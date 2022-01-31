Major Link Soccer: Hope and Deuce are in the Hall

Seattle soccer fans have plenty to celebrate after this weekend, with Clint Dempsey and Hope Solo both being inducted into the US Soccer Hall of Fame. Their local pro teams, OL Reign and Seattle Sounders both also announced new staff additions, with the Reign adding to the academy structure and the Sounders bringing in Ravi Ramineni’s replacement to head up the analytics department. On the international stage, North of the boarder the USMNT got iced by their Canadian counterparts, while Nouhou and Cameroon will meet Mo Salah and Egypt in the AFCON semifinals.

Seattle/Tacoma

Nicci Wright is a former Canadian National Team goalkeeper and will now serve as the Director of Coaching as well as coaching two academy teams for OL Reign. OL Reign Academy Adds Nicci Wright as Director of Coaching — OL REIGN: WE ARE THE BOLD

Ravi Ramineni’s departure opened up the door for Tyler Cox to come home after spending much of his career with Arsenal. Sounders FC Hires Tyler Cox as Director of Analytics | Seattle Sounders

Two US national team and Seattle pro soccer greats received some well-deserved recognition. Hope Solo, Clint Dempsey earn spots in National Soccer Hall of Fame | The Seattle Times

MLS/USL and American lower leagues

Lorenzo Insigne is, for good reason, the obvious center of attention, but there’s been plenty of interesting player movement around MLS. Insigne to Toronto, Arriola to Dallas - Unpacking MLS offseason's most intriguing signings and trades

Laurence Girard lays out some of the context of club’s recently-announced Open Cup absence. New Amsterdam owner speaks out on Open Cup and NISA issues - Once A Metro

Some outlets have unscrupulously shared Sydney Nasello’s version of the story of how social media cost her a place with the Portland Thorns. She’s wrong of course. Her failure to recognize the humanity of her teammates and opponents is what cost her a chance to be a pro. Thorns’ draftee Sydny Nasello says politics cost her NWSL chance

Rachel Corsie is headed to Aston Villa in the WSL, but the opportunity is a painful one as her departure from Kansas City Current was abrupt and painful. Rachel Corsie: My delight at Aston Villa move after emotional turmoil of shock Kansas City Current axe

A quick turnaround for the doble jornada saw some good matches over the past couple of days. Liga MX Femenil recap: 2022 Clausura, Week 4 - FMF State Of Mind

North Carolina Courage forward and US Women’s National team veteran Amy Rodriguez announced today her retirement from professional soccer after a 16-year career that entailed time spent in the NWSL, WPS, and with the USWNT. Amy Rodriguez Announces Retirement from Professional Soccer

PSG continue to push Olympique Lyon with the help of some serious power, but the real driving force is captain Grace Geyoro. When Grace Geyoro dominates, so do PSG - All For XI

USA

Never lost, only learned. "The performance doesn't hurt": Gregg Berhalter, USMNT defiantly levelheaded after Canada loss | MLSSoccer.com

Hope Solo spent years as the best goalkeeper in the world, but off-field issues had left her place in the Hall of Fame in question. She’s in the hall now, though! Finally, Hope Solo has been inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame - All For XI

Shannon Boxx changed the shape of USWNT midfields for the better, and now she’s in the Hall of Fame because of it. Shannon Boxx gets some respect, inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame - All For XI

World

A leading English rugby club has joined the ranks of professional sports teams rebranding themselves away from offensive Native American imagery. English rugby club to scrap Native American branding | The Seattle Times

Cameroon are through to the semifinals where we’ll get the Nouhou vs Mo Salah matchup we’ve all been waiting for. Gambia 0 - 2 Cameroon - Match Report & Highlights

Fan engagement platform Iqoniq had deals with the likes of LaLiga, Crystal Palace and McLaren. Iqoniq liquidation fuels calls for regulation on crypto sports sponsorships - SportsPro

The Canadian men’s national team put on a show at Tim Hortons Field on Sunday afternoon! Recap: Historic Canadian 2-0 victory over rival Americans in Hamilton - Waking The Red

There couldn’t be a worse way for a manager to find out it’s the beginning of the end than through a leaked backup plan with his already named substitute. Herrera is Mexico NT “Plan B?” Embarrassing and disrespectful if true - FMF State Of Mind

Martino could only stare on as his team nearly lost a must-win game last night to the hands of a much weaker Jamaican NT. Despite win, Mexican National Team continues to show worrying signs - FMF State Of Mind

This should become the standard practice for clubs in the future. Crystal Palace Become First Team to Offer Aftercare Programme for Released Players

Culture

I’m personally a big fan of both the Adventure Zone and Dimension 20. Dimension 20 is also available as a podcast for several of the past campaigns. Beyond Critical Role: Four More D&D Shows You’ll Love | Tor.com

What started as a desire for me to learn more about Ravenloft became an attachment to the story. What started as background audio is now foreground audio - no longer my second screen, but my first. The Black Dice Society is more than an introduction to the Domains of Dread | Full Moon Storytelling

