Major Link Soccer: Goodbye Diego Valeri, you’ll be missed

Our tour of the weekend’s soccer news includes the greatest Timber ever; most transfer rumors; a Sounders Academy keeper taking on six pro teams this spring; the Ring of Power and more.

Puget Sound Soccer

Jamie Clark Agrees To Contract Extension Through 2027 - University of Washington Athletics

There are pro teams with easier spring schedules.

NWSL players won’t report to clubs without CBA in place: Sources - The Athletic

This would be the first CBA-related work stoppage since negotiations began in 2020.

The NWSL has a Steve Baldwin problem. Y. Michele Kang is the solution. - The Washington Post

Washington Spirit minority owner Y. Michele Kang wants to take control of the team. The league should help her.

Dave Hannigan: The world will hear a lot more about Trinity Rodman

The 19-year-old is lighting up US women’s soccer with shots, crosses and cameos of brilliance

Gotham FC Captain McCall Zerboni is Ready for 2022 - Nets Republic

Team captain McCall Zerboni discusses her vision for the 2022 NWSL season and her expectations for Gotham FC.

Exploring Orlando City’s Connectivity Issues - The Mane Land

The Lions and the Pride can and should do a better job of engaging supporters before it becomes a problem.

Ex-Breakers forward Katie Schoepfer aims to leave ‘no stone unturned’ as new US U-15 coach – Equalizer Soccer

MLS

Portland Timbers transfer MLS legend Diego Valeri to Argentina’s Lanús | MLSSoccer.com

The Portland Timbers have transferred midfielder Diego Valeri to Club Atlético Lanús, it was announced Thursday. The Argentine Primera División side is the 35-year-old’s boyhood club, with the move ending a nine-year run for the MLS legend.

Diego Valeri officially transferred to Club Atletico Lanus - Stumptown Footy

The end of an era.

Chicago Fire keeper Chris Brady eyed by Belgian champs Club Brugge - sources

Chicago Fire FC goalkeeper Chris Brady is drawing considerable interest from Belgian side Club Brugge, sources have told ESPN.

Union seem on verge of trading Kacper Przybylko, perhaps to Chicago Fire

Chicago's offer would land Przybylko a new long-term contract, and the Union $1 million in allocation money for a player who grew far beyond what he was when he arrived in 2018.

Report: Arsenal submits bid for Matt Turner - The Bent Musket

Could Matt Turner make the hop across the pond?

Cole Bassett: Feyenoord signs US, Colorado young star on loan - Sports Illustrated

The 20-year-old midfielder leaves the Colorado Rapids for his first taste of club soccer abroad.

Dynamo FC, Dash announce "groundbreaking" sports betting deal with Fubo Gaming | The Striker Texas ($)

Fubo Gaming has struck a deal to become the Official Sports Betting Partner of the Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash in what has been reported to be one of the largest commercial deals ever for an MLS club.

Lower division news

8,100-Seat Multi-Purpose Stadium Proposal Introduced to Local Leaders in Greenville County

Global soccer

Liga MX Femenil recap: 2022 Clausura, Week 2 - FMF State Of Mind

A wild week that sees some fresh faces atop the table and goal scoring race.

Infantino focuses on welfare in player talks, not more WCups | AP News

LONDON (AP) — FIFA President Gianni Infantino assured players during talks Thursday that a reshaped international calendar will tackle their workload and congested seasons, while backing away from heavily pushing biennial World Cups.

Unvaccinated Real Madrid, Chelsea stars face Champions League exile after French COVID-19 law change

UEFA have said Real Madrid and Chelsea are facing losing unvaccinated players for the away legs of their Champions League last 16 ties.

Leeds to raise offer for Salzburg forward Aaronson to £20 million - The Athletic

Leeds United are pressing forward with its pursuit of U.S. men’s national team and Red Bull Salzburg attacker Brenden Aaronson.

Soccer Investors Target Brazilian Clubs After Local Law Change

(Bloomberg) -- Investment firms 777 Partners LLC and DaGrosa Capital Partners are each in talks to buy historic Brazilian soccer clubs.

FIFA set to enforce limits on player loan transfer system | AP News

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA is finally ready to enforce limits on the number of players clubs can send and take on loan internationally, two years after new rules were delayed by the pandemic.

ROUNDTABLE: Who should be Everton’s next manager? - Royal Blue Mersey

Rumours abound on who Everton will replace Rafa Benitez with

FA to take no further action after Arsenal Women’s Jonas Eidevall argued with Martha Thomas - The Athletic

The Football Association is not going to take any further action after Arsenal Women manager Jonas Eidevall argued with Manchester United striker Martha...

Seven Players to Watch in the Women's Asian Cup 2022 - Analytics FC

The 20th edition of the Asian Football Confederation’s (AFC) Women’s Asian Cup kicks off today in India. It’s the premier continental competition for international football in the AFC and it holds a lot of value for the nations who compete in it as it also serves as a pathway to the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023.

Culture

11 Great Seattle Spots for Elaborate Nonalcoholic Drinks

It’s not just Shirley Temples anymore: these destinations serve outstanding beverages, certified hangover-free

Introducing Players to Roleplaying Games: Creative Character Creation - Kobold Press

Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ to Chronicle Sauron’s Rise, Reveals Title – The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon's 'The Lord of the Rings' TV show reveals its title, premiere date and new details about the mysterious story.

Who is the new D&D Rules Expansion Gift Set for? | Full Moon Storytelling

There's a new official Dungeons & Dragons book coming out on Tuesday, but it's bundled in with the Rules Expansion Gift Set. Due to all of this that we're living through [waves hands at world] the Gift Set didn't come out in time for the peak gift-giving time of year.

What to Watch

For the night owls, Paramount+ will have the Women’s Asian Cup. UEFA Futsal is on ESPN3/Watch ESPN.

Friday

Noon — Watford vs. Norwich City on USA Network and Universo. When the deeper cuts are on a major cable network reword the broadcasters for showing you them.

7:00 PM PT — Mazatlán vs Toluca on TUDN. One of Mexico's tourist towns has a team, which should be good for their jersey sales whenever international tourism is a thing again.

Saturday

9:30 AM PT — Southampton vs. Manchester City on NBC and Universo. EPL matches continue to get big TV opportunities.

10:00 AM PT — Cruz Azul vs Querétaro in Liga MX Femenil action on TUDN. With a strong broadcast contract you should expect the Femenil to be the most popular women’s league in the US soon.

Sunday

8:00 AM PT — Burkina Faso vs Gabon on BeIN. Round of 16 Africa Cup of Nations will be stellars.

11:00 AM PT — Nigeria vs Tunisia on BeIN. Do it again.

10:45 AM PT — Manchester City vs. Arsenal in Women’s Super League acton on NBCSports.com. Watch Kim Little break the hearts of the blue side of Manchester.