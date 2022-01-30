Canada vs. USA: How to watch World Cup qualifying

The United States visits Canada in arguably the most anticipated matchup between these two teams in history. Canada sits atop the final round of Concacaf World Cup qualifying, one point ahead of the United States. The winner will be all but assured of a spot in Qatar 2022.

Canada boasts a lineup that features some of the top attacking talent in the region, while the United States should have the advantage in the central midfield.

The game will be played in frigid cold — although not as cold as it’s expected to be on Tuesday when the United States hosts Honduras in St. Paul, Minn. — at a Canadian Football League stadium that has artificial turf. It will be interesting to see how the conditions affect the match.

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 3:05 p.m. Eastern, 12:05 p.m. Pacific

Venue: Tim Hortons Field; Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

Available TV: Universo, Telemundo

Available Streaming: fuboTV (Free trial), Paramount+ (Affiliate Link)