Sounders hire Arsenal’s Tyler Cox as new Director of Analytics

Ever since they joined MLS in 2009, the Seattle Sounders have been at the forefront of using statistical analysis. First, it was Dave Tenney using that information to inform training practices, it eventually evolved into hiring Ravi Ramineni to sort through the data and then to utilize it in game-play models. Ramineni eventually rose to the position of VP of Soccer Analytics and Research, a position virtually unheard of in MLS circles.

When Garth Lagerwey said during the Annual Business Meeting that Ramineni would be leaving, it was unclear what would become of the department.

Now we know. The Sounders announced on Friday that they had hired Tyler Cox to be their new Director of Analytics. Cox spent the last eight years working in a variety of analytical roles at Arsenal and is a Western Washington native.

“We are excited to add Tyler Cox from Arsenal,” Lagerwey said in a team release. “He brings a level of experience to our department that is tough to find. We think his personality and expertise will help us continue to forge our objective, evidence-based processes across all aspects of our soccer team. We look forward to working with Tyler.”

Ramineni will be joining sports analytics startup Blue Crow Sports Group in Houston, Texas in a leadership role.