Jordan Morris, Cristian Roldan called into USMNT for winter camp

Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan have been called into the United States national team for what has historically been called “Camp Cupcake.” In previous years, the camp was held shortly before the start of the MLS season, but this year it was moved to mid-December as World Cup qualifiers will be taking place in late January and early February. The training camp will start on Sunday and conclude with a friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Dec. 18.

Morris (39 caps) and Roldan (29 caps) will be among the most experienced players in camp, with seven players never having previously participated in a senior USMNT training camp. This camp has historically been used as a way to bridge the MLS offseason and to get an extended look at players on the fringe of the setup. It falls outside of the FIFA window, making most Europe-based players unavailable.

Although Roldan has been a fixture of the USMNT during the current cycle, Morris has not made an appearance for the team since September 2019. Morris was a participant in the camp last winter, but left before making an appearance after securing a loan to Swansea City.

DETAILED ROSTER BY POSITION (Club; Caps/Goals):

GOALKEEPERS (3): John Pulskamp (Sporting Kansas City; 0/0), Gabriel Slonina (Chicago Fire; 0/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 12/0)

DEFENDERS (11): George Bello (Atlanta United; 5/0), Justin Che (FC Dallas; 0/0), Jonathan Gomez (Louisville City; 0/0), Kobi Henry (Orange County SC; 0/0), Henry Kessler (New England Revolution; 1/0), Brooks Lennon (Atlanta United; 0/0), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 21/3), Kevin Paredes (D.C. United; 0/0), Bryan Reynolds (Roma/ITA; 1/0), Auston Trusty (Colorado Rapids; 0/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 22/2)

MIDFIELDERS (5): Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids; 44/2), Cole Bassett (Colorado Rapids; 0/0), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional/BRA; 2/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 29/0), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; 15/0)

FORWARDS (7): Taylor Booth (Bayern Munich II/GER; 0/0), Caden Clark (New York Red Bulls; 0/0), Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes; 0/0), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas; 4/2), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders; 39/10), Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas; 6/3), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew; 65/14)