Major Link Soccer: Roy Hodgson to take over at Watford

She was talking about plans after her playing days are over. Wales football star Jess Fishlock says she’s ‘looking into’ a career in politics - Wales Online

The former Houston Dash forward talked about her surprise trade out of Texas, why she wanted to go to OL Reign, and what she loved about her time in the Lone Star state. Veronica Latsko looks to get out of her ‘comfort zone’ with move to OL Reign | The Striker Texas ($)

Number 8 on the list: Léo Chú. 10 MLS players primed for a Year 2 bump in 2022 | MLSSoccer.com

MLS / US men’s leagues

Arriola played 4½ seasons in Washington, posting 20 goals and 16 assists in 89 regular season appearances. Paul Arriola trade imminent for D.C. United; Kevin Paredes transfer likely - The Washington Post

A modern-era record number of pro teams will participate in this year’s tournament, plus 32 open division sides. Record-Setting 103 Teams Confirmed For 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, 107th Edition Of U.S. Soccer’s National Championship

NWSL / women’s soccer

América Femenil coach Craig Harrington was shown a red card and accused of verbally abusing opposing players in loss to Rayadas. Club América Femenil manager Craig Harrington accused of verbally abusing Rayadas de Monterrey players - FMF State Of Mind

One week out from the scheduled start of preseason, the NWSL finds itself in a predictable place — players do not plan to report for duties on Feb. 1 if a CBA is not in place, a position they made especially clear on Monday, when the NWSL Players Association said the league has the players’ “final proposals” in hand. Where things stand for a first NWSL CBA as potential player strike looms – Equalizer Soccer

The belief by some in France that hijabs compromise the equal status of players and connect to extremism is nonsensical, writes Shireen Ahmed. Proposed French law banning hijab in sport is heinous and harmful | CBC Sports

International soccer

The roster is out, and we’re past the halfway point in qualifying. Let’s discuss potential approaches. How should the USMNT rotate for January WCQ? - Stars and Stripes FC

Amid memories of the ‘Snow-clasico’ and never-ending debates of where to host USMNT matches, does the cold weather give players an edge? USMNT favors World Cup qualifiers in frigid temperatures, but will chilly climate yield home-field advantage? | ESPN

The Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal due to be held at the Olembe Stadium will be moved after a fatal crush outside the ground on Monday. Afcon 2021: Quarter-final at Olembe Stadium to be moved after fatal crush - BBC Sport

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane scored as Senegal beat nine-man Cape Verde 2-0 in the last 16 at the Africa Cup of Nations, but was then forced off with a concussion. Afcon 2021: Mane nets as Senegal beat nine-man Cape Verde - BBC Sport

Morocco are through to the last eight of the Africa Cup of Nations after a 2-1 victory over stubborn Malawi which saw a golazo for each side. Afcon 2021: Morocco make Afcon quarter-finals with Malawi win - BBC Sport

World club soccer

Watford are set to appoint former England boss Roy Hodgson as their new manager following the sacking of Claudio Ranieri. Watford set to appoint Roy Hodgson as new manager - BBC Sport

The Premier League is to meet on Wednesday to look at changing its guidance around match postponements after criticism over the number of games being called off. Premier League considering changing rules around match postponements - BBC Sport

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has been charged with improper conduct by the Football Association after his red card in the loss to Wolves. Brentford boss Frank charged with improper conduct by FA after red card against Wolves - BBC Sport

Now less hilariously tiny. Chelsea expand away dressing room after complaints, Premier League orders - We Ain’t Got No History

Barcelona’s teenage forward Ansu Fati opts against undergoing surgery on a recurring hamstring injury. Barcelona forward Ansu Fati opts against surgery after hamstring injury recurrence - BBC Sport

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen has started training with Ajax in a bid to build up his fitness as he seeks a new club. Christian Eriksen training with Ajax to build up fitness - BBC Sport

The Championship club has one week to prove to the EFL that they can see out the season. What is going on at Derby County and will club survive? Key questions answered | The Guardian

Dike suffered the injury on his full debut for West Bromwich Albion. West Brom forward Daryl Dike out eight weeks with hamstring injury | ESPN

Racist and threatening banners aimed at Dusan Vlahovic appeared outside Fiorentina’s stadium on Tuesday, following reports of a move to Juventus. Dusan Vlahovic subjected to racist, threatening banners at Fiorentina amid Juventus links | ESPN

Until Covid struck Dover Athletic were on the up, but failure to beat Eastleigh will mean they have gone a year without a win. One year, no wins: decimated Dover fight to avoid unwanted anniversary | The Guardian

Fabrizio Romano has turned rumors and a catchphrase into an industry. But is he an observer of soccer’s multibillion-dollar transfer market, or a participant in it? ‘Here We Go’: Fabrizio Romano and the Art of the Deal - The New York Times

Sleep is the ‘most important aspect of health by a country mile,’ so clubs are doing everything to ensure players rest properly. Rise and shine: how footballers are harnessing the power of sleep | The Guardian

