Major Link Soccer: LAFC trading for Whitecaps goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau

Seattle

Vote Quinn, vote often. Sports Story of the Year - Vote For Your Favorite Washington Sports Stars — Seattle Sports Commission

MLS/USL/CPL/Liga MX

Dramatic, controversial and often blurring the line between sport and spectacle, it’s easy to find common ground between Liga MX and lucha libre. Lucha libre: Mexican Liga MX clubs release amazing kits inspired by masked wrestlers

Those making decisions believe the Black & Gold still have what it takes to win a championship. It’s not been a slow, but calculated offseason for the Columbus Crew front office - Massive Report

This month Sierra Leone made their first appearance in the Africa Cup of Nations in a quarter-century and didn’t take long to become one of the most inspiring stories of the tournament. Exclusive | Kei Kamara on Sierra Leone’s AFCON heroics: "Our people deserve this" | MLSSoccer.com

LAFC are in advanced talks in a trade for Canadian international goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau from Vancouver Whitecaps FC, a source confirms to MLSsoccer.com. The Washington Post’s Steven Goff first reported a deal was close. Source: LAFC in advanced talks to acquire Maxime Crepeau from Vancouver Whitecaps | MLSSoccer.com

As Chicago Fire FC enter a new era under head coach Ezra Hendrickson, he expects more roster movement between now and their Feb. 26 opener at Inter Miami CF. Ezra Hendrickson: Chicago Fire "working tirelessly" to bolster 2022 roster | MLSSoccer.com

Colorado added the former Honduran Designated Player Bryan Acosta and signed Keegan Rosenberry, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Danny Wilson and Jack Price to extensions. Colorado Rapids sign Bryan Acosta, announce key extensions of Keegan Rosenberry, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Danny Wilson and Jack Price - Burgundy Wave

Charlotte and FC Dallas have reportedly made potential league-record setting trade offers for D.C. United winger Paul Arriola. Sources: DC United receive potential-record setting trade offers for Paul Arriola | MLSSoccer.com

“Nick Hinds is a player who I have worked with previously in Seattle,” said El Paso Locomotive Head Coach and Technical Director, John Hutchinson. “He is a technical footballer that can cover any position on the left side. He has an ability in wide areas which is something we have been looking for. We’re excited to have Nick on our roster.” El Paso Locomotive Welcomes Defender Nick Hinds to 2022 Roster

Canucks At Home and 49 Sports rank the Top-30 U SPORTS player available for CPL selection. TOP 30: U SPORTS-CPL Draft ranking from Canucks at Home and 49 Sports

Researchers have claimed that more than two-thirds of male football fans harbour hostile, sexist or misogynistic attitudes towards women’s sport. Misogyny towards women’s sport common among male football fans, study finds | Soccer | The Guardian

FIFPro’s team of the year did not include Ballon d’Or and Champions League winner Alexia Putellas or any of her Barcelona team-mates. FIFPro’s dubious World XI speaks volumes for how women’s football is covered across the globe – The Athletic

Three more players officially aboard. Angel City FC sign Haračić, Nielsen and Breslin for 2022 season - Angels on Parade

Suzuki will join the Dash as an assistant coach and video analyst and will be with the team for the start of the preseason, which begins February 1. Houston Dash add Hiro Suzuki to Technical Staff | Houston Dynamo

After years away from the game, USWNT legend Michelle Akers returns the only way she would’ve considered. Michelle Akers on assistant coach role with the Orlando Pride: ‘Sometimes great things happen when you least expect it’ – The Athletic

USWNT legend Michelle Akers will be part of the Pride’s staff in 2022. Orlando Pride Name Assistant Coaches for 2022 Season - The Mane Land

Misa’s POTM performance was the backbone of an impressive defensive display from Las Blancas. Player Ratings: Barcelona Femení 1-0 Real Madrid Femenino; Spanish Super Cup - Managing Madrid

When Amirah Ali was two years old, she decided she wanted to play soccer. She wanted to play so badly, that she took matters into her own hands and sprinted. Rutgers Standout Amirah Ali to Join San Diego Wave FC - Jersey Sporting News

The shock news comes just two days after Labbé finished runner-up for The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper. Canada goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé surprises by announcing retirement plans | The Star

After 20 seasons of national team duties and over a dozen years as a professional footballer, Stephanie Labbé has announced she will step away from the professional game, and in April, with her family and friends present, will retire from the national team. Canadian women’s goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé to retire from soccer after 20 seasons | CBC Sports

Alessia Russo scored the only goal five minutes from time as Manchester United beat Arsenal 1-0 at Meadow Park to go through to the semi-finals of the Women’s League Cup. Manchester United’s Alessia Russo ends Arsenal hopes in Women’s League Cup | Arsenal Women | The Guardian

Kim Björkegren arrived in Louisville Tuesday after being hired in December. The team’s first coach, Christy Holly, was fired for cause in August 2021. Racing Louisville FC coach Kim Björkegren aims for more goals in NWSL

The first in the series where I chat to players and coaches about all things tactics. Episode #1 with Willie Kirk. Pressing Questions: Willie Kirk - by Abdullah Abdullah

The 20th edition of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup begins this week in India – hosting the tournament for the first time since 1979 – featuring an expanded tournament of 12 teams vying not just for the title, but one of five coveted FIFA Women’s World Cup berths. 2022 Women’s Asian Cup: Our experts’ verdict on all 12 teams - The Asian Game

