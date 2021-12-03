Major Link Soccer: Chicago Red Stars trade Julie Ertz and others

Seattle

The U.S. youth international turned some heads in Major League Soccer. SSFC Spotlight: Josh Atencio completes solid season with the Seattle Sounders - Stars and Stripes FC

A Look Back at OL Reign’s Partnership with the Black Future Co-op Fund — OL REIGN: WE ARE THE BOLD

Ballard will soon have its own soccer team. Founded by former Sounders FC player Lamar Neagle and former Ballard High boys soccer captains, Ballard FC will debut in May 2022. Seattle is getting a minor-league soccer team. Here’s how Ballard FC went from vision to reality. | The Seattle Times

MLS/USL

They are negotiating with Andy Rose, boooooo. Whitecaps FC announce end of season roster decisions | Vancouver Whitecaps

Charlotte Independence to rekindle rivalries in USL League One starting in 2022

Harris has been with the Pride since the 2016 season and was selected during the Pride’s expansion draft. Krieger has been there since the 2017 season. Gotham FC to acquire Ali Krieger, Ashlyn Harris from Orlando Pride in trade: Sources - The Athletic

The Chicago Red Stars today announced a number of roster moves ahead of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) Expansion Draft. Chicago Red Stars Announce Roster Moves Ahead of Expansion Draft

Angel City FC announced another trade today, this one building up their defense, as they add Gorden and Ertz to anchor backline. Angel City FC acquire NWSL rights to defenders Sarah Gorden and Julie Ertz - Angels on Parade

San Diego Wave FC Acquires Rights to Katie Johnson, Makenzy Doniak and Kelsey Turnbow in Trade With Chicago Red Stars – San Diego Wave Fútbol Club

Keep track of NWSL player transfers this offseason right here. 2021-22 NWSL offseason tracker: Sam Mewis to Kansas City; Chicago trades Julie Ertz and Sarah Gorden - CBSSports.com

Julie Ertz, Sarah Gorden, Katie Johnson, Makenzy Doniak, and Nikki Stanton all left for clubs on the West Coast. Red Stars announce big roster changes in end-of-season trades - Hot Time In Old Town

The Washington Spirit won a NWSL title but challenges lie ahead as players and fans have called for Steve Baldwin to step down. The Washington Spirit Won, But Challenges Lie Ahead | Washington City Paper

World

The 18-year-old Englishman has taken the Bundesliga by storm and may already be the most complete midfielder in the world. Working class hero Jude Bellingham gets real love from Dortmund | Borussia Dortmund | The Guardian

FIFA vice-president Victor Montagliani has floated a possible compromise solution in the row over the proposal for a biennial World Cup which has divided the global governing body. EXCLUSIVE Soccer-FIFA vice-president Montagliani offers compromise on World Cup plan | Reuters

LaLiga’s attempt to stage a league game in the U.S. hit another setback after a Madrid court rejected its appeal of an earlier ruling. LaLiga plan for Miami regular-season match suffers new setback in Madrid court

Michael Carrick has left Manchester United following his stint as caretaker manager, the club announced after Thursday’s win over Arsenal. Man United interim manager Michael Carrick leaves club with immediate effect as Rangnick era looms

Cristiano Ronaldo makes it 801 career goals as Manchester United beat Arsenal in a brilliant see-saw game that has controversy and crucial VAR decisions. Man Utd 3-2 Arsenal: Cristiano Ronaldo passes 800 goals in win tinged with controversy - BBC Sport

Forward on her route to the top from a ‘rough area of Scotland’, last season’s struggles and taking revenge on a junior coach. Chelsea’s Erin Cuthbert: ‘I had to get up at five and be out of the house at six’ | Chelsea Women | The Guardian

What’s on TV?

8:00 AM - Mauritania vs United Arab Emirates - Arab Cup - FS2

10:45 AM - Cruz Azul vs Tigres UANL - Liga MX Femenil - TUDN

11:00 AM - Syria vs Tunisia - Arab Cup - FS2

11:30 AM - Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig - Bundesliga - ESPN+

11:45 AM - Sint-Truiden vs Union Saint-Gilloise - Belgian First Division - ESPN+

11:45 AM - Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth - EFL Championship - ESPN+

11:45 AM - Gateshead vs Charlton Athletic - FA Cup - ESPN+

11:45 AM - Inverness CT vs Kilmarnock - Scottish Championship - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Granada vs Deportivo Alavés - La Liga - ESPN+

2:00 PM - Athletico-PR vs Cuiabá - Brasileirão - Paramount+

2:15 PM - Colón vs Atlético Tucumán - Argentina Primera División - Paramount+

2:15 PM - Central Córdoba SdE vs Unión Santa Fe - Argentina Primera División - Paramount+

3:00 PM - Sport Recife vs Flamengo - Brasileirão - Paramount+

3:00 PM - Chapecoense vs Atlético Goianiense - Brasileirão - Paramount+

4:00 PM - Fortaleza vs Juventude - Brasileirão - Paramount+

4:30 PM - Vélez Sarsfield vs Patronato - Argentina Primera División - Paramount+

6:00 PM - América vs Guadalajara - Liga MX Femenil - TUDN