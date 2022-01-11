Though the draft is less important than it once was, mostly due to academies and Homegrown Player rules, there’s still talent to be found. Twenty-one of last year’s picks eventually signed MLS contracts. Four more signed with USL teams controlled by MLS sides. And in the lower rounds, eight players signed first-team deals with 15 more earning pro deals with lower-division teams operated by MLS orgs. The No. 5 pick from 2020 and the No. 9 pick in 2019 were recently sold out of the league for a combined $17 million with more earnings possible.

The Seattle Sounders hold the 20th and 76th picks in this year’s draft. Alex Roldan was the 22nd pick in the 2018 SuperDraft, so it’s not exactly without recent precedent that the Sounders might find a useful player at this spot.

For the 2022 draft, expect the Sounders to just draft the best talent. They don’t have any needs that can be filled from their selections. You should expect a “successful” 2022 pick to spend most of their time with Tacoma Defiance. It’s also worth noting that Dylan Teves, who we’ve confirmed has already signed, would have been a Top 5 pick in this draft.

Best Sounders Picks

Alex Roldan at 22 in 2018

Cristian Roldan at 16 in 2015

Steve Zakuani at 1 in 2009

Best Value Sounders Picks

Oniel Fisher at 40 in 2015

Josh Ford at 66 in 2011

Mike Fucito at 46 in 2009

How to Watch

Date/time: Today, noon

Online Streaming: MLSsoccer.com and the MLS App, as well as the league’s Twitter, Facebook and YouTube channels.

Seattle’s picks will be posted as the draft progresses.

