Sounders trade top pick, select locals

It was a relatively busy MLS SuperDraft day for the Seattle Sounders, even if they only ended up picking two players relatively late.

After announcing that they had signed Dylan Teves to a Homegrown Player contract, the Sounders then proceeded to trade their first-round pick to the New York Red Bulls in exchange for the 43rd overall pick and $75,000 in General Allocation Money. It was also learned that the Sounders had acquired $50,000 in GAM from D.C. United in a trade for Tony Alfaro’s MLS rights, rather than the originally reported second-round pick in this year’s draft.

The Sounders eventually used the 43rd pick on University of Washington centerback Achille Robin, a 24-year-old Frenchman who transferred to the Montlake campus from Bowling Green State in August. Robin started 19 of 21 games at UW after earning two all-MAC first-team honors at Bowling Green.

With their other pick in the draft, the Sounders selected Seattle University’s Hal Uderitz. The Snohomish native played mostly as a defensive midfielder in college but likely projects as more of a centerback at the pro level. His younger brother, Beckham, came through the Sounders Academy and his father, Scott, played professionally, including four seasons in MLS with the Kansas City Wizards.