USA

CONCACAF will institute video review during the final two rounds of World Cup qualifying starting next week. The governing body for soccer in North and Central America and the Caribbean was criticized by U.S. Video review added for CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers | AP News

NBC’s broadcasting teams for figure skating, Alpine skiing and snowboarding had been expected to be in Beijing. Winter Olympics: NBC won't send TV announcers to Beijing 2022 Games

A kickoff temperature of about 25 degrees is forecast for the United States’ World Cup qualifier against El Salvador at Columbus, Ohio, on Jan. 27. Chill index could be 'high risk' for USMNT World Cup qualifying match vs. El Salvador

Exploria Stadium gets the last home game of the 2022 World Cup qualifying cycle against Panama. Exploria Stadium to Host USMNT World Cup Qualifier - The Mane Land

They go to a familiar spot to close out the home slate. USMNT to play final home World Cup qualifer in Orlando - Stars and Stripes FC

‘More women are getting opportunities to coach at the highest level, but we still have a long way to go,’ Akers says. USWNT great Michelle Akers hopes Orlando Pride coaching gig opens doors for other former stars to lead

D1 Capital Partners of New York led a $32 million Series A round for Rei do Pitaco, a Brazil-based daily fantasy sports platform known as RDP. RDP focuses exclusively on soccer for now, but has larger aspirations. U.S. Investment Firms Lead $32 Million Series A Funding Round For Brazilian Daily Fantasy Sports Platform

As part of a joint regional effort, Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium would become the area’s game venue and the District would stage nongame events, such as large-scale watch parties on the National Mall, according to two people who requested anonymity in order to speak openly about the situation. FedEx Field concerns loom over Washington D.C.'s 2026 World Cup bid - The Washington Post

World

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said Ousmane Dembele is free to leave the club this month if he doesn’t renew his contract at Camp Nou. Barcelona boss Xavi tells Ousmane Dembele: Sign new contract or leave in January

Steven Bergwijn scores two injury-time goals as Tottenham snatch an incredible win at Leicester in a thrilling finish. Leicester 2-3 Tottenham: Steven Bergwijn scores twice in injury time to give Spurs dramatic win - BBC Sport

European Cup winners in 1986, Steaua Bucharest’s story of decline is unlike any other. A bitter dispute has split the club in two. The battle for Steaua Bucharest - an Eastern European giant at war with itself - BBC Sport

The Premier League is looking into changing its guidance around match postponements after criticism over the number of games being called off. Premier League considering changing rules around match postponements - BBC Sport

Atletico Madrid’s team bus was attacked by home fans on its arrival at Real Sociedad’s Reale Arena in San Sebastian. Atletico Madrid bus attacked by fans ahead of Copa del Rey match vs. Real Sociedad

The Football Association is examining a yellow card received by an Arsenal player linked to suspicious betting patterns in Premier League match. FA investigate suspicious betting pattern linked to Arsenal yellow card

The category-three tickets on international sale will be 250 Qatari riyals ($69), two people with knowledge of the prices said Tuesday, compared to $105 for the equivalent in 2018. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the ticketing process. Qatar World Cup ticket sales to open, lowest $70 globally | AP News

What’s on TV?

6:00 AM - India v. Iran - AFC Women’s Asia Cup - Paramount+

8:00 AM - Côte d’Ivoire v. Algeria - AFCON - Fanatiz USA, beIN

8:00 AM - Sierra Leone v. Equatorial Guinea - AFCON - Fanatiz USA, beIN

8:30 AM - Kazakhstan v. Slovenia - UEFA Futsal Euro - ESPN+

10:00 AM - Getafe v. Granada - La Liga - ESPN+

10:00 AM - Elche v. Real Madrid - Copa del Rey - ESPN+

10:25 AM - Levante v. Atletico de Madrid - Supercopa de España Femenina - ESPN+

11:00 AM - Gambia v. Tunisia - AFCON - Fanatiz USA, beIN

11:00 AM - Mali v. Mauritania - AFCON - Fanatiz USA, beIN

11:30 AM - Italy v. Finland - UEFA Futsal Euro - ESPN+

11:45 AM - Arsenal v. Liverpool - EFL League Cup - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Roma v. Lecce - Coppa Italia - Paramount+

12:30 PM - Elche v. Villarreal - La Liga - ESPN+

12:30 PM - Athletic Club Bilbao v. Barcelona - Copa del Rey - ESPN+

7:00 PM - Atlético San Luis vs Juárez - Liga MX - TUDN

12:00 AM - Japan v. Myanmar - AFC Women’s Asia Cup - Paramount+

2:00 AM (Friday) - Australia v. Indonesia - AFC Women’s Asia Cup - Paramount+

4:00 AM (Friday) - Thailand v. Philippines - AFC Women’s Asia Cup - Paramount+

6:00 AM (Friday) - Korea Republic v. Vietnam - AFC Women’s Asia Cup - Paramount+

Culture

Steven Cravotta made an iOS app named Wordle five years ago. When the browser game Wordle (created by Josh Wardle) became massively popular, Cravotta’s app took off as well. He’s now donating the proceeds to the Boost! West Oakland charity. Developer of unrelated Worldle app donates proceeds to charity - Polygon