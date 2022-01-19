Andy Rose joins Sounders coaching staff

As so often seems to happen, another former Seattle Sounders player has rejoined the team in a new capacity. This time it’s Andy Rose, who last played for the Sounders in 2015, joining Brian Schmetzer’s coaching staff.

“First off, I’d like to congratulate Andy on a successful playing career and wholeheartedly welcome him back to Seattle as an Assistant Coach,” Sounders General Manager & President of Soccer Garth Lagerwey said in a team release. “His soccer acumen as a player was evident, and we think he brings a lot of really good qualities to our team. On top of that, he has a great opportunity to learn from Brian and an incredibly experienced coaching staff.”

Rose, who’s still just 31, played 10 years professionally, but first got into coaching last year when he was with the Vancouver Whitecaps. During his final season he also coached the Whitecaps U17 team.

Prior to returning to MLS in 2019 and after four seasons with the Sounders, Rose played four seasons in the United Kingdom. It was during that time he obtained his UEFA A and Elite Youth A licenses, which would theoretically qualify him to be a full-time coach at any non-first division club in Europe.

“I couldn’t be more humbled or excited to begin the next phase of my career with the Sounders,” Rose said. “I’m looking forward to bringing a lot of energy and enthusiasm to the group, as well as dedicating myself to helping each player in any way I can. This club is special. The connection between the team and the city is unique, and I feel very fortunate to be part of it again. I can’t wait for my kids to experience the atmosphere at Lumen Field.”