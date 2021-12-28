Major Link Soccer: Mbappe and Lewandowski speak out against biennial World Cup

Seattle

You’ll never yacht alone. Tacoma ferry boat turned luxury live aboard home is for sale | Tacoma News Tribune

“Well…. It’s better than Fife.” OL Reign Announce 2023 Move Back To Tacoma And 2024 Move To Spokane — The Nutmeg News — Remember it is Nutmeg...

The Chippewas are in Tucson with no game to play. Central Michigan could be the solution to WSU’s Sun Bowl problem - CougCenter

MLS

Brazilian Serie A side Palmeiras has made an offer of around $12.5m for New York City FC’s Valentin “Taty” Castellanos, sources have told ESPN. Sources: Palmeiras offer $12.5m for New York City FC's Valentin Castellanos

In recent seasons, some MLS clubs have focused more on the trade market to great success. Top 8 trades of the 2021 MLS season | MLSSoccer.com

Now that Santa has put his feet up to decompress from a busy night of work, there’s less than a week left before winter transfer windows around the globe officially open for business. Transfer tracker: 10 players in Europe MLS teams should consider this January | MLSSoccer.com

Atlanta United and US men’s national team defender George Bello is on the radar of English Premier League side Watford, according to a report from The Telegraph. Report: Watford inquire about move for Atlanta defender George Bello | MLSSoccer.com

A group of Washington Spirit investors, including former Senate majority leader Tom Daschle, has threatened legal action against managing partner Steve Baldwin if he does not sell the National Women’s Soccer League team to the higher bidder, co-owner Y. Michele Kang. Spirit investors pushing Steve Baldwin to sell club to Y. Michele Kang - The Washington Post

Freya Coombe highlighted her journey with Angel City FC thus far, and explains the impact the team hopes to have on the NWSL. Freya Coombe on her journey with Angel City FC and the impact it hopes to have on the NWSL

USA

I found a lot of fun goals & assists when researching for end-of-year awards. Here’s what we had to edit off the final list. Just missed out! The best USMNT goals & assists to not make the cut - Stars and Stripes FC

The individuals, instances, teams and triumphs that we’ll remember most from the last year across the sport. US soccer's 21 best 2021 moments: USMNT, USWNT, NWSL, MLS, more - Sports Illustrated

World

PSG’s Kylian Mbappe and Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski have said they are not keen on FIFA’s plan to hold the World Cup every two years. Biennial World Cup - Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe speak out against FIFA proposal

France striker Kylian Mbappe and Poland forward Robert Lewandowski voice concerns over holding a World Cup every two years. Kylian Mbappe & Robert Lewandowski voice concerns over a biennial World Cup - BBC Sport

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp has supported Thomas Tuchel in the call for the Premier League to re-introduce five substitutions this season. Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp backs Thomas Tuchel call for return of five substitutions in Premier League

Lyon and Paris FC have been thrown out of the French Cup after their match was abandoned because of crowd trouble. Lyon and Paris FC thrown out of French Cup after crowd trouble - BBC Sport

The forward landed in Catalonia on 4 August to sign a new contract and then he was gone amid tears and recrimination. Jaw-dropping sport moments of 2021: Lionel Messi leaves Barcelona | Lionel Messi | The Guardian

The best and worst of 2021 – featuring the culture war, dogs and a phenomenal third leg. The alternative 2021 sports awards: quotes, gaffes and animal cameos | Soccer | The Guardian

What’s on TV?

7:00 AM - Southampton v. Tottenham - Premier League - NBCSN

7:00 AM - Watford v. West Ham United - Premier League - Peacock

7:00 AM - Crystal Palace v. Norwich City - Premier League - Peacock

12:00 PM - Leicester City v. Liverpool - Premier League - NBCSN