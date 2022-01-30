Clint Dempsey, Hope Solo make National Soccer Hall of Fame

Clint Dempsey and Hope Solo were both named to the National Soccer Hall of Fame on Sunday. This was Dempsey’s first year of eligibility while Solo had narrowly missed out on induction in the last two years.

Both players spent significant parts of their careers in Seattle, joining Kasey Keller as the only inductees to have played professionally in the area. Dempsey played for the Seattle Sounders from 2013-18, scoring 57 goals in that time. Solo grew up in the area, starred at the University of Washington, spent part of a season playing for the Sounders Women in 2012 and then played for the Seattle Reign from 2013-16.

As good as Dempsey and Solo were for local teams, their careers are mostly defined by what they did for their respective national teams.

Dempsey is tied for the all-time leading goalscorer in USMNT history and is the only American male to score in three separate World Cups. He also scored in the Confederations Cup, Copa America and at four CONCACAF Gold Cups. Dempsey finished with 129 professional goals in MLS and England.

Solo won 202 caps for the USWNT between 2000-16. She won two Olympic gold medals and a Women’s World Cup. She also won the Golden Glove at the 2011 and 2015 World Cups.

Rounding out the class were Shannon Boxx, Marco Etcheverry, Linda Hamilton and Esse Baharmast.