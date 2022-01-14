Major Link Soccer: MLS draft season is over. Training camp season started.

Hope you enjoyed the offseason. It’s over now. Players are reporting. There will be practice reports. Preseason games are only a couple weeks out. That time of year when almost every MLS team judges themselves versus the dynasty that is the Seattle Sounders FC is back.

One reason every MLS team should feel optimistic as 2022 preseason begins | MLSSoccer.com

Preseason is beginning. Yeah, it came that quickly.

What each Western Conference team should be worried about in 2022 | MLSSoccer.com

It is time for the first installment of our usual preseason slate of content: One Big Question for Each Team! As usual, some of these will be THE big question – the definite article matters there – and some will be A (indefinite article!) big question. And it’ll be interesting,

Pablo Mastroeni talks Rusnak, Julio, new players and more on El Show RSL - RSL Soapbox

We finally got Mastroeni on our Spanish-language show, and he had some insights to for what to expect in 2022

The Salt: Evaluating RSL’s 2022 roster so far - RSL Soapbox

Is RSL better or worse off?

UW-East, basically | Recapping the Chicago Fire’s 2022 MLS SuperDraft - Hot Time In Old Town

Lower division US men’s soccer

Orange County SC sign former Mexico international Erick ‘Cubo’ Torres - Angels on Parade

Defending champs hope veteran can be USL Championship phenomenon.

Stars Host Comets Sunday

Tacoma's ended two unbeaten runs to start seasons before. They'll try to do it again.

Consultant says Nashville would support NWSL or WNBA franchise | Sports Business | nashvillepost.com

80 percent of survey respondents embrace women's pro team depending on sport

Lynn Williams is focused on her life-soccer balance with Kansas City Current for NWSL in 2022 - YouTube

United States women's national team and Kansas City forward Lynn Williams joins Sandra Herrera to discuss her latest trade from North Carolina Courage to the...

22 predictions for women’s soccer in 2022 – Equalizer Soccer

US National Teams

Global Game

Barcelona sells over 50,000 tickets to historic game at Camp Nou – JWS

Camp Nou will host the first leg of the Women’s Champions League quarter final between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.

AFCON referee chaos: Explaining what happened at the end of Tunisia vs. Mali | Sporting News

The group match between Tunisia and Mali featured a chaotic end after the referee called the game before 90 minutes were up.

Janine Beckie buys into semi-pro Simcoe County’s game plan | The Star

Beckie has joined the ownership group of Simcoe County Rovers FC, a new semi-professional League1 Ontario club with pro aspirations.

Toluca’s Nacho Ambriz: “We’re going to improve a lot” - FMF State Of Mind

Toluca’s new head coach believes his team’s showing last night was circumstancial and will get better.

Liga MX Femenil recap: 2022 Clausura, Week 1 - FMF State Of Mind

Liga MX Femenil is back!

Culture

Measuring long distances in D&D – time matters | Full Moon Storytelling

Use travel distances that simplify your players' experiences while you amplify immersion.

What to Watch

Face it you need BeIN. AFCON has been better than the pro leagues.

Friday

Someone already won Senegal v. Guinea.

8:00 AM PST — Malawi vs Zimbabwe or Morocco vs Comoros on the BeIN family.

11:00 AM PST — Gabon vs Ghana

5:00 PM PST — Querétaro vs Pumas UNAM on TUDN. Did I pick this because I have a Pumas jersey? Yes.

Saturday

12:45 AM PST — Sydney FC vs Brisbane Roar on ESPN Deportes. Those that don’t sleep can watch Jesse Daley and Roar play.

4:30 AM PST — Manchester City vs Chelsea on Peacock. That’s really early but there should be great soccer.

10:00 AM PST — Rodez vs Dijon on Amazon Prime Video. This is how we find out that Prime has France’s second division. No, I don't know which teams are worth watching.

Sunday

8:30 AM PST — Tottenham vs Arsenal on Peacock. The North London Derby may not have good soccer teams, but they still hate each other.

10:30 AM PST — Real Madrid vs AC Bilbao on ESPN2/ESPN Deportes in the Supercopa de España. They’re playing in Saud Araba — that’s so MLS.