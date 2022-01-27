Sounders vs. Timbers, preseason: Highlights and lineups

Although the Seattle Sounders officially opened their preseason schedule with a scoreless tie against the Portland Timbers on Wednesday, there were plenty of promising moments in the match. Many of those were provided by Sam Adeniran, who played for the Tacoma Defiance last year.

Adeniran came into the match in the 62nd minute but repeatedly found joy along the left channel where he was able to get off several shots and had one particularly promising cross that produced the best scoring chance for either team.

Based on the highlights, it looks like the two teams played reasonably even while the starters were in but the Sounders seized control after halftime.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 0 – Portland Timbers 0

Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Venue: Kino Sports Complex

Referee: Victor Rivas

Assistants: Corey Rockwell, Chris Elliot

Fourth Official: Killian Richardson

Attendance: 2,018

SCORING SUMMARY

None

LINEUPS

Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei (Stefan Cleveland 62’); Joe Hafferty+ (Cody Baker+ 62’), Yeimar Gómez Andrade (Achille Robin* 62’), AB Cissoko (Jackson Ragen+ 62’), Randy Mendoza+ (Eric Kinzner+ 62’); Albert Rusnák (Sota Kitahara+ 62’), Kelyn Rowe (Hal Uderitz* 62’), Dylan Teves (Jack-Ryan Jeremiah^ 62’), Reed Baker-Whiting (Juan Alvarez+ 62’), Léo Chú (Sam Adeniran 62’), Raúl Ruidíaz (Bruin HT, Michael Luande^ 77’)

Portland Timbers – Aljaz Ivacic (David Bingham HT); Donny Toia (Justin Rasmussen 69’), Zac McGraw (Sivert Haugli 60’), Abraham Bahachille, Mitchell Ferguson (Sean McDowd 86’); Milo Wray (Alex Moreno 74’), Dawson McCartney (Michael Dunne 86’), Santiago Moreno (Tega Ikoba 33’); Dairon Asprilla (Diego Gutierrez HT), Marvin Loría (Blake Bodily HT), Jaroslaw Niezgoda (Gerardo Duran HT)

+ 2021 Tacoma Defiance Player / ^ Academy Player / *Unsigned draft pick or trialist