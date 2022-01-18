Major Link Soccer: Putellas and Lewandowski win FIFA top players of 2021

MLS

The MLS trade market has been quite active this winter, as is normal for this time of year. But as teams like CF Montréal, Nashville SC and the Colorado Rapids have found success in adding players via trades, prices seem to be going up. Top 11 most expensive trades (guaranteed money) in MLS history | MLSSoccer.com

Inter Miami CF opened preseason Monday with a vastly different squad than their 2021 one that missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs after two consequential losing streaks. "We were never a team": Inter Miami hit reset button after 2021 season | MLSSoccer.com

Jesus Medina, a longtime Designated Player for New York City FC, has joined Russian Premier League side CSKA Moscow through the 2024-25 season after his contract option was declined. Jesus Medina joins CSKA Moscow after four-year NYCFC run | MLSSoccer.com

Atlanta United have signed defender Ronald Hernandez via transfer from Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen FC, the club announced Monday. Hernandez joins through 2024. Atlanta United sign defender Ronald Hernandez from Aberdeen FC | MLSSoccer.com

Sporting Kansas City are in talks to acquire Cyprus international winger Marinos Tzionis from Omonia Nicosia, a source confirms. Source: Sporting KC in talks to sign Cyprus international winger | MLSSoccer.com

He’s 153 days younger than Freddy Adu when he signed with Major League Soccer — and he came out of our academy, and he’s signed to RSL. RSL signs 14-year-old homegrown Axel Kei, youngest MLS signing - RSL Soapbox

USA/Mexico

Mexico fans that partake in anti-gay chanting be given a five-year bans, Mexican Football Federation president Yon de Luisa announced on Monday. Mexico institutes five-year ban for anti-gay chant

Gio Reyna probably won’t play for Borussia Dortmund until after the international break, making him also unlikely for USMNT’s World Cup qualifiers. USMNT's Giovanni Reyna likely out for Borussia Dortmund until after World Cup qualifiers

World

Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas is named the Best Fifa Women’s Player of the Year. Alexia Putellas: Best Fifa women's award goes to Barcelona and Spain midfielder - BBC Sport

Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski is named the Best Fifa Men’s Player of the Year. Robert Lewandowski: Bayern striker wins Best Fifa Men's Player of the Year award - BBC Sport

Chelsea welcome the Crown Prosecution Service’s decision to define a chant that has been aimed at their players and fans as a homophobic slur. Chelsea welcome CPS decision to define chant aimed at their players and fans as homophobic slur - BBC Sport

Everton made a formal approach for Martínez on Sunday, but they have been immediately knocked back. Everton’s Roberto Martínez job share proposal rejected by Belgian FA | Roberto Martínez | The Guardian

Sacking of Rafael Benítez has given billionaire owner a clean slate to make structural changes but staying up is the priority. Relegation fears will grow for Everton unless Moshiri learns from mistakes | Everton | The Guardian

Brentford speak to Christian Eriksen about the possibility of signing the Denmark midfielder. Christian Eriksen: Brentford consider signing Denmark midfielder - BBC Sport

Arsenal last week said they had been in touch with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and are confident his condition is not serious; striker did not feature in either of Gabon’s first two group games at the Africa Cup of Nations. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Striker denies 'false rumours' ahead of return to Arsenal for medical checks | Football News | Sky Sports

Burnley’s game against Watford has been postponed after the Premier League accepted the Clarets’ application that they had fewer than the required number of players available. Burnley v Watford postponed with only 10 first-team players available for Dyche | Burnley | The Guardian

Sevilla’s Copa del Rey exit was painful, but with a big league game up next and Real Madrid not champions yet, there’s no time to dwell. Sevilla, forget Copa del Rey! LaLiga title is your focus, not Real Betis fallout

Ivan Juric has brought the energy of his musical taste to Torino – who are reaping the rewards of a more destructive style of play Juric’s death metal approach has made Torino a devilish team to face | Serie A | The Guardian

What’s on TV?

8:00 AM - Malawi v. Senegal - AFCON - Fanatiz USA, beIN

8:00 AM - Zimbabwe v. Guinea - AFCON - Fanatiz USA, beIN

8:30 AM - Lazio v. Udinese - Coppa Italia - Paramount+

9:30 AM - FC Köln v. Hamburger SV - Bundesliga - ESPN+

11:00 AM - Rael Betis v. Deportivo Alavés - La Liga - ESPN+

11:00 AM - Gabon v. Morocco - AFCON - Fanatiz USA, beIN

11:00 AM - Ghana v. Comoros - AFCON - Fanatiz USA, beIN

11:45 AM - Aberdeen v. Rangers - Scottish Premiership - CBS Sports Network

12:00 PM - Juventus v. Sampdoria - Coppa Italia - Paramount+

12:30 PM - Cádiz v. Espanyol - La Liga - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Brighton & Hove Albion v. Chelsea - Premier League - USA Network

4:00 PM - Talleres Córdoba v. Independiente - Torneos de Verano - ESPN+