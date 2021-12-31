Major Link Soccer: Four big MLS rumors

The MLS offseason is nearly over. Which means the hot stove league is starting to take off. Every day there will be more and more rumors about player movement. Most will never become more than the fancy of an agent’s eye.

MLS

Toronto FC chief flying in for Insigne talks? - Football Italia

It is reported Toronto FC President Bill Manning will fly to Italy next week for an in-person meeting with Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne, so they can

Albert Rusnak linked with Seattle Sounders move - RSL Soapbox

The midfielder could end up at the same club as Freddy Juarez again.

Report: Watford make transfer inquiry for George Bello - Dirty South Soccer

Watford’s new manager Claudio Ranieri is reportedly looking to add a left back this January.

Jose Ítalo reportedly on his way to New England - The Bent Musket

The 20-year-old left back comes to New England from Flamengo’s U-20 squad

Jay Heaps on Matt Turner: “He’s the best defensive ping pong player I’ve ever seen” - The Bent Musket

Jay Heaps talks about the growth of Matt Turner.

2022 Soccer Almanac: Key dates & major tournaments in busy year ahead | MLSSoccer.com

Bookmark this one so you have key dates for every pro league in the US and Canada's important dates

Thorns sign Bella Bixby to a three-year contract - Stumptown Footy

Thorns FC re-signed goalkeeper Bella Bixby.

USL and other pro leagues

Oakland Roots Announce Juan Guerra as the Club’s New Head Coach

World Soccer

Developing Story: Joao Cancelo Posts Statement after being assaulted - Bitter and Blue

Scary time for Joao.

NHS Thanks Jordan Henderson And NHS Charities Together For Mental Health Assistance - The Liverpool Offside

The charity started by the captain in 2020 has helped to provide vital mental health tools to those working in healthcare during the pandemic.

On that Romelu Lukaku interview - We Ain't Got No History

Maybe put your pitchforks away

Official: Katty Martínez signs with Club América - FMF State Of Mind

Club América makes their second splash in as many days, signing Katty Martínez from Tigres.

Culture

The Funniest New Sitcoms of 2021 - Paste

A good sitcom is the best thing on TV.

My Best of 2021 | Full Moon Storytelling

This gets circular as I recap stuff I wrote, which includes things written here at Sounder at Heart.

'Leaf Sheep' are one of the only animals that can photosynthesize. Top tier creature design pic.twitter.com/pSLVyWBUgv — Curious Archive (@curious_archive) December 26, 2021

Those things are just cute.

Happy New Year. Play more games. Watch sitcoms. Have fun doing things with people you love.

What to Watch

NBC Sports s no more. Now, your EPL action is on USA Network, including a triple header on New Year’s Day. You can still find many EPL matches on Peacock. FuboTV, Sling, and other cable-replacements have them as well.

ESPN+ has a full slate of La Liga action throughout the mornings.

Friday

7:15 AM PT — Valencia vs Espanyol on ESPN+

Saturday

4:30 AM PT — Arsenal vs Manchester City on USA Network/Universo

7:00 AM PT — Watford vs Tottenham Hotspur on USA Network/Universo

9:30 AM PT — Crystal Palace vs West Ham United on USA Network/Universo

Sunday

4:45 AM PT — BeIN Sports has the Coupe de France on non-stop until 2 PM PT. Watching this is just like watching Emilie in Paris, except it’s actually in France, not ugly stereotypes, and the soccer scenes are better.

8:30 AM PT — Chelsea vs Liverpool on USA Network/Universo