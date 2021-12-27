Major Link Soccer: Pepi’s potential parting

We’re at the point of the year where Silly Season and quiet time collide. Christmas has come and gone, New Years is approaching, leagues are in their winter break and the transfer mill hasn’t yet hit kicked into gear. We’re left with retrospectives and contemplations of what it means to play and follow sports in the midst of a pandemic. That’s not to say that there’s not been any footballing activities, as the Premier League continues to attempt to push through some pointed covid-related troubles and as a result we were all treated to a 9-goal affair between Leicester City and Manchester City.

Seattle/Tacoma

Hope your holidays were as good as these assists. Top 10 assists from the 2021 season | Seattle Sounders

MLS/USL

Dallas is going to get worse, but they can fill their trophy cabinet with another check from a bigger team. Ricardo Pepi transfer: MLS departure increasingly likely in January; Bundesliga, Serie A clubs interested - CBSSports.com

OKC are going on a year-long hiatus, so where else in the league could their players have an impact in the meantime? USL Tactics Sunday: OKC matchmaker edition

The LA Galaxy’s Dignity Health Sports Park is shown as an example of what sports teams can do to mitigate impact amidst water scarcity. Water worries in West force professional sports teams to get creative with their turf, toilets

We should all be celebrating the one and only Jorts Paulo. Thank you: What I'm celebrating about every MLS team's 2021 season | MLSSoccer.com

The path from lower-league football to the top tier is long and winding in the best of times, it’s even more so for women’s teams. So Southampton’s journey from non-existence to two levels from the WSL is all the more incredible. Relentless, doing the double over Portsmouth and on track for the WSL - the Southampton team that wins 9-0... – The Athletic

How much do you know about the last year of women’s football? Women's football quiz of 2021: Record breakers, quotes and big moments – The Athletic

USA

I’m sure that one day’s going to do the trick. NHL Delays Return to Game Play by a Day; Games on December 27 Postponed

Ricardo Pepi’s been clearly headed to Europe this offseason for a while, but now it seems as though his destination is set in Germany. Report: Wolfsburg look to sign FC Dallas star Ricardo Pepi | MLSSoccer.com

World

Leicester City put in a good effort, but still got steamrolled as they played Chelsea in a game truly befitting Boxing Day. Premier League Match Report: Manchester City 6 - 3 Leicester City - Fosse Posse

There was plenty for Tuchel to like about his team’s performance. Tuchel ‘super happy’ with ‘very big’ three points, but concerned by Kanté, Silva injuries - We Ain’t Got No History

Ah yes, Germany’s team the Carolina Panthers. It makes about as much sense as America’s Team, the Dallas Cowboys. The NFL wants to tell the rest of the world which team to root for - SBNation.com

Edinson Cavani is a throwback player on a team trying to reclaim some past glory. What makes Edinson Cavani special at Manchester United? - The Busby Babe

Liverpool and other teams will get to hold onto players participating in AFCON for a couple more games before they head off for the tournament. Salah, Mané, & Keita To Be Released For AFCON Following Chelsea Clash - The Liverpool Offside

Odegaard is already living up to his price tag at Arsenal, and making good on his teenage promise. Martin Odegaard established as Arsenal creator-in-chief after Norwich masterclass | Evening Standard

The Premier League’s choice to push through for the festive fixtures still saw the postponement of all of the league’s Christmas Day games. The Premier League Chose Festive Fixtures Over Safe Fixtures - The Ringer

Alphonso Davies’ journey from a Liberian refugee camp to Bayern Munchen grows only more impressive as he continues to build on his place in the team. Player Analysis: Alphonso Davies – Breaking The Lines

Culture

Park My Spaceship is a simple, fun app that lets you place accurately scaled images of fictional spaceships in real-life locations on Google Maps. Park My Spaceship lets you measure sci-fi ships against real landmarks - The Verge

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW’s resident expert was left blown away by an ‘astonishing’ WW1 letter after it revealed the details of a historical football match that took place around Christmas time. Antiques Roadshow expert blown away by 'rare' letter from WW1 trenches | TV & Radio | Showbiz & TV | Express.co.uk

What’s on TV today?

12:00 PM - Newcastle United vs. Manchester United (Premier League) - USA, Universo