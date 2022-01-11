Major Link Soccer: King Kazu continues his run

MLS

You’ve seen mock drafts and big boards here and elsewhere. I’m going to try to provide something a little different with this column, since MLS teams tend to draft for positional need rather than pure talent. 2022 MLS SuperDraft positional big board | MLSSoccer.com

The 2022 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas is set for Tuesday afternoon (2:30 pm ET), and the eight-player Generation adidas class is drawing plenty of hype. Which Generation adidas player is best in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft? | MLSSoccer.com

When the 2022 MLS SuperDraft gets underway Tuesday (2:30 pm ET), a reality lingers in the background: the annual acquisition of talent from the collegiate level is an inexact science. Which 2022 MLS SuperDraft player is most likely to "make it"? | MLSSoccer.com

The Portland Timbers and Lanus have agreed in principle over the transfer of midfielder Diego Valeri, sources tell MLSsoccer.com. The deal isn’t 100% done, though has reached the final stages. Sources: Portland Timbers, Lanus finalizing Diego Valeri transfer | MLSSoccer.com

New England’s trying to retool as they win. Revolution Notebook: Another Adam Buksa Rumor As Team Arrives

WoSo

The USWNT winger will undoubtedly help KC’s previously struggling offensive efforts. Kansas City Current Trade for USWNT Forward Lynn Williams - The Blue Testament

The North Carolina Courage have traded forward Lynn Williams to the Kansas City Current in exchange for $200,000 in allocation money, the rights to goalkeeper Katelyn Rowland, and the Current’s natural first round pick in the 2023 NWSL Draft, the club announced on Monday. Courage trade Lynn Williams to Kansas City, enhance 2023 draft possibilities :: WRALSportsFan.com

After this summer’s reckoning, that a beneficial offer from a woman of color can be cast aside and marginalized is another black mark. Washington Spirit’s contentious sale process further erodes trust in NWSL – The Athletic

Attorney Beth Wilkinson framed the turmoil at the Spirit, including Steve Baldwin’s move to sell the team for 40 percent less than Y. Michele Kang’s offer, as partly an issue of gender. Washington Spirit investors turn to Beth Wilkinson - The Washington Post

The North Carolina Courage today announced that they have signed forward Kerolin Nicoli Israel Ferraz to a three-year contract. The Courage utilized allocation funds to buy out the remainder of her contract with Madrid Club de Fútbol Femenin. Brazilian International Kerolin Joins NC Courage

Miedema has not ruled out extending her stay at Arsenal but the striker is wanted by some of Europe’s biggest names. Exclusive: Paris St-Germain and Champions League winners Barcelona target Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema | The Telegraph

Paris St-Germain midfielder Aminata Diallo makes her return to action on Sunday after two months out following her arrest over an attack on team-mate Kheira Hamraoui. Aminata Diallo: Paris St-Germain midfielder returns after arrest over attack on team-mate - BBC Sport

Jessy Parker Humphreys rounds up the top talking points from a tumultuous week in the WSL. Well-organised Birmingham shock league leaders Arsenal It is hard to think of a bigger shock in WSL history than bottom-of-the-table Birmingham beating top-of-the-table Arsenal 2-0. Beyond even the result itself, the manner of it was almost more surprising. Five things we learned from the weekend’s WSL action – The Offside Rule

The winter break is over and teams in Spain looked to start the second half of the season well. Primera Iberdrola Roundup: Sporting Huelva get a much needed win to start their year - All For XI

USA

The defender’s been linked with an exit. Sergino Dest ‘has no intention’ of leaving Barcelona - Barca Blaugranes

Americans playing at the highest levels of Europe, and fighting to stay alive in relegation battles. USMNT midweek viewing guide: Top and bottom - Stars and Stripes FC

No Reign, nor Washington State players so the team may not be good. U.S. Under-15 Women’s Youth National Team To Hold First Training Camp Under New Head Coach Katie Schoepfer

Midfielder Giovanni Reyna and forward Timothy Weah remain uncertain for the United States’ next three World Cup qualifiers. USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter - Status for Gio Reyna, Tim Weah for World Cup qualifiers still unclear

Official Slate of Candidates Confirmed for 2022 U.S. Soccer Presidential Election

World

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has mocked Real Madrid and Villarreal manager Unai Emery on Twitter over penalty decisions. Barcelona's Gerard Pique mocks Real Madrid, Unai Emery on Twitter over penalty decisions

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard accepted VAR’s decision to rule out an equaliser for his side, but many watching the FA Cup defeat to Manchester United from home were left confused. Man Utd 1-0 Aston Villa: Why did VAR disallow Villa equaliser? - BBC Sport

Chris Sutton says it is “hard to see a future” for Tanguy Ndombele at Tottenham after he was booed by Spurs supporters in their FA Cup win against Morecambe. Tottenham: Hard to see Spurs future for Tanguy Ndombele, says Chris Sutton - BBC Sport

Two supporters of Premier League clubs give their initial impressions of being able to stand to watch their teams. ‘It’s improved the atmosphere’: how fans feel about safe standing | Soccer | The Guardian

Players cried and fans tumbled down terraces as the league’s worst team finally tasted victory with a novice in charge. Liberty at last as Levante end 273-day wait to win a game in La Liga | Levante | The Guardian

Fifa has confirmed that its independent ethics committee has opened an investigation into allegations of widespread sexual abuse in Gabonese football. Fifa opens investigation into allegations of sexual abuse in Gabonese football | Gabon | The Guardian

High court judge makes ruling over abuse suffered by eight schoolboy footballers more than 30 years ago.Manchester City cannot be held responsible for Barry Bennell abuse, court rules | Manchester City | The Guardian

Japanese football star Kazuyoshi Miura extended his decades-long playing career at the age of 54 on Tuesday with a move to a fourth-tier club managed by his older brother. Japan's golden oldie 'King Kazu' joins new team at 54

Still an unbelievable goal. Happy 15th (and one month) Anniversary to Michael Essien’s unforgettable strike versus Arsenal! - We Ain't Got No History

The Algerian journalists who suffered a knife attack in Douala on the opening day of the Africa Cup of Nations aim to carry on their coverage in Cameroon. Algerian journalists vow to stay on at Nations Cup despite knife attack - BBC Sport

What’s on TV?

5:00 AM - Algeria v. Sierra Leone - AFCON - Fanatiz USA, beIN Sports

8:00 AM - Nigeria v. Egypt - AFCON - Fanatiz USA, beIN Sports

11:00 AM - Sudan v. Guinea-Bissau - AFCON - Fanatiz USA, beIN Sports

11:45 AM - Southampton v. Brentford - Premier League - USA Network

11:45 AM - Cagliari v. Bologna - Serie A - Paramount+

7:00 PM - Tampico Madero v. Alebrijes de Oaxaca - Liga de Expansión MX - TUDN