Major Link Soccer: Sporting KC lose Alan Pulido for season

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court by Maverick Gaming LLC, which owns 19 of 44 licensed card rooms in Washington. Card-room operator files lawsuit, wants Washington tribal sports-gambling ‘monopoly’ on hold until it is expanded | The Seattle Times

On This Day in Reign History: Megan Rapinoe Allocated to Reign — OL REIGN: WE ARE THE BOLD

MLS / USL

Charlotte FC took another significant step toward their MLS expansion launch on Tuesday, picking Maryland midfielder Ben Bender No. 1 overall in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft. Charlotte FC select Maryland midfielder Ben Bender No. 1 in 2022 MLS SuperDraft | MLSSoccer.com

D.C. United traded its first-round pick and later selected two players in the second round. Maryland’s Ben Bender goes first overall in MLS draft - The Washington Post

Not a joke! NYCFC to host Concacaf Champions League game at...The Banc? - Angels on Parade

Sure? NYCFC valued at $1.4 billion - Hudson River Blue

The first Peter Vermes press conference of 2022 went about as bad as you can imagine. There is always darkness before the dawn. Sporting KC’s Pulido “Likely” Out for Season, News on a Replacement - The Blue Testament

The French footballer has retired after over 15 years as a player but will continue to be involved with DC United. DC United Defender Frédéric Brillant Retires from Professional Soccer and Joins Loudoun United FC as Assistant Coach | DC United

NWSL / women’s soccer

A reported deal to sell the team to an outside group could be nixed. Michele Kang set to gain control of Washington Spirit voting interests after wooing other investors – The Athletic

Potter comes to the Current after spending the last two years working for U.S. Soccer with the U-23 women; before that he was an opponent scout for the 2019 World Cup and also coached at Oklahoma and WSU. Matt Potter shares ‘bold ambitions’ as new Kansas City Current head coach – Equalizer Soccer

Pride send a 2023 draft pick and allocation money to the Kansas City Current in the trade. Orlando Pride Acquire Forward Darian Jenkins - The Mane Land

Nagasato is headed back to Chicago, not because of a lack of love for Racing Louisville, the fans, or the city — but because she’s engaged and wants to live full-time with her partner. Fan-Favorite Racing Louisville FC Player Yuki Nagasato Is Leaving Louisville - LEO Weekly

The experienced coach, educator and sports psychologist will lead the USL’s on-field initiatives for their youth-to-pro women’s pathway. USL Names Dr. Missy Price Vice President of Women’s Soccer | USL Soccer

International soccer

Cindy Parlow Cone, facing a re-election battle from predecessor Carlos Cordeiro, said she feels she is “the right person” to lead U.S. Soccer. U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone on Carlos Cordeiro challenge: I’m the right person for the job

The defending champions, Algeria, were held to a 0-0 draw by a determined and well-organised Sierra Leone in their Group E opener. Afcon holders Algeria held by resilient Sierra Leone in surprise draw | The Guardian

Kelechi Iheanacho was on target as Nigeria beat seven-time champions Egypt in their Africa Cup of Nations Group D opener. Afcon 2021: Kelechi Iheanacho goal sees Nigeria sink Egypt - BBC Sport

Guinea-Bissau missed a late penalty as they were held by Sudan in their Group D opener in the Africa Cup of Nations. Afcon 2021: Guinea-Bissau held by Sudan in Group D opener - BBC Sport

Egypt national team manager, Carlos Queiroz, spoke about his team’s disappointing performance during their loss to Nigeria in the AFCON. Carlos Queiroz: We only started playing in the second-half against Nigeria

World club soccer

However, it is unclear if it will be able to collect the money. Premier League wins £157m payout from Chinese broadcaster | Broadcast Sport

After a month of games postponed around England, Liverpool requested one of theirs be pushed back—and everyone lost their heads. EFL Will Reportedly Not Investigate Liverpool Over Covid False Positives - The Liverpool Offside

The superstar forward has 18 months left on his contract and negotiations are yet to lead to a breakthrough. Mohamed Salah: “I Want to Stay” at Liverpool - The Liverpool Offside

Tottenham have spoken to Manchester United and England midfielder Jesse Lingard’s camp about a potential move this summer. Spurs in talks with Man Utd midfielder Jesse Lingard over potential summer move - BBC Sport

Aston Villa are close to completing the signing of Lucas Digne from Everton, who have inquired about taking Anwar El Ghazi on loan for the rest of the season. Aston Villa close to completing signing of Lucas Digne from Everton | The Guardian

The Samuel Umtiti deal that enabled Ferran Torres’s registration was an imperfect solution but at least a solution of sorts. Are Barcelona back? Or still using quick fixes for long-term problems? | The Guardian

Former Galatasaray and Turkey defender Ahmet Calik has died in a car crash, aged 27, his club Konyaspor said on Tuesday. Ahmet Calik, former Turkey football international, dies in car crash | The Guardian

8:00 AM: Mauritania vs. Gambia (Africa Cup of Nations) — beIN Sports

8:30 AM: Atalanta vs. Venezia (Coppa Italia) — Paramount+

11:00 AM: Equatorial Guinea vs. Ivory Coast (Africa Cup of Nations) — beIN Sports

11:00 AM: Barcelona vs. Real Madrid (Supercopa de España) — ESPN

11:45 AM: West Ham United vs. Norwich City (Premier League) — Peacock

11:45 AM: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea (League Cup) — ESPN+

12:00 PM: Internazionale vs. Juventus (Supercoppa Italiana) — Paramount+

6:06 PM: Santos Laguna vs. Tigres UANL (Liga MX) — FS2