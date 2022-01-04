Major Link Soccer: Houston Dynamo and LAFC name new head coaches

Seattle

Looking Ahead: 10 reasons you should be excited for the 2022 Sounders campaign. Ten reasons to be excited for the 2022 season | Seattle Sounders

MLS

With a week to go until the 2022 MLS Draft, TDS puts out its first mock draft, projecting the first round. 2022 MLS Mock Draft: Version 1.0 | College Soccer

The NYCFC playmaker will no longer take up a Designated Player slot. NYCFC transfer news: Maxi Moralez signs contract extension - Hudson River Blue

The Brazilian becomes the fifth full-time head coach in club history. Official: Houston Dynamo hire Paulo Nagamura as new head coach - Dynamo Theory

Raise your hand if you thought he was a DP quality player — Ring family can put their hands down, but thank you for reading Sounder at Heart. Austin FC and Ring agree to new designated player contract | AP News

The winter transfer window in Europe and South America is mere days old, and yet Major League Soccer has three new entrants into the league’s top 10 outbound transfers. The future is bright and the future is here. Top 10 most expensive outbound transfers in MLS history | MLSSoccer.com

LAFC today announced the hiring of Steve Cherundolo as the second head coach in Club history. LAFC Announces Steve Cherundolo As Head Coach | Los Angeles Football Club

Will he be the man to take the club forward? LAFC go for the known — and unknown — with Steve Cherundolo - Angels on Parade

The black-and-gold have their man. LAFC hire Steve Cherundolo as head coach - Angels on Parade

The move is now official as Pepi leaves on a record deal. FC Dallas transfers Ricardo Pepi to FC Augsburg - Big D Soccer

Pepi has signed a contract with Augsburg through 2026, with an option through 2027. FC Dallas, USMNT forward Ricardo Pepi completes transfer to Bundesliga's FC Augsburg - The Athletic

FC Dallas looks to have acquired a backup goalkeeper. Report: FC Dallas acquire Spanish goalkeeper - Big D Soccer

Once thought to be done and dusted, the Argentine star and the Portland Timbers are now in a high-profile contract negotiation that could end in Blanco leaving the Rose City. The Sebastian Blanco Contract Saga - Stumptown Footy

James O’Connor will take over the role on an interim basis. Racing Louisville president Brad Estes to depart after 'rewarding five years'

With Angel City and San Diego joining the mix and CBA negotiations unfolding, the stakes are high for the NWSL’s 2022 season. My wishes for the NWSL in 2022, a defining year for the league – JWS

After working her way back to form during her time at Arizona State University. Reggae Girl Jayda Hylton-Pelaia basks in move to Chicago Red Stars

Players who hide in plain sight and work in the shadows for the success of their teams. #001 - Secret Superstars in WoSo - Part I - by Yash

USA

Another year comes to an end this week. Look back on some of the biggest moments and stories in club and college soccer. Recapping 2021 in college, youth soccer | Club Soccer | Youth Soccer

World

As the Qatar World Cup nears, football can learn a lesson from tennis: turning down money will make your voice heard. Sports stars can no longer plead ignorance. They have political power and must use it | Sport politics | The Guardian

Canada’s national women’s soccer team earned team of the year honours from The Canadian Press on Thursday. Canada's women's soccer named CP team of the year after Olympic gold | CBC Sports

The Athletic’s Florence Lloyd-Hughes reviews the best and worst moments of 2021 in the Women’s Super League and beyond. Women's football in 2021: Barca's dominance, Olympic heartache and 'they're lesbians, Stacey' – The Athletic

Argentine DJ Fer Palacio has denied accusations he infected Lionel Messi with COVID-19. Argentine DJ denies giving Lionel Messi COVID-19 after receiving death threats

The Women’s Super League title race remains nicely poised going into the new year, but who will come out on top? Women's Super League: How is the title race shaping up going into 2022? - BBC Sport

The club recently announced it would be going into ‘voluntary liquidation’. Coventry United: Club facing liquidation could be handed major lifeline from investor | GiveMeSport

Tuchel held angry meetings after Lukaku’s unauthorised interview saying he wasn’t happy at Chelsea. Romelu Lukaku's interview - the fallout, the meetings with Tuchel, the future – The Athletic

