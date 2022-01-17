Major Link Soccer: A Fishel announcement

Seattle/Tacoma

“We have a lot of good players on our team, but we think he takes us to the next level.” "We're really excited": Albert Rusnák signing bolsters strong Sounders side heading into 2022 season | Seattle Sounders

We’re so lucky to have Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe together and in Seattle. Nancy Lieberman says Sue Bird, Megan Rapinoe are ‘living the dream’

There are so, so many players on the roster right now. OL Reign Signs Veronica Latsko Through 2023 Season — OL REIGN: WE ARE THE BOLD

MLS/USL

While FOX or ESPN grab the headlines, WarnerMedia is among the candidates for the next round of MLS rights, and it seems like a good fit. WarnerMedia, Turner a quiet candidate for next MLS rights

Jake Morris spent time in the Sounders Academy, but he’s going pro in Columbus alongside his younger brother Aidan. Columbus Crew signs defender Jake Morris from Seattle Sounders’ Academy - Massive Report

Part of the trouble with developing and selling academy players without accomplishing anything else is that even when you want to spend money on what would be a good signing from outside the organization, it’s hard to convince them it’s a good move for them. From the MLS they come for Alan Velasco, jewel of Independiente: Is he leaving? - T&C Sports

Mo Farsi is one of the top talents in the Canadian Premier League, and now he’s joining Crew 2 for a new experience and opportunity. Mo Farsi departs Cavalry FC, scores spot with MLS' Columbus Crew 2 | Calgary Sun

The one-time Sounders draft pick is back in the league, only older and more experienced this time. Inter Miami CF sign Jamaica international defender Damion Lowe | MLSSoccer.com

Two more high-profile MLS players could be joining Eduard Atuesta in Brazil, much to the delight of their current clubs. Reports: Brian Rodriguez, Ezequiel Barco linked to Brazilian Serie A loans | MLSSoccer.com

Liga MX Femenil is an incredible league to watch from afar, and Christina Burkenroad’s experience from inside completely measures up. Christina Burkenroad is living her best life in Mexico — on and off the field – Equalizer Soccer

The Mia Fishel Tigres move was made o-Fishel on Friday, with the former UCLA Bruin choosing Liga MX Femenil over the NWSL’s Orlando Pride. Why Mia Fishel Tigres Signing Makes Sense

San Diego have gotten a quality attacker while making use of the freedom to pay transfer fees granted by the league to new expansion sides. San Diego Wave FC Acquires Rights to Swedish International Sofia Jakobsson Via Transfer With Bayern Munich - San Diego Wave Fútbol Club

Blackstenius could be a replacement or a runningmate for Viv Miedema, only time will tell. Arsenal Women announce signing of Sweden striker Stina Blackstenius - The Short Fuse

At the season’s midpoint Liverpool are at the top of the table and looking like a decent bet to go up. Liverpool FC Women’s First Half Season Recap, Stats, And Top Player - The Liverpool Offside

USA

It’s probably not unreasonable to say that the top-tier men’s and women’s leagues in the US wouldn’t be where they are without the atmosphere provided by Portland’s fans. Now their ownership is doing their best to alienate those very fans. Can Portland Timbers, Portland Thorns repair bonds with fans after scandals and distrust?

Jayson Castillo (Seattle Sounders FC; Prescott, Wash.) and Stuart Hawkins (Seattle Sounders FC; Fox Island, Wash.) there from the Greater Puget Sound. U.S. U-17 MYNT Begins 2022 With 26-player Training Camp In Bradenton, Fla.

World

It wasn’t that long ago that Jack Harrison was an MLS player who’d just come through college and the draft, now he’s scoring hat tricks and lifting his side to victory. West Ham United vs. Leeds United - Football Match Report - January 16, 2022 - ESPN

Equatorial Guinea’s win over Algeria is just further proof that the AFCON is a tournament where literally anything can happen. Esteban strikes as Equatorial Guinea shock reigning champions Algeria | Africa Cup of Nations | The Guardian

Everton were in need of a fresh start when they brought in Rafa Benitez and are only in even greater need of one now. Removal of Benítez will not solve all of Everton’s deep-lying problems | Rafael Benítez | The Guardian

Headed goals from little guys are the real beautiful game. Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Comfortable Win Over Brentford - The Liverpool Offside

What’s on TV today?

8:00 AM - Burkina Faso vs. Ethiopia (AFCON) - Fanatiz USA, BeIN Sports

8:00 AM - Cape Verde vs. Cameroon (AFCON) - Fanatiz USA, BeIN Sports

9:30 AM - Bologna vs. Napoli (Serie A) - Paramount+

11:45 AM - Fiorentina vs. Genoa (Serie A) - Paramount+

4:00 PM - Boca Juniors vs. Colo-Colo (Torneos de Verano) - Paramount+

5:00 PM - Tigres UANL vs. Guadalajara (Liga MX Femenil) - TUDN USA