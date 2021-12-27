Vote for the Sounder at Heart 2021 Sounders Moment of the Year

Only seven of the moments that have won the Sounder at Heart Moment of the Year directly involved the Seattle Sounders scoring a goal. The Save, the Red Card Wedding, fans meeting the team after its first trophy, and more have been burned into our collective souls. Years upon years later we will speak of those times, for they are part of what we are as a community.

The potential moments of 2021 are listed in random order.

João Paulo goes the Beast Mode

Picking up the ball in his own half, João Paulo dribbled and juked about 65 yards or so during first half stoppage time, absolutely breaking the souls of the Colorado Rapids. The 3-0 first half scoreline was the way things ended, which was a fair result, as expecting the Rapids to do more than exist after five players were beaten by the defensive mid was rather unfair.

Broldans face each other on National Team duty

Cristian Roldan’s history with the USMNT is fairly long. He’s always selected, and infrequently used. Alex Roldan’s history with El Salvador is newer. Prior to earning the armband regularly, Alex faced his big brother in a 0-0 draw when Cristian subbed on in the 78’.

Starting the youngest lineup in history, Seattle beats Austin

Due to injuries and exhaustion, Brian Schmetzer decided to start his youngest lineup ever against Austin on a trip to Texas. There were five teens in the lineup, two others were in the low-20s. Somehow they held serve until the 54’ when there was a triple-sub of ringers. Raúl Ruidíaz empowered the road victory song by scoring a half-field chip.

Jordan Morris returns from a second ACL injury

When 2021 started, the dreams of Jordan Morris were probably something along the lines of scoring goals in the Championship, earning a big transfer fee, and showing the world just how he can run right by you. Then he suffered an ACL injury. On November 1, less than nine months after that injury, he took the pitch again. The home crowd roared as if a goal had been scored — in many ways it had.

Alex Roldan makes 3 saves as emergency goalkeeper

A pedestrian 1-0 victory over San Jose doesn’t look special in the box score. That’s because the people who program those things aren’t ready for situations when a field player has to enter goal. Due to an injury to Stefan Frei, and with no subs remaining, Alex Roldan wore the bright colors of a goalkeeper. He made 3 saves and preserved the shutout, all because his older brother volunteered him.

6-2 over Portland, in Portland

Tied 2-2 at the half, the match was already a high-scoring affair. Then a dash of Medrandamania, a double entrée of Ruidíaz, and the icing of Benezet debuting his One Piece inspired cellie. The second 45 was won by Seattle 4-nil as they dominated the lesser team in the region. The drubbing helped Seattle to its third straight Cascadia Cup, and seventh overall.

Nico Benezet twerks

When 2021 started, you probably didn’t expect Schmetzer to talk about twerking. Thanks to Benezet, he did exactly that. After scoring a goal against Sporting KC, Nico2 celebrated with an anime-inspired twerk. The coach was asked about the celebration and said, “Is that what you young people call twerking?”

YachtCon crushes its previous donation record

Taking YachtCon virtual presented new challenges for the staff, and new moments for fans to enjoy the things that their favorite players do — wine tasting, beer, pizza, art, D&D. YachtCon 2021 had small goals, and blew them away. Together, we raised more than $15,000.

The Pacific Northwest Experience

Part concert, part soccer doubleheader — the Pacific Northwest Experience featured Reign, Sounders, The Black Keys, and 20 other acts. On the way, fans enjoyed new music, Jess Fishlock trolling Portland, and a Pinoe PK while setting the single-match attendance record for the NWSL.

Sounders set MLS record with 13 unbeaten to start season

With the way the season ended, it would be easy to forget that the Seattle Sounders started the year with the longest unbeaten run to start a season in MLS history. They looked like a surefire 70+ point team. Twelve different teams were knocked down by Seattle during the run that featured six shutouts.

Beating Santos Laguna to make Leagues Cup Final

MLS teams still struggle against Liga MX sides. Over the two seasons of the Leagues Cup, only one American team has won two matches over a team from Mexico. Seattle’s 1-0 win over a Santos Laguna team that’s dominated them in international play sent the Sounders to Vegas where they fell short, 3-2, to Club León, who they could face in 2022 CCL play.