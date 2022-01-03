Sam Rogers secures permanent move to Norwegian club

Another Seattle native is enjoying some success in Norway. Following in the footsteps of Henry Wingo — who used a loan to Molde to revive his career — Sam Rogers has secured a full transfer to Hamkam, the team announced on Monday. Rogers had spent the second half of the 2021 season on loan from the USL Championship’s OKC Energy and helped the Norwegian team secure promotion to the top flight for the first time since 2008.

The 22-year-old played well enough on loan that he earned a three-year contract. He became a starter immediately, playing 17 times in league play, logging nearly 1,500 minutes and scoring one goal. That’s the most playing time he’s received since 2019 when he played nearly 1,600 minutes for the Tacoma Defiance. The Seattle native spent the first half of 2020 with OKC Energy.

Rogers played all three centerback positions in Hamkam’s 3-4-1-2, who went undefeated with just four ties and eight goals allowed in his 17 appearances. Hamkam ended up winning the league by 11 points.