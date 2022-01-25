Major Link Soccer: Alyssa Naeher is back after her Olympics injury

Seattle

Former Sounders midfielder Andy Rose is back as a first-year assistant coach for Seattle. “I give him grief every day,” says Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer. Former Sounders player Andy Rose ‘over the moon’ to now be a Sounders assistant coach | The Seattle Times

DeAndre Yedlin’s contract with Galatasaray has been terminated and the U.S. national team defender is now a free agent, according to multiple reports. Former Newcastle defender DeAndre Yedlin in talks with Hull after Galatasaray contract terminated - The Athletic

In some ways LL is part of the foundation of Sounder at Heart. Lookout Landing is hiring - Lookout Landing

MLS

Fountas currently plays for Austrian Bundesliga side Rapid Wien, where he’s been since 2019. Per Goff, the 26-year-old would join D.C. United as a Designated Player. Report: DC United signing Greek forward Taxiarchis Fountas as Designated Player | MLSSoccer.com

“He’s 14 years old, and old men are very quick to forget what it’s like to be a young man.” Not another Freddy Adu: RSL's Axel Kei ready for challenge as youngest-ever MLS signing | MLSSoccer.com

Lions add their second young Uruguayan player ahead of the 2022 MLS season. Orlando City Signs Uruguayan Forward Facundo Torres - The Mane Land

The England International arrives via transfer from Chelsea FC. San Diego Wave FC acquire rights to goalkeeper Carly Telford - LAG Confidential

Hear from club legend Carly Telford about her best moment with the Blues over the past five years. Carly Telford interview looks back at her time at Chelsea | Official Site | Chelsea Football Club

Sandra Herrera and Lisa Roman welcome Mexican international forward Maria Sanchez to the show. Mexican international Maria Sanchez returns to the NWSL with Houston Dash I Attacking Third - YouTube

USA

USWNT keeper Alyssa Naeher said she is fully recovered from the right knee injury she suffered during the Tokyo Olympics. USWNT keeper Alyssa Naeher 100 percent recovered from Tokyo Games injury

The pictures speak for themselves, driving home both the extreme conditions and historical symmetry. "It's mind over matter": USMNT embrace ice-cold conditions for winter World Cup Qualifiers | MLSSoccer.com

Moves abroad, homegrown deals, kids in first-team training, and YNT camp whisperings. USMNT Weekly Youth Update: A long-awaited return - Stars and Stripes FC

Pefok would join a group of U.S. players at Venezia, a club in Italy’s Serie A that has done well by signing Americans. Venezia aiming to sign U.S. national team striker Jordan Pefok

Kendall Burks featured for the Reds’ under-23s as they beat Norwich City. Young American defender training with Nottingham Forest - Nottinghamshire Live

World

At least eight people were killed and 50 people injured after a stampede during an Africa Cup of Nations match in the Cameroonian capital Monday, state broadcaster Cameroon Radio Television reported. Cameroon stampede at African Cup of Nations soccer game leaves at least 8 dead - CNN

The hosts were made to work hard for a 2-0 win against opponents with an outfield player in goal and who went down to 10 men after seven minutes. Afcon: Cameroon edge past plucky 10-man Comoros as Gambia run goes on | Africa Cup of Nations 2022 | The Guardian

Malawi head coach Mario Marinica complained about the conditions his team have encountered at their Africa Cup of Nations accommodation. Sadio Mane isn’t ‘washing his own underpants’ - Malawi coach alleges AFCON mistreatment

Watford have sacked manager Claudio Ranieri after the Italian won just two games in a dismal 14-game tenure. Watford sack manager Claudio Ranieri after grim 14-game tenure | Watford | The Guardian

Tottenham manager has been scathing over a lack of quality in the squad and his chairman will not have missed the message. Or will he be yet another Tottenham manager to demand for signings are not get them? Firestarter Conte turns up heat on Levy by demanding Spurs signings | Tottenham Hotspur | The Guardian

Concerns are growing inside the Premier League over the behaviour of fans at top-flight grounds, after three players were assaulted during last weekend’s matches. Premier League clubs to discuss fan disorder amid growing concerns | Premier League | The Guardian

Former QPR, Leicester and Crystal Palace manager Ian Holloway believes football is homophobic, but would still encourage gay players to come out. Ian Holloway: Former manager believes football is homophobic - BBC Sport

Wim Jonk’s Volendam side are eyeing promotion to the Eredivisie playing a brand of football inspired by Johan Cruyff. Volendam: The legacy of Johan Cruyff lives on in Wim Jonk's side - BBC Sport

Bohemians team up with the family of music legend Bob Marley to commemorate a famous concert on their kit. Bohemians launch Bob Marley-inspired kit for 2022 season - BBC Sport

The Toffees are looking to appoint their sixth permanent manager in six years. Everton New Manager Search Live | Pereira latest to be interviewed - Royal Blue Mersey

People talk about technical and physical qualities but I want young hopefuls to know that mentality and hunger are key, writes Chelsea captain Magda Eriksson. Magda Eriksson: It wasn't talent or technique that got me named in Fifa's World XI - but mentality and hunger

Manchester City are close to sealing a deal for River Plate forward Julian Alvarez, sources have told ESPN. Julian Alvarez to Manchester City: River Plate forward set to sign - sources

What’s on TV?

8:00 AM - Senegal v. Cape Verde Islands - AFCON - Fanatiz USA, beIN

8:30 AM - Croatia v. Russia - UEFA Euro Futsal - ESPN+

9:45 AM - Royal Antwerp v. Sint-Truiden V.V. - Belgian First Division - ESPN+

11:00 AM - Morocco v. Malawi - AFCON - Fanatiz USA, beIN

11:30 AM - Poland v. Slovakia - UEFA Euro Futsal - ESPN+

11:45 AM - Queens Park Rangers v. Swansea City - EFL Championship - ESPN+

1:00 PM - Temperley v. Instituto Atlético Central Córdoba - Friendly - ESPN+

4:00 PM - Cerro Largo v. Liverpool (Uruguay) - Friendly - ESPN+

4:00 PM - Boca Juniors v. San Lorenzo - Friendly - ESPN+