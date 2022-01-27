Major Link Soccer: Paul Arriola traded to FC Dallas

Seattle

Louisville City’s latest signing is an intriguing one. 19-year-old Ray Serrano of the Tacoma Defiance, part of the Seattle Sounders system, will be joining Morados for the 2022 season. New Signing – Ray Serrano

The NHL’s Seattle Kraken is leading the way with art and youth programs to build Native ties to a sport that traces much of its history to Indigenous peoples. Indigenous focus hits the ice in pro hockey - Indian Country Today

MLS

The Canadian International clears air on Vancouver departure.... kind of. Maxime Crépeau’s confirms LAFC move down to “personal reasons” - Angels on Parade

There’s under a week left in the European (and Mexican) winter transfer windows. It’s crunch time and there are plenty of MLSers in the mix ahead of most markets closing Jan. 31. MLS players to watch before 2022 winter transfer windows close | MLSSoccer.com

DC receive: $2 million GAM, $300k GAM performance-based incentives, 30% sell-on clause Official: FC Dallas acquire Paul Arriola in MLS-record trade from DC United | MLSSoccer.com

NWSL/WoSo

The email is the latest development in the ongoing saga surrounding co-owner Michele Kang’s attempt to take control of the NWSL club. Washington Spirit owner Steve Baldwin issues email to team investors: ‘I can no longer remain silent’ – The Athletic

The América Femenil manager gets a three match ban for verbally abusing Rayadas players. Club América Femenil manager Craig Harrington suspended three games from Liga MX Femenil for verbal abuse - FMF State Of Mind

The Sweden international also quizzes us on the capital of Portugal. Q&A: San Diego Wave’s Sofia Jakobsson on her strengths, pairing with Alex Morgan and adopting a California lifestyle – The Athletic

Professional female footballers in England are to benefit from maternity and long-term sickness cover in a landmark change to their contracts. Female footballers in England get maternity cover after landmark change | Women's football | The Guardian

The Portland Thorns have closed their investigation into the club’s handling of sexual misconduct allegations without interviewing any players. NWSL's Portland Thorns closes investigation into sexual misconduct allegations, could be reopened if players choose

USA

Former players Abby Wambach, Robbie Rogers and Cobi Jones were appointed to an advisory council on inclusion by the U.S. Soccer Federation. Abby Wambach, Robbie Rogers, Cobi Jones named on U.S. Soccer inclusion panel

It’s an opportunity to take care of business as a new window opens. USA vs. El Salvador, 2022 World Cup qualifying: What to watch for - Stars and Stripes FC

We are now staring at the penultimate international date for 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers. What to expect from the USMNT vs. El Salvador and beyond in winter World Cup Qualifiers | MLSSoccer.com

World

FIFA president Gianni Infantino linked his plan for biennial World Cups to giving more hope to Africans who risk their lives crossing the sea. Biennial World Cup could help solve migrant crisis - FIFA president Gianni Infantino

Ex-Werder Bremen boss Markus Anfang is banned from football for a year after using a fake Covid-19 vaccination certificate. Markus Anfang: Former Werder Bremen boss banned from football after using fake Covid-19 certificate - BBC Sport

An eyewitness caught in the stadium crush that killed eight people at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon describes the moment things went wrong. Afcon stadium crush: 'The force behind forced us to fall' - BBC Sport

Senegal are criticised after Sadio Mane continued playing despite suffering suspected concussion in a “sickening collision” with Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha. Sadio Mane: Senegal criticised after striker plays on despite suspected concussion - BBC Sport

Keeper Jesus Owono is the hero as Equatorial Guinea stun Mali with a 6-5 win on penalties after a 0-0 draw in Limbe. Afcon 2021: Keeper Owono the hero as Equatorial Guinea shock Mali on penalties - BBC Sport

The former Chelsea player is promoting non-fungible tokens on social media and his posts have included images of Premier League and Uefa trophies. Premier League and Uefa taking legal advice over John Terry’s NFT ape tweets | Soccer | The Guardian

Serge Mombo, a leading football official in Gabon, has been arrested after being accused of sexually abusing young players and demanding sex as a condition of them securing places in national teams, the Guardian understands. Serge Mombo arrested over sexual abuse of young players in Gabon | Sport | The Guardian

IBC-led group held proof-of-concept remote production of Premier League game Liverpool v Newcastle last year. Premier League trial suggests cloud-based broadcasting can aid net zero efforts - SportsPro

England’s decision to classify a soccer chant as anti-gay shows a game in transition, LGBT+ fans say, as authorities confront homophobia and racism in the home of modern football. LGBT+ fans tackle homophobic chanting in English football | Reuters

What’s on TV?

6:00 AM - Australia v. Thailand - AFC Women’s Asian Cup - Paramount+

6:00 AM - Philippines v. Indonesia - AFC Women’s Asian Cup - Paramount+

6:30 AM - Iran v. Iraq - AFC World Cup Qualifier - Paramount+

7:00 AM - UAE v. Syria - AFC World Cup Qualifier - Paramount+

9:15 AM - Saudi Arabia v. Oman - AFC World Cup Qualifier - Paramount+

10:00 AM - Cruz Azul v. Juárez - Liga MX Femenil - TUDN

11:45 AM - Club Brugge v. Union Saint-Gilloise - Belgian First Division - ESPN+

1:00 PM - Ecuador v. Brazil - CONEMBOL World Cup Qualifier - FuboTV

3:00 PM - Paraguay v. Uruguay - CONEMBOL World Cup Qualifier - FuboTV

4:00 PM - Jamaica v. Mexico - CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier - CBS Sports Network, Paramount+

4:00 PM - USMNT v. El Salvador - CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier - ESPN2

4:15 PM - Chile v. Argentina - CONEMBOL World Cup Qualifier - FuboTV

5:00 PM - Honduras v. Canada - CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier - Paramount+

6:00 PM - Costa Rica v. Panama - CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier - Paramount+, Universo

6:00 PM - Monterrey v. Mazatlán - Liga MX Femenil - ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

7:00 PM - Atlante v. Tapatío - Liga de Expansión MX - TUDN