Major Link Soccer: Carlos Cordeiro wants back position he resigned in disgrace two years ago

Puget Sound

And the winner is ... The Brothers! We received over 1,000 votes for our inaugural season away kit and The Brothers swept the floor with 47% of the vote!⁠ pic.twitter.com/p7W4wFdghM — Ballard FC (@GoBallardFC) January 4, 2022

MLS / USL

The Napoli and Italy forward has agreed a deal to join the MLS club Toronto FC this summer on a 5 1/2 year deal. Napoli captain Insigne to join Toronto in July after agreeing €11m salary | The Guardian

The New England man would help shore up the midfield. MLS veteran Scott Caldwell linked to RSL move - RSL Soapbox

After a successful loan spell last year, the 27-year-old defender is staying with the Black-and-Red for the long haul. D.C. United acquires Brendan Hines-Ike from KV Kortrijk - Black And Red United

Miami have resolved their DP conundrum by loaning Pizarro to Monterrey for the season, with an option to buy. Inter Miami loan attacking midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro to Liga MX’s CF Monterrey | MLSSoccer.com

Tennis star Sloane Stephens and soccer player Jozy Altidore got married on New Year’s Day in Miami. Sloane Stephens, Jozy Altidore married on New Year’s Day | ESPN

NWSL / women’s soccer

The Arsenal and former Scotland midfielder recalls the highs and lows of her career with The Athletic Women’s Football Podcast. Kim Little: ‘When I was young, I never thought I could have a career in football’ – The Athletic

International soccer

Sources indicate that U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone is set to face a challenge from the man she replaced, Carlos Cordeiro, who resigned in 2020. Carlos Cordeiro seeks U.S. Soccer president post 2 years after resigning under pressure | ESPN

Infantino has suggested the European Championship could also take place every two years. FIFA president Gianni Infantino - Biennial World Cup means Euros every two years | ESPN

Sierra Leone coach John Keister says he received two death threats prior to naming his squad for the Africa Cup of Nations. Afcon 2021: Sierra Leone coach reveals squad selection death threats - BBC Sport

World club soccer

Three wins, two draws and a defeat has been a slow start for Ralf Rangnick at Man United, with little sign of the so-called “new manager bounce.” Under Ralf Rangnick, Man United struggle for an identity as doubts grow over interim boss | ESPN

Liverpool made a formal request to postpone Thursday’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Arsenal because of an increase in Covid-19 cases. Liverpool request Carabao Cup match at Arsenal is postponed because of rise in Covid cases - BBC Sport

Romelu Lukaku has apologised for interview comments and will return to the Chelsea squad for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Tottenham. Romelu Lukaku apologises and returns to Chelsea squad, Thomas Tuchel confirms - BBC Sport

A return to England for former Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen “would absolutely feel like coming home”, says the player’s agent. Christian Eriksen: England return ‘would absolutely feel like coming home’ - BBC Sport

Southampton confirm a company backed by Serb media mogul Dragan Solak has bought a controlling stake in the club. Dragan Solak-backed company buys Premier League club Southampton - BBC Sport

Former Brighton midfielder Davy Propper has announced his retirement from football at the age of 30, saying he “doesn’t feel comfortable in the world of football”. Brighton: Former Seagulls midfielder Davy Propper retires from football - BBC Sport

Barcelona’s director of football said the club knew there was no room for Torres in the squad “in terms of salaries” when he was bought from Manchester City. Barcelona can't register new signing Ferran Torres yet - Sports Illustrated

Culture

Fanatics is buying trading card incumbent Topps, a major acquisition that will accelerate the apparel giant’s entry into the business. Fanatics Buying Topps As Trading Card Ambitions Accelerate – Sportico.com

There’s not a lot of action being broadcast today other than the Copa del Rey and one League Cup game, but if you stay up extremely late or get up really early on Thursday, there are some Serie A games on Paramount+ starting at 3:30 AM!

7:00 AM: Eibar vs. Mallorca (Copa del Rey) — ESPN+

7:00 AM: Cartagena vs. Valencia (Copa del Rey) — ESPN+

7:00 AM: Leganés vs. Real Sociedad (Copa del Rey) — ESPN+

10:30 AM: Linares Deportivo vs. Barcelona (Copa del Rey) — ESPN+

11:00 AM: Mirandés vs. Rayo Vallecano (Copa del Rey) — ESPN+

11:00 AM: Real Valladolid vs. Real Betis (Copa del Rey) — ESPN+

11:00 AM: Atlético Baleares vs. Celta de Vigo (Copa del Rey) — ESPN+

11:45 AM: Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur (League Cup) — ESPN+

12:30 PM: Alcoyano vs. Real Madrid (Copa del Rey) — ESPN+

3:30 AM (1/6): Bologna vs. Internazionale (Serie A) — Paramount+