Major Link Soccer: Toronto FC looking to Serie A for retool under Bob Bradley

MLS / USL

Toronto FC is ready to retool under new manager Bob Bradley with a pair of stars from Serie A. Transfer Talk: Toronto want to add Torino’s Belotti along with Napoli’s Insigne | ESPN

Former MLS player will become the 5th full-time head coach in club history. Report: Houston Dynamo hiring Paulo Nagamura as head coach - Dynamo Theory

The free agent is staying in Texas, but will be switching back to a green kit. Austin FC Signs Striker Maxi Urruti | Austin FC

Is United’s next move going to be for the 24-year-old Ghana international? Report: D.C. United interested in Wisła Kraków winger Yaw Yeboah - Black And Red United

NWSL / women’s soccer

Hollywood, it would stand to reason, should be waiting eagerly for a treatment of her life story, a single mother, working multiple off-the-pitch jobs to take care of her son, all the while refusing to give up on her dream of playing soccer, both professionally and for her country. Jess McDonald brings inspiration, ‘hardcore mom life’ to Racing Louisville | Sports | wdrb.com

International soccer

Equatorial Guinea have upset the odds to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations. Afcon 2021: ‘Cinderella’ Equatorial Guinea set for landmark tournament - BBC Sport

World club soccer

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell could miss the rest of the season, as he is likely to need knee surgery. Chelsea defender Chilwell expected to have knee surgery - BBC Sport

Manchester United have rejected a loan offer from Sevilla for Anthony Martial because it only covered half the striker’s wages. Manchester United reject Sevilla’s loan offer for Martial - BBC Sport

The forward has signed a five-year contract with a €1bn buyout clause, and additional clauses could add another €10m to the transfer fee. Ferran Torres completes €55m move to Barcelona from Manchester City | The Guardian

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has insisted player welfare is “off the scale” after Jürgen Klopp accused Burnley of putting players’ safety at risk by blocking the return to five substitutions. ‘Player welfare is off the scale’: Dyche hits back over busy schedule complaints | The Guardian

Newcastle were only able to name eight substitutes, including two goalkeepers, against Manchester United, and picked up more injuries in the 1-1 draw. Newcastle Covid cases and injuries cause Everton match postponement | The Guardian

“Tonight it’s ‘wow’ but in completely the other way,” said Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool’s defeat by Leicester dented their hopes in the title race. Leicester 1-0 Liverpool: ‘It was not our plan to give City the chance to run away’ - but how costly is Liverpool’s Foxes loss? - BBC Sport

Southampton played for over 50 minutes with 10 men and Tottenham had two goals disallowed, ending in a draw at St Mary’s. Southampton 1-1 Tottenham: 10-man Saints hold Spurs at St Mary’s - BBC Sport

Stars like Gareth Bale and Jess Fishlock are still going strong as Wales look to take on the world. Pride and pain - the story of Welsh football in 2021 - BBC Sport

Culture

Football Manager makes the list. 12 Management and City-Building Games for Armchair Tycoons | WIRED

There are slim pickings on the broadcast front today, and rudely all four easily accessible matches have overlapping kickoffs.

11:30 AM: Chelsea vs. Brighton & Hove Albion (Premier League) — Peacock

11:45 AM: Aberdeen vs. Rangers (Scottish Premiership) — Paramount+

12:00 PM: Reading vs. Fulham (English Championship) — ESPN+

12:15 PM: Brentford vs. Manchester City (Premier League) — NBCSN