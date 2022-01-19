Major Link Soccer: Neymar hopeful upcoming biopic will win over haters

MLS / USL

Sounders, NYRB, DC United, LAFC, Galaxy first team, and Los Dos to participate. LA Galaxy organization hosting preseason invitational in Indio - LAG Confidential

107IST, Timbers Army, Rose City Riveters respond to the PTFC front office. 107IST, Timbers Army, Rose City Riveters Release Statement in Response to PTFC Front Office - Stumptown Footy

The extension will see the Timbers’ captain remain in Portland through 2024. Timbers, Diego Chara agree to multi-year contract extension - Stumptown Footy

NWSL / women’s soccer

The Orlando Pride have traded the rights to Taylor Kornieck and Emily van Egmond to San Diego Wave FC for allocation money and a second-round pick. Orlando Pride Trade Taylor Kornieck and Emily van Egmond to San Diego Wave FC - The Mane Land

Two more additions to the inaugural squad. San Diego Wave FC acquire rights to Emily van Egmond, Taylor Kornieck - LAG Confidential

The tournament begins in the wee hours on Thursday and will stream in the US on Paramount+; here’s a preview of what to watch for. AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022: How to watch online, groups, schedule, scores, standings, live stream, start times - CBSSports.com

Racing will be the first W League member to complete its developmental pyramid topped by a franchise from the NWSL. Racing Louisville joins USL W League for inaugural 2022 season

Ballon d’Or and FIFA The Best winner Alexia Putellas has said she was shocked that no Barcelona or Canada players were named in the FIFPro World XI. FIFA The Best winner Alexia Putellas shocked at lack of Barcelona players in FIFPRO World XI | ESPN

International soccer

Ghana suffered a humiliating group-stage exit at the Nations Cup as the four-time champions are beaten 3-2 by debutants Comoros, who scored their first-ever Afcon goals. Afcon 2021: Ghana dumped out by debutants Comoros - BBC Sport

Senegal finished top of Group B at the Africa Cup of Nations despite being held to a 0-0 draw by Malawi. Afcon 2021: Senegal top Group B despite Malawi draw - BBC Sport

Guinea reached the last 16 at the Africa Cup of Nations despite losing 2-1 to Zimbabwe as referee Salima Mukansanga made history as the first woman to referee a Nations Cup game. Afcon 2021: Guinea reach last 16 despite Zimbabwe defeat - BBC Sport

Tunisia could be without 12 players for their pivotal Africa Cup of Nations Group F game against The Gambia because of coronavirus. Afcon 2021: Tunisia hit by Covid outbreak before facing The Gambia - BBC Sport

England boss Gareth Southgate is looking into taking legal action after his name was used to promote a cryptocurrency scam. England boss Southgate seeks legal advice over cryptocurrency scam - BBC Sport

World club soccer

The world’s best left back will be out of action for at least a month after developing myocarditis following COVID infection. Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies expected to miss at least a month with myocarditis - Bavarian Football Works

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says the Premier League should only postpone matches because of Covid-19 cases and not for injuries or players on international duty. Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says Arsenal postponement was ‘strange’ - BBC Sport

Everton have confirmed the appointment of Duncan Ferguson as caretaker manager as they continue to search for a successor to Rafael Benítez. Duncan Ferguson appointed as Everton caretaker manager for upcoming games | The Guardian

Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard are in the frame for the manager’s job at Everton after an initial move for Belgium coach Roberto Martinez ended in frustration. Wayne Rooney & Frank Lampard among contenders for managerial vacancy at Everton - BBC Sport

The interim Manchester United boss considers the Anthony Martial matter “resolved” after speaking to the forward. Ralf Rangnick says Anthony Martial matter is ‘resolved’ - BBC Sport

Points deduction, Cup exit at Kidderminster and 7-0 thrashing by Fulham sum up struggling Championship club’s problems. ‘We are worried’: how Reading hit crisis point on and off the pitch | The Guardian

Shrewsbury have banned two people from all games for a total of eight years following events at their FA Cup clash with Liverpool earlier this month. Shrewsbury ban two fans for eight years over Hillsborough chants | The Guardian

Leeds United have reportedly had a £15 million offer for US men’s national team forward Brenden Aaronson rejected by Red Bull Salzburg. Leeds have £15 million bid for USMNT forward Brenden Aaronson rejected by Red Bull Salzburg - The Athletic

Fulham crushed Birmingham City, for a third thumping win in a row, to move five points clear at the top of the Championship. Fulham 6-2 Birmingham City: Championship leaders stretch lead to five points - BBC Sport

PSG are growing confident that they can convince Kylian Mbappe to extend his contract at the club, sources have told ESPN. PSG, Kylian Mbappe in talks over short-term extension amid Real Madrid interest - sources | ESPN

Neymar says he is hopeful the upcoming Netflix documentary about his life will help people get to know him and like him better. PSG’s Neymar: Netflix documentary will help change minds of haters | ESPN

Real Sociedad’s secret to standing tall in La Liga isn’t money or ambition; it’s all about investing, working and being connected to what’s local. Real Sociedad’s secret to LaLiga contention? Basque pride, soccer passion and a taste for life | ESPN

Real Madrid and Spain legend Francisco ‘Paco’ Gento, the only man to have won six European Cups, has died aged 88. Six-time European Cup winner Francisco ‘Paco’ Gento dies aged 88 - BBC Sport

Culture

New York launched online sports betting on January 8 and the results were as big as one could imagine. New York Reports State’s Numbers From Sports Betting’s Opening Weekend

