Major Link Soccer: Barcelona to miss the Champions League knockout round

Seattle

A statement made in the regular season. A completely different statement made in the playoffs. What the 2021 MLS season meant for Seattle Sounders FC | MLSSoccer.com

MLS

The Portland Timbers, for the first time in club history, are hosting MLS Cup this coming Saturday. They’ll face a New York City FC team that’s never played in a Cup final of any sort. Tactical preview of the 26th MLS Cup as Portland Timbers host NYCFC | MLSSoccer.com

Let’s not forget MLS is a growing league. It’s also relatively regional. Which means MLS Cup 2021 on Saturday may be your first or someone you know’s first. A to Z: Neutral's guide to MLS Cup 2021 between Portland & NYCFC | MLSSoccer.com

Carlos Ruiz. Eddie Pope. Stefan Frei. Mac Kandji. Miklos Molnar. Guillermo Barros Schelotto. Jimmy Nielsen. Dwayne De Rosario. Pando Ramirez. Lucas Zelarayan. Which players will have their legends born or cemented in MLS Cup 2021? | MLSSoccer.com

Orlando, NJ/NY and San Diego are making moves before 2022. Alex Morgan, Ali Krieger, and Ashlyn Harris set to join new NWSL teams - Stars and Stripes FC

Kerr got penalized for stepping up where security fell short. Chelsea's Sam Kerr carded for checking pitch invader

The English side spurned a hatful of chances amid almost entirely one-way traffic. Emma Hayes calls for ‘player protection’ after Sam Kerr is booked for shoving pitch invader in Juventus draw

A fine display by the Juventus Women goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud Magnin helped to stop Chelsea finding a breakthrough at Kingsmeadow in a 0-0 Women’s Champions League group stage draw. Chelsea’s Women’s Champions League hopes in balance after Juve hold firm | Women’s Champions League | The Guardian

Latest appointment for NWSL expansion team. Angel City FC appoint Daniel Ball as goalkeeper coach - Angels on Parade

A hurried start to the Kansas City Current era forced some necessary moves out of the gate, but the past few months have seen the team lay down long-term roots for a successful future on and off the field. After a rushed start, the Kansas City Current lay down long-term roots – Equalizer Soccer

Exclusive: The move to drop the moniker ‘women’ is understood to have been driven by Charlton’s owner, Thomas Sandgaard. Charlton Women to rebrand as 'Charlton Ladies' in shock move labelled 'insulting' by players

USA

The Manchester United star claims the accuser’s lawyer gave confidential information to Las Vegas police in 2018. Ronaldo seeking to block public disclosure of Las Vegas police files regarding rape accusation – The Athletic

Roll for initiative. Myles Garrett and (Some Of) the Cleveland Browns Love Dungeons and Dragons - Sports Illustrated

World

The Champions League Group F clash between Atalanta and Villarreal was postponed on Wednesday due to heavy snow in Bergamo. Champions League: Crucial Atalanta-Villarreal tie postponed due to snow

For the first time since 2003-04, Barcelona aren’t in the knockout rounds of Europe’s top competition, no surprise for a team yet to hit bottom. Barcelona's Champions League exit, their first knockout round miss in 17 seasons, proves how far they have fallen

Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel critcised his players’ poor focus after Wednesday’s 3-3 draw at Zenit denied them top spot in Champions League Group H. Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel miffed over side's lack of focus in costly Champions League draw

French side Lyon are deducted one point after their home game against Marseille was abandoned because of crowd trouble last month. Lyon deducted point for crowd trouble against Marseille & Dimitri Payet - BBC Sport

Tottenham’s Europa Conference League match against Rennes on Thursday is off after 13 positive Covid-19 tests at the club. Tottenham's Europa Conference League match off after 13 positive Covid-19 tests - BBC Sport

Holders Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United are all into the Champions League last 16 - who could they face and when is the draw? Champions League draw: When is it? Who could Man City, Liverpool, Man Utd, Chelsea face? - BBC Sport

Sports fans will be required to show proof of a negative Covid test before attending live events in England, as part of a new range of measures announced by the government to halt the spread of Covid. Fans must show proof of Covid status to watch live sport under new rules | Sport | The Guardian

Ralf Rangick has recruited Sascha Lense to be Manchester United’s first sports psychologist for two decades. ‘Absolutely logical’: sports psychologist joins Rangnick at Manchester United | Manchester United | The Guardian

What’s on TV?

9:45 AM - Køge v. Hoffenheim - UEFA Women’s Champions League - YouTube

9:45 AM - Häcken v. Bayern München - UEFA Women’s Champions League - YouTube

9:45 AM - Real Sociedad v. PSV - UEFA Europa League - Galavision, Paramount+

9:45 AM - Napoli v. Leicester City - UEFA Europa League - TUDN, UniMas, Paramount+

9:45 AM - 6 More UEFA Europa League Matches - Paramount+

9:45 AM - 8 UEFA Europa Conference League Matches - Paramount+

10:00 AM - Atalanta v. Villarreal - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

11:00 AM - Arsenal v. Barcelona - UEFA Women’s Champions League - YouTube

12:00 PM - SL Benfica Feminino v. Olympique Lyonnais - UEFA Women’s Champions League - YouTube

12:00 PM - Celtic v. Real Betis - UEFA Europa League - Galavision, Paramount+

12:00 PM - Lazio v. Galatasaray - UEFA Europa League - TUDN, Paramount+

12:00 PM - 6 More UEFA Europa League Matches - Paramount+

12:00 PM - 7 UEFA Europa Conference League Matches - Paramount+

4:30 PM - 10 Brasileirão Matches - Paramount+

4:30 PM - Celaya v. Atlante - Liga de Expansión MX - TUDN

7:00 PM - Club Leon v. Atlas - Liga MX - TUDN, Univision