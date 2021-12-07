Major Link Soccer: San Diego Wave attempting to acquire Alex Morgan

Seattle

Gave up a draft pick. OL Reign Acquire Partial Roster Protection and Allocation Money from Angel City FC — OL REIGN: WE ARE THE BOLD

MLS/CPL

LA Galaxy’s Julian Araujo could make his first appearance for Mexico in a Dec. 8 friendly against Chile.LA Galaxy's Julian Araujo earns senior Mexico call-up for first time since switch from USMNT

Major League Soccer and adidas on Monday unveiled the Official Match Ball for the league’s 2022 season and announced that the ball will debut at MLS Cup 2021 between the Portland Timbers and New York City FC on Saturday, Dec. 11 in Portland. 2022 MLS Match Ball unveiled | MLSSoccer.com

MLS NEXT Pro announced on Monday the 21 clubs that will compete in the new professional league’s inaugural 2022 season. MLS NEXT Pro unveils 21 clubs for inaugural season starting March 2022 | MLSSoccer.com

Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy, co-owner of re-founded U.S. club Rochester NY FC, has told Reuters the team will play in the newly-formed lower division MLS NEXT Pro division next season. Soccer-Leicester striker Vardy's Rochester club joins new MLS NEXT Pro league | Reuters

It’s now been over 18 years since Sheffield Wednesday told Jamie Vardy he wasn’t up to snuff. But the pain of his boyhood club dismissing him from their academy still sounds fresh when he recalls it today. Rochester's Jamie Vardy: MLS NEXT Pro can create success stories like mine | MLSSoccer.com

Lone second half Pacific goal enough to edge Forge at Tim Hortons Field. Pacific FC down Forge FC to claim first CPL title - Waking The Red

Everton Luiz joins Meram, Rusnak out of contract; Silva highlights options taken. RSL declines options on eight players, take options on five - RSL Soapbox

The Orlando Pride have Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris to Gotham FC in exchange for draft picks and allocation money ahead of the NWSL Expansion Draft. Ali Krieger, Ashlyn Harris traded to Gotham FC – JWS

NWSL midfielder Brianna Pinto has been traded to the North Carolina Courage from Gotham FC in exchange for $125,000 in allocation money. North Carolina Courage acquire Brianna Pinto from Gotham FC - JWS

Red Stars supporters group Chicago Local 134 called on majority owner Arnim Whisler to sell his shares in the club over the Rory Dames case. Red Stars supporters call on owner Arnim Whisler to sell the club – JWS

Once the trade is finalized, Morgan will join a growing roster in San Diego under head coach Casey Stoney, including defender Abby Dahlkemper and goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan. San Diego Wave FC in final stages of acquiring Alex Morgan from Orlando Pride: Sources - The Athletic

Defender set to start stateside career after Iceland stint. Angel City FC acquire NWSL rights and sign Mary Alice Vignola - Angels on Parade

USA

After a tough start to the 2021-2022 season, Marsch is out of a job. Jesse Marsch out as RB Leipzig manager - Stars and Stripes FC

The Florida State soccer team has to go to penalty kicks, but the Seminoles knock off BYU for 2021 national title. FSU Soccer claims third national title with win over BYU in penalty kicks

Forty years before Charlotte got an MLS team, the city’s first soccer superstar showed up. Tony Suarez had a magical year in 1981. Then, it got complicated. Charlotte forgotten sports star Tony Suarez’s life and death | Charlotte Observer

World

The German Football Association is investigating England midfielder Jude Bellingham’s comments about referee Felix Zwayer after Borussia Dortmund’s defeat by Bayern Munich. Jude Bellingham: German FA investigating Borussia Dortmund & England midfielder's comments on referee - BBC Sport

National League leaders Chesterfield will visit last season’s runners-up Chelsea in the third round of the FA Cup, while Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa travel to Manchester United. FA Cup third-round draw: Chelsea host Chesterfield, Man Utd v Aston Villa, West Ham v Leeds - BBC Sport

Leading coaches, former players and journalists from the women’s game are among the 86 judges for this year’s list, compiled in association with The Offside Rule Podcast How the Guardian ranked the 100 best female footballers in the world 2021 | Women's football | The Guardian

The Premier League is set to trial a saliva test that can be used to diagnose concussion as part of a joint action plan on brain health. Premier League to trial saliva test to diagnose concussions - BBC Sport

Move to create ‘network of investigators’ following Guardian revelations on abuse in Afghanistan and Haiti. Fifa and UN agency plan global network to tackle sexual abuse in sport | Fifa | The Guardian

The former Premier League midfielder Joey Barton has been cleared of pushing over a rival manager at the end of a match, leaving him bloodied and with a broken tooth. Joey Barton found not guilty of assaulting former Barnsley manager | Joey Barton | The Guardian

The Norwegian top-flight club Tromsø have released a kit featuring a QR code that puts the spotlight on human rights issues in Qatar with just under a year until the World Cup. Tromsø release football kit highlighting human rights concerns in Qatar | Tromso | The Guardian

Human Rights Watch and FairSquare have written to Fifa asking the football governing body to demand the former employee of Qatar’s World Cup committee receive a fair trial. ‘Suspicion and paranoia’: Fifa told to demand fair trial for Abdullah Ibhais | World Cup 2022 | The Guardian

The San Francisco 49ers have an option to own 100% of Leeds United and Elland Road by January 2024, BBC Radio Leeds understands. Leeds United: San Francisco 49ers have option to buy 100% of club and Elland Road by January 2024 - BBC Sport

The 49ers just recently increased their stake to 44%, and they’re looking to fully take over soon. 49ers Enterprises aim for full Leeds United buyout by 2024 - Through It All Together

Zwayer’s controversial refereeing decisions left Dortmund players feeling hard done-by. Dortmund star Jude Bellingham faces a ban following explosive comments about referee Felix Zwayer in Der Klassiker - Bavarian Football Works

Manchester United are exploring the possibility of hiring ex-United States player Chris Armas as part of Ralf Rangnick’s staff, sources told ESPN. Man United's Ralf Rangnick wants Chris Armas to join coaching staff - sources

What’s on TV?

7:00 AM - Morocco v. Saudi Arabia - Arab Cup - FS2

9:45 AM - PSG v. Club Brugge - UEFA Champions League - TUDN, UniMas, Paramount+

9:45 AM - RB Leipzig v. Manchester City - UEFA Champions League - Galavision, Paramount+

11:00 AM - Algeria v. Egypt - Arab Cup - FS1

11:00 AM - Lebanon v. Syria - Arab Cup - FS2

11:45 AM - Portsmouth v. Sheffield Wednesday - EFL League One - ESPN+

12:00 PM - AC Milan v. Liverpool - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Ajax v. Sporting CP - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Porto v. Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Shakhtar Donetsk v. Sheriff Tiraspol - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Borussia Dortmund v. Beşiktaş - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Real Madrid v. Inter Milan - UEFA Champions League - TUDN, UniMas, Paramount+