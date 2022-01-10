Major Link Soccer: Bienvenue a Canada, Insigne

The MLS SuperDraft is nearly upon us, which means all kinds of draft speculation. The African Cup of Nations is two games in and already rocking and rolling. Nouhou’s Cameroon side opened things up with a win in a tournament that he was born to play in. Elsewhere, the MLS offseason and open transfer window means it’s silly season, but nothing is sillier than Toronto FC actually signing Lorenzo Insigne.

Seattle/Tacoma

Another Sounder gets the call to represent the US. Under-15 Men’s National Team Kicks Off 2022 With 36-player Training Camp In Chula Vista, Calif.

MLS/USL

MLS Mock Draft 2.0 has Seattle going local. 2022 MLS Mock SuperDraft: Predicting who'll be taken in Round 1 | MLSSoccer.com

The 2022 Major League Soccer Draft is fast approaching, and the league’s announcement of a sizeable Generation adidas class has helped boost the options. SBI MLS Draft Big Board (Version 1.0) - SBI Soccer

UW’s Ryan Sailor is among the players suggested here, but if he’s still available at the 19th pick something’s gone wrong. 4 Players Atlanta United could target in the MLS Superdraft - Dirty South Soccer

The Peñarol and Uruguay player will be a U22 signing. Orlando City Signs Uruguayan Midfielder César Araújo - The Mane Land

Toronto FC continue to make history in one of the only ways they’re really comfortable with. If they can continue to be terrible then it’ll be a complete performance. Lorenzo Insigne is just the latest game-changing signing made by Toronto FC - Waking The Red

The Italian national team star will join the Reds in July! OFFICIAL: Toronto FC have signed Lorenzo Insigne to a pre-contract - Waking The Red

USA

The rock that Carlos Cordeiro is supposed to be living under is getting lonely, he should go home. Ex-USSF President Carlos Cordeiro to run for re-election - Stars and Stripes FC

Colorado’s Auston Trusty joins the USMNT January Camp. Auston Trusty added to USMNT training camp roster - Stars and Stripes FC

Jaelin Howell claimed her second consecutive Hermann Trophy, while Georgetown’s Dante Polvara won the men’s trophy before signing with Scotland’s Aberdeen. Jaelin Howell and Dante Polvara honored as 2021 MAC Hermann Trophy winners - SoccerWire

Women’s Soccer

The Portland Thorns were presumably worried that Sydney Nasello would have encouraged Lindsey Horan to start speaking her mind in public. Thorns draftee Sydny Nasello reportedly will not play for club in 2022

#FreeKimLittle Meek Arsenal suffer WSL title blow in 2-0 loss to Birmingham City - The Short Fuse

AFCON

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has announced that five substitutions will be allowed in all the 52 matches at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. Afcon 2021: Caf confirms number of substitutions | Goal.com

The continental competition for the largest continent in the world deserves more respect than it gets. Why AFCON matters – The Athletic

Nouhou won the penalty that resulted in Cameroon’s winning goal to open the tournament. Relief and atmosphere as Cameroon open Africa Cup of Nations in style | Africa Cup of Nations 2022 | The Guardian

Roberto Lopes is the first Irishman to play in the African Cup of Nations, and he and Cape Verde already have their first win. Roberto Lopes helps Cape Verde beat Ethiopia in Africa Cup of Nations opener - Independent.ie

World Men’s Soccer

Freiburg sit in third place, but they’re absolutely topping the endearing rankings. Freiburg Are This Season’s Fitting Bundesliga Darling - The Ringer

Chelsea were supposed to push Manchester City for the title this year, but injuries, illness and other issues have kept them closer to crisis than celebrations. Chelsea Are Keeping Crisis at Arm’s Length—for Now - The Ringer

Celtic have made a splash in the Pacific with their four J League signings, and hopefully with those signings will come a new audience. 'Very soon, in Glasgow, history will change' - How Celtic are targeting Japanese audience after four signings – The Athletic

With Ed Woodward out, Manchester United’s new Chief Executive has his work cut out for him. Manchester United: Dressing room factions and disillusioned players - the task facing for new chief executive Richard Arnold – The Athletic

A lovely piece of work from Kaide Gordon for his first senior goal leveled the game for Liverpool and got them on their way. Liverpool 4, Shrewsbury 1 - Match Recap: Liverpool Advance to FA Cup Fourth Round After Victory - The Liverpool Offside

Culture

There’s more to RPGs than D&D. The most exciting new tabletop RPGs of 2022 - Polygon

What’s on TV today?

8:00 AM - Torino vs. Fiorentina (Serie A) - Paramount+

11:00 AM - Comoros vs. Gabon (AFCON) - Fanatiz/BeIN Sports

11:55 AM - Manchester United vs. Aston Villa (FA Cup) - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Espanyol vs. Elche (La Liga) - ESPN+

5:00 PM - America vs. Atlas (Liga MX Femenil) - TUDN

7:00 PM - Pumas UNAM vs. Toluca (Liga MX) - TUDN

7:00 PM - Tijuana vs. Santos Laguna (Liga MX Femenil) - TUDN