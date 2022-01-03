Major Link Soccer: Ricardo Pepi and the relegation scrap

Club America Femenil have been hoarding the transfer news to themselves for several days as they seemingly try to sign every available player in the hemisphere. Then a couple of American dudes tried get in on the fun. Ricardo Pepi made an apparently abrupt move to Augsburg after a long-discussed move to Europe for an eye-popping $20 million. While not as outrageous as Pepi’s move, Daryl Dike’s manager from his time with Barnsley is now with West Bromwich Albion and bringing the American to the Championship.

Seattle/Tacoma

Go vote to help pick Ballard FC’s away kit!

Alright ya’ll, it’s time for you to pick our away kit! Vote here: https://t.co/X6f1g1Nw8O pic.twitter.com/voGzNC1Y8S — Ballard FC (@GoBallardFC) January 2, 2022

Nadia Popovici may have saved the Canucks equipment manager’s life, and as such is being rightfully celebrated. Kraken fan Nadia Popovici lauded for pointing out Canucks equipment manager Brian Hamilton’s cancerous mole during game | The Seattle Times

MLS/USL

Albert Rusnak seems set to join Seattle, and RSL fans are left exploring their deepest, darkest feelings on the matter. It’s not been an easy few years for our friends in Utah, so let’s just spare a thought for them. The Salt: Making heads or tails of Rusnak rumors - RSL Soapbox

New Mexico have changed manager and are looking to improve on a disappointing 2021. USL Tactics Sunday: New Year, New Mexico

Chicago Fire love a German CB who’s on the wrong side of 30. Chicago Fire sign German center back Rafael Czichos - Hot Time In Old Town

The Spaniard will try to dig his club out of the relegation zone. Alvaro Medran to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Taawoun - Hot Time In Old Town

Covid threw a little wrench in Caden Clark’s move to Europe, but another season in MLS is probably a good move for everyone involved Report: Caden Clark loaned back to New York Red Bulls from RB Leipzig | MLSSoccer.com

Maxi Moralez isn’t going anywhere. NYCFC re-sign midfielder Maxi Moralez for 2022 MLS season | MLSSoccer.com

If you ignore the opening paragraph, the piece is pretty good. Let’s Talk Soccer Where Andrew Vassiliadis Is San Diego Loyal.

WoSo

Football continued to give us moments of joy despite everything going on around it. The Ten Most Memorable Moments from 2021 - All For XI

Katty Martinez is one of a series of substantial signings for Club America. Official: Katty Martínez signs with Club América - FMF State Of Mind

Club America Femenil are loaded for bear. Count of Club América Femenil signings after the continuity of Sarah Luebbert | Passion Eagle

USA

Ricardo Pepi seemingly had a number of clubs interested, then Augsburg dropped an entirely outrageous sum of money on the table. Ricardo Pepi nearing $20 million transfer to Augsburg - Stars and Stripes FC

Daryl Dike’s permanent English move is done now, and he’ll be playing in the Championship again after a short rest. USMNT forward Daryl Dike signs for West Brom from Orlando City in $9.5m deal

After two outstanding seasons in Orlando City purple, Dike is off to West Brom to continue his career. Orlando City Forward Daryl Dike Transfers to West Bromwich Albion - The Mane Land

World

FC Edmonton are in really rough shape. CPL, FC Edmonton announce update on ownership – Canadian Premier League

This isn’t usually what people mean when they talk about fantasy football. The Five Kingdoms of Football – The Athletic

The 2-2 draw doesn’t help either team in their chase for Manchester City, but it’s probably a good result in terms of keeping each other close. Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Frenetic Draw With Chelsea - The Liverpool Offside

Don’t tell me what’s happening, I don’t care. Lukaku can do no wrong. Lukaku matter will be handled behind closed doors through open conversation - We Ain't Got No History

What’s on TV today?

9:30 AM - Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers (Premier League) - USA

10:00 AM - Villarea vs. Levante (La Liga) - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Osasuna vs. Athletic Club (La Liga) - ESPN+

12:15 PM - Cadiz vs. Sevilla (La Liga) - ESPN+