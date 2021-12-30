Preseason starting to come into focus with trip to Tucson

In less than a month Seattle Sounders fans will be able to see their squad take the pitch again. Full preseason plans for the club are not yet public, but at least one match is now known. Seattle is once again traveling to Tucson, Arizona for a portion of preseason, which will include a match against Real Salt Lake.

With FC Tucson hosting four other MLS teams as well as a few USL Championship and USL League One sides, there should be opportunity for a few scrimmages outside of organized play. There is not a preseason cup competition this year; instead the Desert Showcase is an opportunity for southern Arizona residents to see a broad swath of pro teams.

Seattle’s off-season is quickly coming to a close. The draft is just under two weeks away with training camps opening shortly after that. Just two weeks prior to their first competitive match the squad will lose a few players to World Cup Qualifying. Additionally, the African Cup of Nations starts on January 8 and runs until February 6. Nouhou is currently with Cameroon for that major tournament.

Important MLS and CCL Preseason Dates

Tuesday January 11 — MLS Superdraft | Seattle picks at 20 and 76.

Wednesday January 26 — Sounders v. Real Salt Lake at 6 PM PT

January 26 - February 2 — World Cup Qualifying

Thursday February 17 — Sounders at Motagua 7 PM PT in Concacaf Champions League action.

Competitive matches are rapidly approaching. The dark winter without local pro soccer is nearly over.