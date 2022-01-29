 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Coffee & Valkyries: Say hello (again) to Laura Harvey

Player development, pizza, and Adele.

By Jacob Cristobal and Southern Sylvs
Your favorite podcast about your favorite NWSL team is back for another season of talking about OL Reign and fun discussions with members of the squad. Head coach Laura Harvey joins us for the season premiere episode, reflecting on her return to the team midway through the 2021 season and looking ahead to the upcoming season and developing the current/next generation of OL Reign players.

Sylvia Bullock (@SouthernSylvs)

Jacob Cristobal (@jacobcristobal)

Album artwork: Amy Camber

Horns sound effect: “Heroes” by Loyalty Freak Music

