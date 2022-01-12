Major Link Soccer: Sporting KC lose Alan Pulido for season

Puget Sound
The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court by Maverick Gaming LLC, which owns 19 of 44 licensed card rooms in Washington. Card-room operator files lawsuit, wants Washington tribal sports-gambling ‘monopoly’ on hold until it is expanded | The Seattle Times
On This Day in Reign History: Megan Rapinoe Allocated to Reign — OL REIGN: WE ARE THE BOLD
MLS / USL
Charlotte FC took another significant step toward their MLS expansion launch on Tuesday, picking Maryland midfielder Ben Bender No. 1 overall in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft. Charlotte FC select Maryland midfielder Ben Bender No. 1 in 2022 MLS SuperDraft | MLSSoccer.com
D.C. United traded its first-round pick and later selected two players in the second round. Maryland’s Ben Bender goes first overall in MLS draft - The Washington Post
Not a joke! NYCFC to host Concacaf Champions League game at...The Banc? - Angels on Parade
Sure? NYCFC valued at $1.4 billion - Hudson River Blue
The first Peter Vermes press conference of 2022 went about as bad as you can imagine. There is always darkness before the dawn. Sporting KC’s Pulido “Likely” Out for Season, News on a Replacement - The Blue Testament
The French footballer has retired after over 15 years as a player but will continue to be involved with DC United. DC United Defender Frédéric Brillant Retires from Professional Soccer and Joins Loudoun United FC as Assistant Coach | DC United
NWSL / women’s soccer
A reported deal to sell the team to an outside group could be nixed. Michele Kang set to gain control of Washington Spirit voting interests after wooing other investors – The Athletic
Potter comes to the Current after spending the last two years working for U.S. Soccer with the U-23 women; before that he was an opponent scout for the 2019 World Cup and also coached at Oklahoma and WSU. Matt Potter shares ‘bold ambitions’ as new Kansas City Current head coach – Equalizer Soccer
Pride send a 2023 draft pick and allocation money to the Kansas City Current in the trade. Orlando Pride Acquire Forward Darian Jenkins - The Mane Land
Nagasato is headed back to Chicago, not because of a lack of love for Racing Louisville, the fans, or the city — but because she’s engaged and wants to live full-time with her partner. Fan-Favorite Racing Louisville FC Player Yuki Nagasato Is Leaving Louisville - LEO Weekly
The experienced coach, educator and sports psychologist will lead the USL’s on-field initiatives for their youth-to-pro women’s pathway. USL Names Dr. Missy Price Vice President of Women’s Soccer | USL Soccer
International soccer
Cindy Parlow Cone, facing a re-election battle from predecessor Carlos Cordeiro, said she feels she is “the right person” to lead U.S. Soccer. U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone on Carlos Cordeiro challenge: I’m the right person for the job
The defending champions, Algeria, were held to a 0-0 draw by a determined and well-organised Sierra Leone in their Group E opener. Afcon holders Algeria held by resilient Sierra Leone in surprise draw | The Guardian
Kelechi Iheanacho was on target as Nigeria beat seven-time champions Egypt in their Africa Cup of Nations Group D opener. Afcon 2021: Kelechi Iheanacho goal sees Nigeria sink Egypt - BBC Sport
Guinea-Bissau missed a late penalty as they were held by Sudan in their Group D opener in the Africa Cup of Nations. Afcon 2021: Guinea-Bissau held by Sudan in Group D opener - BBC Sport
Egypt national team manager, Carlos Queiroz, spoke about his team’s disappointing performance during their loss to Nigeria in the AFCON. Carlos Queiroz: We only started playing in the second-half against Nigeria
World club soccer
However, it is unclear if it will be able to collect the money. Premier League wins £157m payout from Chinese broadcaster | Broadcast Sport
After a month of games postponed around England, Liverpool requested one of theirs be pushed back—and everyone lost their heads. EFL Will Reportedly Not Investigate Liverpool Over Covid False Positives - The Liverpool Offside
The superstar forward has 18 months left on his contract and negotiations are yet to lead to a breakthrough. Mohamed Salah: “I Want to Stay” at Liverpool - The Liverpool Offside
Tottenham have spoken to Manchester United and England midfielder Jesse Lingard’s camp about a potential move this summer. Spurs in talks with Man Utd midfielder Jesse Lingard over potential summer move - BBC Sport
Aston Villa are close to completing the signing of Lucas Digne from Everton, who have inquired about taking Anwar El Ghazi on loan for the rest of the season. Aston Villa close to completing signing of Lucas Digne from Everton | The Guardian
The Samuel Umtiti deal that enabled Ferran Torres’s registration was an imperfect solution but at least a solution of sorts. Are Barcelona back? Or still using quick fixes for long-term problems? | The Guardian
Former Galatasaray and Turkey defender Ahmet Calik has died in a car crash, aged 27, his club Konyaspor said on Tuesday. Ahmet Calik, former Turkey football international, dies in car crash | The Guardian
What’s on TV?
8:00 AM: Mauritania vs. Gambia (Africa Cup of Nations) — beIN Sports
8:30 AM: Atalanta vs. Venezia (Coppa Italia) — Paramount+
11:00 AM: Equatorial Guinea vs. Ivory Coast (Africa Cup of Nations) — beIN Sports
11:00 AM: Barcelona vs. Real Madrid (Supercopa de España) — ESPN
11:45 AM: West Ham United vs. Norwich City (Premier League) — Peacock
11:45 AM: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea (League Cup) — ESPN+
12:00 PM: Internazionale vs. Juventus (Supercoppa Italiana) — Paramount+
6:06 PM: Santos Laguna vs. Tigres UANL (Liga MX) — FS2
