on NBC, Telemundo
