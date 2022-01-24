OL Reign sign goalkeeper Claudia Dickey

After announcing earlier this morning that they’d signed a goalkeeper, OL Reign went out and did it again – this time securing Claudia Dickey for the 2022 season, with an option for 2023.

“I am super excited to get started with the OL Reign,” said Dickey in a team release. “I have heard such wonderful things about the organization and can’t wait to be a part of it! Thank you to Laura and the rest of the staff for making me feel so welcome. Let’s go!”

Dickey was drafted 20th overall by OL Reign in the 2022 NWSL Draft out of the University of North Carolina. During her career with the Tar Heels she made 81 appearances and had a goals-against average of 0.53. She also scored two goals on penalty kicks.

“Claudia is a high-quality player that brings with her a lot of valuable USYNT experience. We’re excited to see how she can compete in this league within this team,” said head coach Laura Harvey in the release.

In addition to her collegiate experience, Dickey has also been a regular with the US Youth National Teams, playing at the U-18, U-19 and U-20 levels. Along with newly signed teammate Laurel Ivory, she was recently called into the US U-23 national team camp in Texas.