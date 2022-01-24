Two more Sounders called into international duty

Xavier Arreaga and Alex Roldán were officially called into their respective national teams on Monday. Arreaga will join Ecuador for World Cup qualifiers against Brazil (Jan. 27) and Peru (Feb. 1), while Roldán will be with El Salvador for qualifiers against the United States (Jan. 27), Honduras (Jan. 30) and Canada (Feb. 2).

That brings the total of Sounders currently on duty with senior national teams to five, not including Obed Vargas who was recently named to the USA’s U20 team. Nouhou (Cameroon), Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan (USA) are also with their respective national teams. Yeimar had previously been with Colombia but was released prior to their World Cup qualifiers.

The downside to all of these international call-ups is that the Sounders won’t have many of their projected starters training together until February. The upside, however, is that with all of these players at high-level camps and in many cases already playing competitive matches, their fitness should be a bit ahead of the curve when the Sounders start playing real games on Feb. 17.