Major Link Soccer: USWNT January Camp roster unveiled

MLS/USL

It is time for the first installment of our usual preseason slate of content: One Big Question for Each Team! As usual, some of these will be THE big question – the definite article matters there – and some will be A (indefinite article!) big question. And it’ll be interesting, One big question facing each Eastern Conference team as 2022 MLS preseason begins | MLSSoccer.com

Assessing the MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas these days requires at least two years to really determine the level of success. After all, chances were limited for the draft class a season ago, though there were plenty of flashes from 2020 draftees during the 2021 MLS season. MLS SuperDraft 2022 grades: Rating every team's picks | MLSSoccer.com

Though their roster is mostly set for 2022, big questions loom over Atlanta United as preseason opens next week. Chief among them revolve around the futures of Ezequiel Barco and Thiago Almada. Atlanta United juggle roster with no updates on Ezequiel Barco, Thiago Almada | MLSSoccer.com

Seattle’s rep is off to a rough 2-6-0, -15 after day one eMLS League Series 1 standings

USL Championship Unveils Full 2022 Schedule

Holding mid will look to provide leadership to black-and-gold. LAFC sign veteran midfielder Ilie Sanchez - Angels on Parade

Charlotte FC president Nick Kelly said the club has sold more than 20,000 season tickets ahead of its inaugural MLS match. Single-game tickets go on sale soon. Charlotte FC president says team on pace to break MLS record | Charlotte Observer

The forward will put down roots in the Windy City after a highlight year in Louisville. Newly engaged Yuki Nagasato traded back to Chicago Red Stars

In yet another dramatic twist to an already winding story, Todd Boehly has withdrawn from negotiations to purchase a controlling interest in the NWSL’s Washington Spirit, sources told The Athletic. Todd Boehly withdraws from negotiations to purchase Washington Spirit: Sources - The Athletic

USA

It would be nice to have Tim Weah and Gio Reyna back. Gregg Berhalter gives updates on players for upcoming World Cup qualifiers - Stars and Stripes FC

Match fitness is the goal ahead of SheBelieves Cup next month. Vlatko Andonovski reveals USWNT January training camp roster - Stars and Stripes FC

Several prominent U.S. women’s national team veterans were left off coach Vlatko Andonovski’s January training camp roster as the squad focuses on preparing its younger players for World Cup qualifying this summer. US women's team focus on emerging talent for upcoming camp | AP News

Three players on the 25-person roster, including Trinity Rodman, have yet to be capped. USWNT roster: Trinity Rodman earns first call-up as youth reigns

U.S. women’s national team coach Vlatko Andonovski named his 25-player roster on Wednesday for the team’s upcoming January camp, running from Jan. 19 to 28. Youthful USWNT roster highlighted by NWSL rookie of year Trinity Rodman, No. 1 pick Naomi Girma - The Athletic

World

The AFCON descended into farce on Wednesday as the referee twice blew for full-time before 90 minutes had been played, with Tunisia refusing to return to the pitch 40 minutes later in protest despite having lost 1-0 to Mali. Mali beat Tunisia as referee blows for full-time early at AFCON

Lea Campos battled opponents in the Brazilian establishment to achieve her dream and blaze a trail for others to follow. Lea Campos: The Brazilian who battled prejudice & patriarchy to become a referee - BBC Sport

Antonio Rudiger’s header makes sure of Chelsea’s place in the EFL Cup final as they beat Tottenham 1-0 on the night to complete a 3-0 aggregate win. Carabao Cup semi-final second leg: Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Chelsea (0-3 agg) - BBC Sport

Newcastle have made a decent start to the January transfer window but still need a centre-back at a time when deals can be tricky and dangers await. Newcastle United: How newly wealthy club can avoid January transfer window 'nightmare' - BBC Sport

Scoring more goals rather than conceding fewer seems to be the best way to avoid relegation – with one notable exception. Attack or defence? What should a new manager prioritise to keep a team up? | Premier League | The Guardian

Greater Manchester Police have begun an investigation after bullets and threatening letters were reportedly sent to Oldham’s owner, Abdallah Lemsagam, and his brother. Police investigate bullets reportedly sent to Oldham owner and brother | Oldham | The Guardian

A chill in her bones is apparent even over the phone as Sandra Owusu-Ansah speaks about the cold of Serbia’s winter, a different world from the one in which she grew up in Ghana. ‘From nowhere’ to FIFA Puskas nomination: The story of Ghana’s Sandra Owusu-Ansah – Equalizer Soccer

With the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 just over 18 months away, some of the world’s best young players and future superstars of the women’s game will showcase their skills later this year at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, which will take place in Costa Rica from 10 to 28 August 2022. FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2022: match schedule and Official Draw date unveiled

What’s on TV?

8:00 AM - Cameroon v. Ethiopia - AFCON - Fanatiz, beIN

9:00 AM - Napoli v. Fiorentina - Coppa Italia - Paramount+

11:00 AM - Cape Verde Islands v. Burkina Faso - AFCON - Fanatiz, beIN

11:00 AM - Atletico Madrid v. Atletic Club Bilbao - Supercopa de España - ESPN2

11:45 AM - Liverpool v. Arsenal - EFL League Cup - ESPN+

12:00 PM - AC Milan v. Genoa - Coppa Italia - Paramount+