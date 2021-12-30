Major Link Soccer: Toronto are trying to move Yeferson Soteldo

Seattle

International sensation Megan Rapinoe joins Yael Averbuch West on Football Americana to discuss soccer, on and off the field. The USWNT figure highlighted her journey to becoming a household name, kicking off with a boy’s youth team before standing as an Olympic and World Cup winner. Episode 6: Megan Rapinoe | Football Americana - Football Americana - Omny.fm

This month we asked the one and only Jess Fishlock, reigning NWSL MVP, about her feelings on her successful season and what the future holds. 2021 Wrap Up with NWSL MVP Jess Fishlock

He already owns part of one sports team, the Oakland Roots. Marshawn Lynch says he’s interested in buying a piece of the Seahawks

After much deliberation, we have unfortunately decided to cancel our in-person 2021 End of Season Party due to the increasing number of COVID cases in the community. Refunds will be issued to ticket buyers and we are working on logistics for a virtual meeting at the planned time. — EmeraldCitySupporter (@WeAreECS) December 29, 2021

MLS

Another year is nearly in the books, and like any good accountant, we’ve been scouring the ledgers to get an idea of where the balance sheet stands for each club following an eventful 2021 season. Grading every MLS team's 2021 season | MLSSoccer.com

Following a breakthrough season for club and country, New York City FC homegrown James Sands has drawn interest from Scottish giants Rangers, with the Glasgow-based club looking for a loan deal with a purchase option. Report: NYCFC homegrown James Sands draws interest from Rangers FC | MLSSoccer.com

Inter Miami CF midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro seems set for a second stint with Liga MX side CF Monterrey, with The Miami Herald’s Michelle Kaufman reporting a loan deal with a purchase option is in the works. Report: Inter Miami loaning Rodolfo Pizarro to CF Monterrey | MLSSoccer.com

Austin FC have verbally agreed to send midfielder Tomas Pochettino to River Plate on a one-year loan deal with a purchase option, according to journalist Cesar Luis Merlo. Report: Austin FC loaning Tomas Pochettino to River Plate | MLSSoccer.com

Meram looks to be extending his career with RSL. Report: Justin Meram & RSL have verbally agreed to a new deal - RSL Soapbox

Yeferson Soteldo could be the player to make way as Toronto FC edge closer to landing Lorenzo Insigne. Toronto FC offering Yeferson Soteldo to other clubs, could make way for Lorenzo Insigne

WoSo

Club América makes a big foray into the transfer market, signing Atlas forward Alison González. Official: Alison González signs for Club América - FMF State Of Mind

Coventry United went bust two days before Christmas, leaving players unemployed and fans in shock. But in the last few days supporters across Tier 2, including SAFC Ladies fans, have come together in solidarity to protect the women’s game. Anger & disbelief are now being channelled into action by FA Women’s Championship Supporters - Roker Report

Two topsy-turvy derbies, the ethics of hair-pulling, and concerns over goalkeeper depth: Samantha Lewis wraps up round four of the A-League Women’s competition. A-League Women's wrap: Melbourne City masterclass, a question of goalkeeper depth, and a Christmas miracle - ABC News

World

Paulo Sousa signed a deal to manage Rio de Janeiro club Flamengo on Wednesday, just hours after the Polish FA terminated his employment. Paulo Sousa joins Flamengo as coach, leaves Poland ahead of World Cup playoff

Pep Guardiola said the “exceptional” quality of Chelsea and Liverpool make it impossible for him to believe that City can cruise to the title. Manchester City's Pep Guardiola: Chelsea, Liverpool can still catch us in Premier League race

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah headlines a group of six foreign-based players in Egypt’s squad for the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah called to Egypt's AFCON squad

Chinese authorities have banned footballers from getting tattoos and instructed national players who have been inked to remove or cover them up. Tattoos targeted as Chinese authorities seek to set 'good example'

How a joke and a LinkedIn profile helped Dublin-born Roberto Lopes get a call-up for Africa Cup of Nations-bound Cape Verde. Roberto Lopes: Shamrock Rovers man set for Afcon after Cape Verde call-up via LinkedIn - BBC Sport

Former captain John Terry will return to Chelsea in a coaching consultancy role with the club’s academy. Chelsea: Former captain John Terry to return in coaching consultancy role - BBC Sport

Norwich City report an incident of racist abuse directed at some of the club’s players following Tuesday’s defeat by Crystal Palace. Norwich City report incident of racist abuse to police - BBC Sport

The Ajax and Cameroon goalkeeper on the mistake that led to a doping suspension and took his career to the edge of collapse. André Onana on the error that led to a nine-month ban: ‘40mg can destroy a career’ | Ajax | The Guardian

Striker’s second-half effort proved decisive in 2-1 victory at Ewood Park. Championship: Brereton Díaz hits 20-goal mark as Blackburn beat Barnsley | Championship | The Guardian

“Technically we’re not doing anything wrong,” one Premier League insider told The Athletic. “Morally… that’s a different matter.” The obscure gambling firms with untraceable employees working with your football club – The Athletic

In the Arab Cup, fans and players displayed a unique politics of inclusion that defies divisive colonial policies. What France can learn from an Algerian football victory | Opinions | Al Jazeera

Sounders were already shifting to a more data-driven recruiting method. Transfers during COVID-19: Data replacing live scouting for cautious clubs

There’s a group of players that rarely touch the ball. They’re an analytics mystery: how can guys who don’t seem to do much be so important? Introducing the no-touch All-Stars – The Athletic ($)

What’s on TV?

11:45 AM - Bristol City v. Queens Park Rangers - EFL Championship - ESPN+

11:45 AM - Nottingham Forest v. Huddersfield Town - EFL Championship - ESPN+

12:15 PM - Manchester United v. Burnley - Premier League - NBCSN