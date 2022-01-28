Major Link Soccer: Oly Town moves to USL2

As a reminder there’s a new comment system at Sounder at Heart. You’ll get used to it and then it won’t feel too different. The best way to get used to it is to use it ;).

There’s a lot of international soccer to watch, but the GAME of the weekend is Cameroon in the quarterfinals of the AFCON or maybe the USMNT at Canada in weather that’s about a single degree and snowing.

Puget Sound Soccer

MATCH RECAP: 5 things to know from Wednesday's preseason friendly vs. Portland Timbers in Tucson | Seattle Sounders

MATCH RECAP: 5 things to know from Wednesday's preseason friendly

Seattle Sounders trade Brad Smith to D.C. United - Black And Red United

A hefty GAM fee is heading west to bring the Australian wingback to the District

Why DeAndre Yedlin, USMNT star, is happy about MLS return after seven years in Europe

After almost a decade of playing in England and Turkey, USMNT defender DeAndre Yedlin is looking forward to the next phase of his career.

United Soccer League Welcomes Oly Town FC to League Two for the 2022 Season

The Artesians keep growing.

MLS

Arsenal, USMNT keeper Matt Turner agree to terms - sources

Arsenal has agreed to terms with the New England Revolution on the transfer of USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner, sources tell ESPN.

Chicago Fire announce plans for a new, 30-acre training facility on the near west side - Hot Time In Old Town

It’s still very early in the discussion phase, but the new facility would be a game changer for the Fire.

Sebastian Giovinco headlines Toronto FC preseason roster - Waking The Red

The Atomic Ant has been invited to train with the team in California.

Lower division men’s soccer

United Soccer League Welcomes Pro Iowa to USL Championship

USL Announces 2022 ESPN National Television Schedule

Ray Serrano and Louisville will be on national TV three times.

US national teams

‘My son sat in his stroller while I trained' – How McDonald balanced soccer and motherhood to become a world champion with the USWNT | Goal.com

USWNT star Jessica McDonald didn't get much support from NWSL during pregnancy and motherhood but she became a three-time champion and a Women's World Cup winner – all with her son by her side.

2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers: USA 1-0 El Salvador - A whiff of lightsaber delivers three points - Stars and Stripes FC

Jedi Robinson made the difference as the USA opens 2022 with a win.

USA Men’s National Team defeats El Salvador - Massive Report

Columbus hosts another three points.

Meet Carlos Mojica, the Columbus Crew’s connection to both the United States and El Salvador - Massive Report

Once playing soccer on the streets of El Salvador, Mojica is now helping put on the USMNT match vs. his native country.

Global soccer

USWNT, Portland Thorns star Lindsey Horan moving to Lyon on loan: Source - The Athletic

Horan will join USWNT midfielder Catarina Macario with Lyon.

Inside the FIFA Legends, Questions of Power and Process - The New York Times

The head of the star-studded FIFA Legends program was found to have sexually harassed a subordinate in 2019. The victim still isn’t sure he was ever punished.

Liga MX Femenil recap: 2022 Clausura, Week 3 - FMF State Of Mind

Get caught up from a wild week just in time for the start of the doble jornada.

Culture

Your D&D campaign should have glasses | Full Moon Storytelling

A world with magnifying glasses and spyglasses should have mundane corrective lenses for your character's eyes too.

The Best Cozy Bars for Reading Books While Sipping Cocktails in the Seattle Area - Eater Seattle

Quiet bars with armchairs, fireplaces, wood paneling, and delicious drinks

What to Watch

Concacaf moves to Paramount+ over the weekend. Paramount+ also has the AFC Women’s Cup. BeIN remains the only way to watch the AFCON. ESPN+ has much of the English Championship.

Friday

10:00 AM PT — Necaxa vs Guadalajara in Liga MX Femenil on TUDN.

1:00 PM PT — Colombia vs Peru in World Cup Qualifying on Fubo Sports Network. Two teams that could have had Sounders, but don’t.

Saturday

12:45 AM PT — Brisbane Roars vs Western Sydney Wanderers on ESPN Deporters. Night owls can watch Jesse Daley.

7:00 AM PT — Fulham vs Blackpool on ESPN+. Am i including this as a reminder that the “international calendar” isn’t really? Yes.

8:00 AM PT — Gambia vs Cameroon in AFCON quarterfinals on BeIN Sports. Watch Nouhou do Nouhou things as the hosts look to make history.

Sunday

Midnight PT — Australia vs Korea Republic in AFC Women’s Cup on Paramount+. This is the best of the AFCWC’s action over the weekend.

Noon PT — Canada vs USMNT on Paramount+/Telemundo in World Cup Qualifying. Can the USA take over the top of the group or will the true north remain strong and free at number one?

3:00 PM PT — Mexico vs Costa Rica on Paramount+/TUDN in World Cup Qualifying. Costa Rica can dream of 4th, but they have to take a point from the region’s giants to do it.