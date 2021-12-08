Major Link Soccer: Casey Murphy makes case she should be a USWNT star

MLS / USL

MLS has updated its hiring policy in an effort to increase its diversity in top positions. The new MLS diversity hiring policy to help Black coaches and staff | The Tennessean

Will a club in Europe pony up a transfer fee that satisfies Atlanta and MLS? Rumor: Miles Robinson drawing interest from Bundesliga, Premier League teams - Dirty South Soccer

Unsurprisingly, Revolution midfielder Carles Gil won MLS’s Most Valuable Player award in a landslide after helping lead the team to a league-record 73 point regular season. New England Revolution’s Carles Gil wins MLS MVP | ESPN

Sporting a suit and tie, emotions still charging, Carles Gil sat down to discuss the highest individual honor of his professional career. “I have it all”: New England Revolution star Carles Gil reflects after 2021 MVP award | MLSSoccer.com

Gil’s career was a circuitous one, but now he’s found his perfect fit with the New England Revolution and has the MLS MVP award to prove it. MLS MVP Carles Gil’s soccer journey took him to success in New England | ESPN

MLS commissioner Don Garber says he is opposed to the idea of a biennial World Cup, saying the idea has “no practicality to it”. Major League Soccer’s Don Garber: ‘No practically’ to biennial World Cup | ESPN

The MLS commissioner covered numerous topics of importance in Tuesday’s address and press conference. Las Vegas is MLS expansion frontrunner; media rights, diversity policy and more discussed at State of the League – The Athletic

The location is set. The teams are set. The stage is set. Who will rise to the occasion? Who will decide MLS Cup 2021? Watch these 6 difference-makers on Portland, NYCFC | MLSSoccer.com

Ricardo Pepi has his sights set on Europe. But FC Dallas has other plans for its lead scorer. Ricardo Pepi has sights set on Europe, but FC Dallas expects him back in 2022

NWSL / women’s soccer

The Orlando Pride has hired former UCLA head coach Amanda Cromwell as their new head coach, it was announced today. Orlando Pride Hires Amanda Cromwell as Head Coach | Orlando City

The assault of a top women’s player made headlines, with masked men, a metal bar and a teammate arrested. But weeks later, new details suggest the original story might have been wrong. Truth Is Elusive in Attack on a French Soccer Star - The New York Times

Vanessa Kara was going to play professional soccer. She might have been the only one who ever truly believed that she would, but her vision and ambition have driven her to overcome every single obstacle and roadblock that has ever been put in her way. Unwavering Ambition: An Interview with Racing Louisville’s Vanessa Kara - Beautiful Game Network

Women’s game deserves greater investment than the men’s, but instead the pay gap is getting wider. Staggering disparity in FA Cup prize money is holding back women’s football | The Guardian

US soccer

At 25 years old, Casey Murphy isn’t wasting any time making her mark on the international stage. Jersey Girl Casey Murphy Makes Her Case to Be the Next USWNT Star - Jersey Sporting News

The annual winter tournament presents an opportunity for the USWNT to schedule some different teams. Who should the USWNT schedule for SheBelieves Cup? - Stars and Stripes FC

Amir Richardson, son of former NBA great Michael Ray Richardson, has become an anchor in the defensive midfield for Le Havre and will have to make some big decisions ahead — one of which could be his international affiliation. It’s a family affair as Richardson sees his career take off in France | ASN

World soccer

Tottenham’s preparations for their pre-Christmas fixtures are disrupted by a coronavirus outbreak. Tottenham face disruption after coronavirus outbreak in squad - BBC Sport

Spurs have been rocked by a Covid outbreak, undermining plans for the match at home to Rennes and raising questions as to whether Sunday’s game at Brighton can go ahead. Spurs in talks with Premier League over Brighton game after Covid outbreak | The Guardian

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says Mateo Kovacic testing positive for Covid-19 is a “huge setback” for the player. Mateo Kovacic: Chelsea midfielder testing positive for Covid-19 is ‘huge setback’ - BBC Sport

Interim boss Ralf Rangnick says appointing a sports psychologist among his Manchester United coaching staff is “absolutely logical”. Manchester United interim boss says it is ‘absolutely logical’ to appoint a sports psychologist - BBC Sport

Question: What’s the difference between a coach and a manager? What the discourse is missing about Chris Armas’ shock move to Manchester United | MLSSoccer.com

Conservative MP Crouch said top-flight clubs will ‘push back very, very hard’ against proposals for an independent regulator that could be in place for the 2023-24 season. Tracey Crouch expecting Premier League clubs to resist any regulation | The Guardian

A swift tumble from League One play-offs to foot of League Two leaves eighth manager in three years trying to turn fortunes. Scunthorpe’s fall and the story behind their Football League survival fight | The Guardian

Atlético Madrid snatched a place in the Champions League last 16 as they won 3-1 at Porto in a tense and ill-tempered game in which both sides had men sent off. Champions League: Atlético snatch last-16 spot from Porto in furious finale | The Guardian

Liverpool come from behind to beat AC Milan and finish the Champions League group stage with six wins from six. AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool: Reds beat Milan for perfect group stage record - BBC Sport

England midfielder Jude Bellingham has been fined 40,000 euros after being found guilty of unsportsmanlike behaviour for criticising a referee. Borussia Dortmund midfielder fined by German FA for referee comments - BBC Sport

Former Liverpool winger Maxi Rodriguez has retired from football amid tributes from around the globe. Ex-Liverpool winger Maxi Rodriguez retires at 40 - BBC Sport

The Confederation of African Football has refuted rumours that the venue and dates of next month’s Nations Cup in Cameroon could change. Africa Cup of Nations: Caf dismisses rumours the tournament could be moved - BBC Sport

9:45 AM: Zhytlobud-1 vs. PSG (UEFA women’s Champions League) — YouTube (DAZN)

9:45 AM: Servette Chênois Féminin vs. Wolfsburg (UEFA women’s Champions League) — YouTube (DAZN)

9:45 AM: Zenit vs. Chelsea (UEFA men’s Champions League) — Paramount+ / TUDN

9:45 AM: Juventus vs. Malmo FF (UEFA men’s Champions League) — Paramount+ / Galavision

11:45 AM: MK Dons vs. Plymouth Argyle (League One) — ESPN+

12:00 PM: Chelsea vs. Juventus (UEFA women’s Champions League) — YouTube (DAZN)

12:00 PM: Breidablik vs. Real Madrid (UEFA women’s Champions League) — YouTube (DAZN)

12:00 PM: Wolfsburg vs. Lille (UEFA men’s Champions League) — Paramount+

12:00 PM: Salzburg vs. Sevilla (UEFA men’s Champions League) — Paramount+

12:00 PM: Atalanta vs. Villarreal (UEFA men’s Champions League) — Paramount+

12:00 PM: Benfica vs. Dynamo Kyiv (UEFA men’s Champions League) — Paramount+

12:00 PM: Bayern Munich vs. FC Barcelona (UEFA men’s Champions League) — Paramount+ / TUDN

12:00 PM: Manchester United vs. Young Boys (UEFA men’s Champions League) — Paramount+

4:00 PM: Motagua vs. Comunicaciones (CONCACAF League) — FS2

6:00 PM: Mexico vs. Chile (international friendly) — TUDN / Univision